What are the rules on accessing the UK health service if you live in Norway?

The NHS is described by the British government as a “residence-based health service” which means that if you don’t live in the UK you’re not automatically entitled to NHS care, even if you are a British citizen and even if you still pay tax in the UK.

However, funding, access and care rules can vary depending on your circumstances.

Moving to Norway

Healthcare in Norway is covered through the National Insurance Scheme. Every member of the Norwegian National Insurance scheme has the right to access healthcare services. Essentially all tax paying legal residents of Norway can access healthcare through the National Insurance Scheme.

The Norwegian healthcare system is heavily subsidized with users paying small surcharges for accessing medial care.

This will take care of your regular healthcare needs, GP appointments, screening, planned procedures etc.

Students and posted workers

If you are a pensioner, student or posted worker, it’s likely that the UK will continue to pay for your healthcare through the S1 system.

However, being covered by S1 doesn’t mean that you remain registered with the NHS – S1 only affects who pays for your care.

Can I stay registered with my UK GP?

No, you need to have a local address to be registered with an NHS GP. In practice, many people don’t get around to telling their GP that they have moved and so stay registered for months or even years, but technically you should notify your GP so that you can be removed from the NHS register.

Even if you do remain registered with a UK GP, they won’t be able to issue prescriptions for you in Norway as most UK GPs are not licensed to practice outside the UK – therefore are not covered by insurance.

If you are on regular medication, it may be possible for your GP to issue you with an advance stock of medication to cover you while you get settled in Norway, but many prescriptions are limited to a maximum of three months.

What about travelling outside Norway?

You will need to register for a Norwegian European Health Insurance Card, which covers medical care while on trips in Europe.

It’s basically the same as the EHIC (European Health Insurance Card) you might have had while you were registered in the UK but it’s not issued automatically, you have to request it.

British citizens who settled in Norway after 31 December 2020 are basically no longer entitled to a European Health Insurance Card – unless the exceptions for family members apply.

British citizens who have an entitlement document S1 from Norway will still also be entitled to a European Health Insurance Card from Norway.

If you are not eligible for an EHIC card you will need to take out travel insurance which has medical coverage. Also, when travelling outside of Europe – ie a holiday in the US – you need to ensure that you have travel insurance with full medical cover in case of any mishaps while abroad.

What about trips back to the UK?

Although your day-to-day healthcare will be covered by the Norwegian system, there’s still the possibility or falling sick or having an accident while on a trip back to the UK.

If you are an S1 holder you can show this to provide proof that you are entitled to NHS treatment, and if you are covered by the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement you can show your UK-issued EHIC or GHIC to provide proof of your entitlement to NHS care.

If you aren’t covered by these, Norway and the UK has an agreement which means essential healthcare costs will be reimbursed by the Norwegian state. However, if you are charged for healthcare, it won’t be reimbursed at a later date.

You may also be asked to provide proof of residence in Norway and your passport to confirm you are eligible.

This also means that any Norwegian nationals who are with you on your trip – such as a Norwegian spouse or partner – have their care costs covered too if you have an EHIC card.

In practice, most UK nationals who need to use the NHS while on trips back to the UK report that no-one ever thinks to ask whether they are UK residents.

Emergency care

There are certain types of NHS care that are not charged for, such as A&E treatment or treatment from paramedics, but if you need to be admitted to hospital you may have to pay.

NHS hospitals won’t turn you away if you cannot prove residency, but they may present you with a bill when you leave if you cannot prove either residency or health cover in a European country.