TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

More potential drone sightings near Norwegian airports, Norway's parliament says yes to proposals to ease the energy crisis and other news from Norway on Wednesday.

Published: 19 October 2022 09:21 CEST
Photo by Russ White on Unsplash

Drones spotted above more airports 

Bergen Airport Flesland was closed following possible drone sightings in the area during the early hours of the morning, with police also investigating a possible drone sighting at Førde airport Bringeland. 

“We have temporarily closed the airspace, until… we consider that it is safe to start air traffic again,” Øystein Skaar, operational manager at Flesland, told public broadcaster NRK

People are prohibited from flying drones within five kilometres of an airport. The new sightings come after drones were spotted above gas facilities and airports last week. 

In addition, several arrests were made in unrelated incidents over the past week. All the arrests involve Russian citizens with drones, extensive photography equipment or involve them taking pictures in areas covered by a photo ban. 

Meanwhile, police are working to verify whether the observations at Førde airports were drones. 

Bergen Flesland was reopened just before 9am. 

12 proposals get the majority in parliament

Some 12 policy proposals to help deal with the current energy price crisis have gained a majority in parliament. 

MPs voted on the proposals yesterday, with only 12 out of the 90-plus submitted getting a majority. 

More solar energy and more support for energy-saving measures are among the policies MPs favour. 

The measures were tabled when parliament was urgently reconvened in September to debate the energy crisis. 

House building deficit in Oslo

Market expert has said there is a deficit of new homes being built in Norway’s capital of Oslo. Around 1,850 new builds will hit the market in Oslo this year. However, the Housing Manufacturer’s Association has estimated that over 3,000 are needed to meet demand, newspaper DN writes. 

According to the association, house building is slowed by Oslo’s lengthy planning and regulatory process. 

SR-Bank customers exposed to increased fraud attempts

Attempts to scam customers of the SR-Bank have risen tenfold in the past week. The bank has said that fraudsters and scammers often use links on text messages to lure in potential victims, Dagbladet’s Børsen reports. 

Scammers pretend to be the bank, the police, a debt collection company or the like and ask customers to provide sensitive information such as account number, password, and pin code. 

Today in Norway: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Norwegian parliament votes on electricity measures, Norway joins sanctions against Iran, and other news in Norway on Tuesday.

Published: 18 October 2022 08:32 CEST
Norwegian parliament votes on electricity proposals

The Norwegian parliament (Storting) is set to vote on the proposals that were put forward during the extraordinary parliamentary meeting on the electricity crisis in September.

Among other things, the proposals include streamlining regulations surrounding solar energy plants, mapping the potential for solar energy production on existing infrastructure, and making it cheaper to share electricity among buildings in the same neighbourhoods.

There is a parliamentary majority to look into five of the 94 proposals. 

One of the proposals for which there is a majority is that Enova – the government company responsible for promoting environmentally friendly production and energy consumption – should be able to provide support for energy efficiency measures moving forward.

Norway joins new EU sanctions against Iran

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre confirmed on Monday that Norway would join the European Union’s (EU) sanctions against the authorities in Iran after the brutal violence against demonstrators in the country.

“That decision has been made,” he told Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK).

“We worked closely with the EU on this (issue) last week.”

About 15 people and organizations ended up on the EU’s “blacklist” on Monday, which means that they are denied entry to the EU and their assets in the EU are withheld.

The measures affect, among others, Iran’s Minister of Information, the so-called morality police, the Revolutionary Guards’ IT department, the Basij militia, and a law enforcement department.

At least 215 demonstrators are said to have been killed during the protest wave after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in the custody of the morality police over a month ago, according to the Oslo-based organization Iran Human Rights (IHR).

The trial against former Norwegian international footballer starts in Oslo Court

Former international footballer John Carew has been charged with tax evasion of 5.4 million kroner. 

His trial will take place in the Oslo District Court from October 18th to October 28th.

Two out of three Norwegians want to retain the monarchy

In a survey conducted by InFact for the newspaper Dagbladet, 67.7 percent of respondents said they wanted to keep the monarchy in Norway.

Historian Trond Norén Isaksen, who has written several books on the history of the monarchy, says it is striking that support has fallen quite a lot since the last opinion poll on the monarchy.

When Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK) asked the same question in 2017, support for the monarchy was at 81 percent.

Every third Norwegian welfare employee has experienced threats or violence

An extensive investigation into the safety of Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV) employees has revealed that one in three experienced harassment, threats or violence in the past year, the newspaper Bergensavisen reports.

Most of the reported incidents concern harassment and threats – face-to-face, digitally, and via phone.

However, less than 1 per cent of employees have experienced physical violence.

