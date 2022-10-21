Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

NORWEGIAN WORD OF THE DAY

Norwegian expression of the day: Hulter til bulter

This expression is neither here nor there, but it could be everywhere.

Published: 21 October 2022 14:36 CEST
Norwegian word of the day.
Our latest Norwegian word of the day is all over the place. Photo by Francesco Ungaro on Unsplash and Nicolas Raymond/FlickR

What is hulter til bulter

We usually begin our word of the day explanations by providing translations of the words that make up the expression or compound word that is the focus of the day’s article.

That’s a bit difficult to do with hulter til bulter, because apart from the preposition til (‘to’ or ‘for’ depending on context), the words don’t mean anything.

Neither hulter nor bulter appears independent of each other as a word with a distinct meaning or in any other expression, anywhere in the Norwegian language.

The phrase is thought to have originated from nonsense words that were paired together, possibly in German or Dutch, because they make a funny sound.

Getting around to the meaning: when something (usually a group of things) are described as hulter til bulter, they are very untidy or disorganised. Objects in a room can be left hulter til bulter, as can a piece of work that requires well organised elements to be gathered together.

Why do I need to know hulter til bulter?

It’s a good way of expressing your dissatisfaction with a scene of chaos that needs tidying and reorganising without sounding overly agitated.

There are other expressions that use nonsense, sometimes onomatopoeic words to form an expression in this way. A possible example in English is ‘helter skelter’.       

In Norwegian, you can say på må og få (‘at random’), her og der (’here and there’) and ditten og datten (‘this and that’).

These make similar use of nonsensical words to form a phrase, but are a bit easier to trace to real words and so their meanings are perhaps a little more obvious if you’ve not come across them before.

Examples

Kan vi rydde kjøkkenet? Det ligger ting og tang hulter til bulter.

Can we please tidy up the kitchen? There are bits and bops lying around everywhere.

Alt ligger til hulter til bulter. Det kommer til å ta en evighet å rydde opp.

Everything is strewn all over the place. It will take forever to clean up.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

HEALTH

Coughs, colds and flu: What to say and do if you fall sick in Norway

It's the season when the horrible bugs strike and have us all spluttering into a tissue, so here's the vocab you need to deal with coughs, colds and flu in Norway.

Published: 11 October 2022 16:20 CEST
Coughs, colds and flu: What to say and do if you fall sick in Norway

It’s not pleasant, but as the temperatures fall, many people will be falling victim to traditional winter illnesses, from a slight cold to a nasty dose of the flu. So if you are feeling poorly, here’s the Norwegian words you need to get help.

En forkjølelse  a cold. To announce you have a cold you can say: jeg er forkjølet. 

If you have a basic winter cold, there are lots of medicines available in pharmacies that don’t require a prescription, and that should be able to help you through the worst of it. They include nesedråper (nose drops), nesespray (nasal spray) if you’ve got a blocked nose, and halspastiller (throat tablets) or halsspray (throat spray) if you’ve got a sore throat. 

Hoste  a cough. If you have one of these, you may want some hostesaft (cough syrup), which you can get from a pharmacy. Unlike in English, you don’t use the article when saying you have a cough. Instead, you say Jeg har hoste (literally: I have cough). However, it is unusual not to use an adjective when describing the cough in question. For example, Jeg har stygg hoste (I have a bad cough) would be far more natural. 

Pharmacists do extensive medical training to provide consultations and advice on a range of minor illnesses.

If you’re buying cough medicine, you will probably be asked if you have a tørrhoste (dry cough) or a slimhoste (wet or productive cough) in addition to being asked whether it is alvorlig (severe) or kronisk (long-lasting).

En feber – A fever. If your illness is a little more severe and you are running a temperature, this is the word you want. Again, your pharmacist can give you over-the-counter medication for this or could advise you to consult a doctor if they consider it more severe.

Paracet – this is the most common brand name for Paracetamol in Norway and can be bought without a prescription from all pharmacies if you need a painkiller or something to help a fever. However, it’s so ubiquitous that people generally prefer to simply say Paracet rather than paracetamol. 

Resept – prescription. Not to be confused with the English word receipt, which is kvittering in Norwegian. You’ll need one from a doctor to receive prescription medication. One question you may be asked when being issued a prescription is Er du allergisk mot noen medisiner? – are you allergic to any medicines? 

Symptomer – symptoms. Symptomer is the plural of symptoms in Norwegian, and you’ll be asked about this when seeing a doctor or speaking to a pharmacist. 

Legekontor- Doctors office. If your symptoms don’t clear or the pharmacy deems them too severe for over-the-counter medication, you may be asked to head to your local doctor’s office for an appointment. 

Legetime – doctor’s appointment. This most literally means “doctor’s hour” but more accurately translates to a doctor’s appointment. The current GP scheme in Norway allows everyone to choose their own doctor, who acts as patients’ main point of contact with the health service. Your GP is also responsible for your primary medical needs, and you are allowed to change your doctor twice a year.

Influensa – The flu. Flu season affects thousands of people yearly in Norway, and if you’re in an at-risk group, it’s a good idea to get your flu vaccine (full details of how to access it here).

SHOW COMMENTS