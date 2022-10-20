Could a heat pump be a cheap alternative for keeping your home warm in Norway?

Energy prices have soared in Norway over the past year, with records being broken now regularly.

The electricity price level – especially in southern Norway – has prompted many people to look into cheaper alternatives such as fireplaces and heat pumps to warm their homes this winter.

“The demand for heat pumps is growing year on year, but sales figures are strongly connected to electricity prices. The higher (energy) prices (are), the more you save with heat pumps compared to electric heating with electric radiators,” Rolf Iver Mytting Hagemoen from the Norwegian Heat Pump Association (Norsk Varmepumpeforening) explained to The Local.

This year is expected to be a record year for heat pump sales, the Norwegian Heat Pump Association told public broadcaster NRK.

Hagemoen said that heat pumps, which transfer thermal energy to heat homes, were one of the most effective ways to save money on heating, along with upgrading old windows and installing better insulation.

Heat pumps are powered by electricity. However, they are considered more energy efficient than traditional heating methods that require electricity. Air-to-air pumps are the most common type found in Norway. These pumps transfer heat from the air outside into homes.

While factors such as the property size and type of pump used will affect how much energy you save Homes can expect to save around 4,000-6,000 kilowatt hours of electricity a year, according to an estimate provided to The Local by Hagemoen.

Figures from Statistics Norway have the average energy consumption for a household in Norway was around 16,000 kWh. Putting the two estimates together means that the average home could cut annual energy consumption by a quarter when using a heat pump to warm a home.

Given current prices, the savings on the table are considerable. However, heat pumps aren’t cheap to install either. Air-to-air heat pumps can typically cost between 15,000 kroner and 30,000 kroner, meaning a considerable outlay will be required.

With such a large outlay, the heat pump is unlikely to pay for itself straight away. So how long does it take for the heat pump to pay for itself?

“With an electricity price of one krone per kWh, the payback time is normally three to six years. With the prices, we face today it will take a much shorter time. The expected lifespan of a heat pump is normally 12-15 years. Many last even longer,” Hagemoen explained.

For maximum savings, it may be best to combine a heat pump with offer alternatives to keep the home warm during the winter, such as a wood-burning fire.

Energy analyst Tor Reier Lilleholt recently told public broadcaster NRK that combining a heat pump with the fireplace would be a good way of saving energy and money.

Before having a pump installed, there are a few things you will need to consider. This includes ensuring it is appropriate for the Nordic climate and suitable to temperatures of around -25 degrees Celsius. In addition, where you place the heat pump is essential.

“You should always consider where you install the heat pump to avoid complaints from neighbours because of sound/noise from the heat pump, especially if installed too close to the neighbour’s bedroom,” Hagemoen said.

As well as this, it is worth knowing that only workers and firms with an f-gas certificate are allowed to install air-to-air-heat pumps.