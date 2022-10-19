For members
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
More potential drone sightings near Norwegian airports, Norway's parliament says yes to proposals to ease the energy crisis and other news from Norway on Wednesday.
Published: 19 October 2022 09:21 CEST
Find out what's going on in Norway on Wednesday with The Local's short roundup of important news. Pictured is Ålesund in Norway. Photo by Russ White on Unsplash
Today in Norway: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
Norwegian parliament votes on electricity measures, Norway joins sanctions against Iran, and other news in Norway on Tuesday.
Published: 18 October 2022 08:32 CEST
