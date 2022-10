The Norwegian Institute of Public Health expects a flu epidemic this winter

Are Stuwitz Berg, director of infection control and vaccination at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH), has said that the flu season is yet to get underway but that he is concerned about the winter ahead.

“But we are particularly concerned about the flu situation, which we have seen little of in the last two or three seasons. We are perhaps most worried about the children, because we may get a type of flu virus this year that young children have not encountered. Then they can get extra sick,” he told broadcaster TV 2.

Norway’s Ministry of Transport is asking for a drone ban

The Transport Ministry is asking the Norwegian Civil Aviation Authority to investigate a potential drone ban following several arrests involving unmanned aircraft.

Among the measures considered is a national ban and a ban near important infrastructure, the newspaper Bergens Tidende reports.

Over the past week, seven Russian citizens have been arrested for using or possessing a drone or being found with photography equipment in areas where a general photo ban prohibits the public from taking pictures.

Russian citizens are prohibited from using drones under sanctions introduced earlier this year.

Norway arrests Rwanda genocide suspect

Police in Norway said Wednesday they had arrested a man sought by Rwanda for a suspected role in the country’s genocide.

A man aged in his forties was detained pending the outcome of an extradition request filed by Rwanda, the Norwegian criminal police, or Kripos, said in a statement. The identity of the suspect was not given.

The Kripos said it had carried out a preliminary investigation before making the arrest, and the decision on whether to extradite the individual would be a matter for a judge.

In 1994, an estimated 800,000 Rwandan Tutsis and moderate Hutus died in 100 days of slaughter triggered by the assassination of the country’s president, Juvenal Habyarimana.

Kindergarten strike stepped up

The Fagforbundet, Uddanningsforbundet, and Delta trade unions have opted to take around 1,000 more private kindergarten staff on strike, joining the 1,000 who began industrial action on Monday.

The labour dispute involves the trade unions and the National Association of Private Kindergartens (PBL) employer organization, which organizes 2,066 of the country’s 2,881 private kindergartens and employs over 36,000 workers.

The dispute which triggered the strike is primarily about pensions, as employees believe that the PBL is shirking its pension responsibilities – mainly a transition to the joint scheme for agreed pensions (AFP) from next year.

The strike will be stepped up in Bodø, Trondheim, Bømlo, Ålesund, Kristiansand, Stavanger, Sandnes, Bergen, Oslo, Bærum, Ullensaker, Eidsvoll, Skien, and Halden.