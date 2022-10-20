Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

HEALTH

Norwegian health authority urges risk groups to take the flu jab 

Health chiefs in Norway are concerned about low levels of immunity to the flu in the population and have called on risk groups to take the influenza vaccine.

Published: 20 October 2022 10:58 CEST
Pictured is a flu-vaccine being prepared.
Health authorities in Norway have called on those in risk groups to get the flu jab this year. Pictured is a flu-vaccine being prepared. Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

Are Stuwitz Berg, director of infection control and vaccination at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH), has said that the health authority is concerned about the spread of flu this winter. 

He said that while the flu season had yet to begin, the institute was concerned about the prospect of lower immunity in the population caused by the low spread in the previous two winters. 

“But we are particularly concerned about the flu situation, which we have seen little of in the last two or three seasons. We are perhaps most worried about the children because we may get a type of flu virus this year that young children have not encountered. Then they can get extra sick,” he told broadcaster TV 2

Director of the Norwegian Institute of Public Health Camilla Stoltenberg has told Norwegian newswire NTB that it is imperative that those in risk groups get the flu jab this winter. 

“Influenza has been largely absent during the pandemic due to strict infection control measures, and the population’s protection against influenza is therefore low. Some children have never had the flu and thus have little or no immunity. That is why it is very important that the risk groups remember to get the flu vaccine this year,” she said. 

Health authorities are aiming to vaccinate 75 percent of the 1.6 million people in Norway who belong to a risk group. 

Who can get the flu vaccine?

Everyone over the age of 65 is recommended to get a flu jab annually, as well as care home residents, women who are more than 12 weeks pregnant (or those in the first trimester that belong to a risk group), and premature babies born before week 32 of pregnancy aged between 6 months to 5 years. 

In addition to this, children and adults are advised to get a flu jab if they have chronic lung disease, heart disease, diabetes, liver and renal failure, an impaired immune system, a neuromuscular disease that affects breathing, multiple disabilities, or if they are severely obese.

If you think you may have a health condition that means you are more at risk, you can ask to be assessed by your doctor. Those living with immune-suppressed people are also recommended to take the vaccine. 

Those who want a vaccine but don’t belong to a risk group can pay to have one. 

READ MORE: How to get the flu vaccine in Norway 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

HEALTH

GP shortage in Norway much larger than previous estimates indicate

The number of those in Norway without a GP is much higher than previous estimates from the Norwegian Directorate of Health suggest, according to a new survey among doctors.

Published: 1 September 2022 12:19 CEST
GP shortage in Norway much larger than previous estimates indicate

As many as 235,000 in Norway lack a GP, a number far higher than previous estimates from the Norwegian Directorate of Health, according to a report from broadcaster TV2

Previous figures from the Norwegian Directorate of Health had the number of those without a doctor at around 175,000. 

“The GP crisis is now completely out of control. Today, every 24th citizen in Norway lacks a GP,” Nils Kristian Klev, head of the Association for General Practitioners, told TV2

The figures reported by TV2 come from a survey carried out by the GP association that more than 75 percent of general practitioners in the country responded to.

In a previous survey run by The Local, foreign residents in Norway highlighted that trouble getting an appointment or not being assigned a GP was one of their biggest criticisms of the Norwegian healthcare system, which they rated favourably overall. 

READ MORE: What do foreigners think of the Norwegian healthcare system?

“The GP crisis is very real, and therefore the government has promised that we will come up with powerful measures in the 2023 budget,” Minister of Health Ingvild Kjerkol said of the survey’s results to TV2. 

Norway’s government announced an expert committee review into the current GP system to tackle a ‘crisis’ within the current model in August.

The objective of the expert committee will be to provide specific recommendations on how the GP system can be improved so that all residents have a permanent GP, in addition to finding a sustainable model, the government said in August. 

One flaw with the current system in the eyes of the medical association is the high number of people on GP’s patient lists. 

“The GPs must have fewer patients on their lists in order for there to be livable working conditions. It will also lead to fewer doctors wanting to quit and more newly qualified doctors wanting to work as GPs,” Klev said. 

To cut down the number of patients on GP’s lists, Klev says the government would need to stump around 2.3 billion kroner to try and recruit around 1,000 new GPs. 

SHOW COMMENTS