Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Drones spotted above more airports

Bergen Airport Flesland was closed following possible drone sightings in the area during the early hours of the morning, with police also investigating a possible drone sighting at Førde airport Bringeland.

“We have temporarily closed the airspace, until… we consider that it is safe to start air traffic again,” Øystein Skaar, operational manager at Flesland, told public broadcaster NRK.

People are prohibited from flying drones within five kilometres of an airport. The new sightings come after drones were spotted above gas facilities and airports last week.

In addition, several arrests were made in unrelated incidents over the past week. All the arrests involve Russian citizens with drones, extensive photography equipment or involve them taking pictures in areas covered by a photo ban.

Meanwhile, police are working to verify whether the observations at Førde airports were drones.

Bergen Flesland was reopened just before 9am.

READ ALSO: Why Norway is asking the public to be vigilant

12 proposals get the majority in parliament

Some 12 policy proposals to help deal with the current energy price crisis have gained a majority in parliament.

MPs voted on the proposals yesterday, with only 12 out of the 90-plus submitted getting a majority.

More solar energy and more support for energy-saving measures are among the policies MPs favour.

The measures were tabled when parliament was urgently reconvened in September to debate the energy crisis.

House building deficit in Oslo

Market expert has said there is a deficit of new homes being built in Norway’s capital of Oslo. Around 1,850 new builds will hit the market in Oslo this year. However, the Housing Manufacturer’s Association has estimated that over 3,000 are needed to meet demand, newspaper DN writes.

According to the association, house building is slowed by Oslo’s lengthy planning and regulatory process.

SR-Bank customers exposed to increased fraud attempts

Attempts to scam customers of the SR-Bank have risen tenfold in the past week. The bank has said that fraudsters and scammers often use links on text messages to lure in potential victims, Dagbladet’s Børsen reports.

Scammers pretend to be the bank, the police, a debt collection company or the like and ask customers to provide sensitive information such as account number, password, and pin code.