Norwegian health authority urges risk groups to take the flu jab 

Are Stuwitz Berg, director of infection control and vaccination at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH), has said that the health authority is concerned about the spread of flu this winter.

He said that while the flu season had yet to begin, the institute was concerned about the prospect of lower immunity in the population caused by the low spread in the previous two winters.

“But we are particularly concerned about the flu situation, which we have seen little of in the last two or three seasons. We are perhaps most worried about the children because we may get a type of flu virus this year that young children have not encountered. Then they can get extra sick,” he told broadcaster TV 2.

Director of the Norwegian Institute of Public Health Camilla Stoltenberg has told Norwegian newswire NTB that it is imperative that those in risk groups get the flu jab this winter.

“Influenza has been largely absent during the pandemic due to strict infection control measures, and the population’s protection against influenza is therefore low. Some children have never had the flu and thus have little or no immunity. That is why it is very important that the risk groups remember to get the flu vaccine this year,” she said.

Health authorities are aiming to vaccinate 75 percent of the 1.6 million people in Norway who belong to a risk group.

Who can get the flu vaccine?

Everyone over the age of 65 is recommended to get a flu jab annually, as well as care home residents, women who are more than 12 weeks pregnant (or those in the first trimester that belong to a risk group), and premature babies born before week 32 of pregnancy aged between 6 months to 5 years.

In addition to this, children and adults are advised to get a flu jab if they have chronic lung disease, heart disease, diabetes, liver and renal failure, an impaired immune system, a neuromuscular disease that affects breathing, multiple disabilities, or if they are severely obese.

If you think you may have a health condition that means you are more at risk, you can ask to be assessed by your doctor. Those living with immune-suppressed people are also recommended to take the vaccine.

Those who want a vaccine but don’t belong to a risk group can pay to have one.

READ MORE: How to get the flu vaccine in Norway