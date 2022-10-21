For members
Norwegian expression of the day: Hulter til bulter
This expression is neither here nor there, but it could be everywhere.
Coughs, colds and flu: What to say and do if you fall sick in Norway
It's the season when the horrible bugs strike and have us all spluttering into a tissue, so here's the vocab you need to deal with coughs, colds and flu in Norway.
