Five things Oslo residents can sometimes take for granted 

If you live in the Norwegian capital of Oslo, you may have heard people complain about how expensive the city is or how small and quiet it feels compared to other places.

However, you don’t need to look far or long to find things that make Oslo a fantastic place to live- the kind of things that residents (and visitors) should not overlook.

Here are some things about Oslo that residents may (but should not) take for granted.

Amazing nature

One of the biggest draws to the city is one of the things that can be easiest to overlook- especially when the weather is far from optimal- the fantastic nature surrounding the city.

A lot of the best spots are easily accessible via public transport. For example, you can take a ferry to islands in the Oslofjord from as little as 39 kroner. These ferries are taken from the bustling Aker Brygge district, transporting you to quiet forest trails and natural swimming spots in around 20 minutes.

Other examples of nature spots easy to access without a car include trips along the Akerselva, taking the T-bane to Songsvann, or the bus to great swimming and camping at Trollvann. The same applies to the various forests dotted around the edge of the capital.

Even for the hardcore that are out on hammock trips when there is still snow on the ground, there will be new places to discover.

Public transport

This one is more of a double-edged sword as complaining about ticket prices would be fair as public transport in Oslo is amongst the priciest in the world.

Even still, Norway has a well-connected transport system that, for many, will eliminate the need for a car- which is handy because the city isn’t considered exceptionally car friendly.

As mentioned earlier, the tram, ferry, bus, and T-bane links make getting to the great outdoors seamless, in addition to making getting around the city hassle-free.

Oslo’s small size means commutes aren’t too arduous for the majority and that you can be in central and trendy districts in a relatively short time .

Family-friendly

The many parks and green spaces around Oslo make the city a fantastic place to raise kids. But the green spaces aren’t just confined to parks.

Many areas in the city, such as Torshov, are best known for the large communal gardens that most apartment blocks have, meaning that green space and other children to play with are easily accessible for those living in apartments, not just those in houses and the suburbs.

This is in addition to the vast array of recreational areas, activities and parks dotted around the capital.

In a survey of The Local’s readers respondents praised the city for being so family friendly.

It’s an international city

Oslo may not have that same melting pot feel that bigger cities have, but it certainly is an international city.

Around a third of the city’s residents are either immigrants or come from a foreign background (meaning their parents come from abroad).

Roughly 177,000 of the city’s 634,000’s residents have immigrated to Norway from other countries. This can make it easier for foreigners to settle and “feel at home” compared to small rural communities where many locals are Norwegians.

It also means that many aren’t far from their compatriots in the event they feel homesick.

Add this to the large number of international firms with English as the primary working language, Oslo offers plenty for international residents to settle inside and outside work.

Residents feel safe

No city is crime-free. However, one overlooked aspect of Oslo is the low crime rate compared to other European cities.

Some 93 percent of residents in Norway said that they felt safe, and Oslo was one of the parts of the country to record the highest trust levels in the police, according to the latest annual survey carried out by the Police Directorate.

In Oslo, over two-thirds said that they felt very safe in the city, 26 percent said they felt quite safe, and two percent said they didn’t feel safe.

Serious crime rates are quite low, with petty theft (such as bike thefts) representing some of the most common crimes committed in Oslo, according to an investigation carried out by the local paper Vårt Oslo.