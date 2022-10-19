Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

OSLO

Five things Oslo residents can sometimes take for granted 

Oslo is a great place to call home, and sometimes it can be easy to take the things that make it so appealing for granted. 

Published: 19 October 2022 16:22 CEST
Pictured is Viegeland park in Norway.
Here are some great things about Oslo that can sometimes be overlooked. Pictured is Viegeland park in Norway. Photo by Nick Night on Unsplash

If you live in the Norwegian capital of Oslo, you may have heard people complain about how expensive the city is or how small and quiet it feels compared to other places.

However, you don’t need to look far or long to find things that make Oslo a fantastic place to live- the kind of things that residents (and visitors) should not overlook. 

Here are some things about Oslo that residents may (but should not) take for granted. 

Amazing nature 

One of the biggest draws to the city is one of the things that can be easiest to overlook- especially when the weather is far from optimal- the fantastic nature surrounding the city. 

A lot of the best spots are easily accessible via public transport. For example, you can take a ferry to islands in the Oslofjord from as little as 39 kroner. These ferries are taken from the bustling Aker Brygge district, transporting you to quiet forest trails and natural swimming spots in around 20 minutes. 

Other examples of nature spots easy to access without a car include trips along the Akerselva, taking the T-bane to Songsvann, or the bus to great swimming and camping at Trollvann. The same applies to the various forests dotted around the edge of the capital. 

Even for the hardcore that are out on hammock trips when there is still snow on the ground, there will be new places to discover. 

Public transport 

This one is more of a double-edged sword as complaining about ticket prices would be fair as public transport in Oslo is amongst the priciest in the world

Even still, Norway has a well-connected transport system that, for many, will eliminate the need for a car- which is handy because the city isn’t considered exceptionally car friendly. 

As mentioned earlier, the tram, ferry, bus, and T-bane links make getting to the great outdoors seamless, in addition to making getting around the city hassle-free. 

Oslo’s small size means commutes aren’t too arduous for the majority and that you can be in central and trendy districts in a relatively short time . 

Family-friendly

The many parks and green spaces around Oslo make the city a fantastic place to raise kids. But the green spaces aren’t just confined to parks. 

Many areas in the city, such as Torshov, are best known for the large communal gardens that most apartment blocks have, meaning that green space and other children to play with are easily accessible for those living in apartments, not just those in houses and the suburbs. 

This is in addition to the vast array of recreational areas, activities and parks dotted around the capital. 

In a survey of The Local’s readers respondents praised the city for being so family friendly.

READ MORE: Is Oslo a good city for international residents?

It’s an international city

Oslo may not have that same melting pot feel that bigger cities have, but it certainly is an international city. 

Around a third of the city’s residents are either immigrants or come from a foreign background (meaning their parents come from abroad). 

Roughly 177,000 of the city’s 634,000’s residents have immigrated to Norway from other countries. This can make it easier for foreigners to settle and “feel at home” compared to small rural communities where many locals are Norwegians. 

It also means that many aren’t far from their compatriots in the event they feel homesick. 

Add this to the large number of international firms with English as the primary working language, Oslo offers plenty for international residents to settle inside and outside work. 

Residents feel safe

No city is crime-free. However, one overlooked aspect of Oslo is the low crime rate compared to other European cities. 

Some 93 percent of residents in Norway said that they felt safe, and Oslo was one of the parts of the country to record the highest trust levels in the police, according to the latest annual survey carried out by the Police Directorate

In Oslo, over two-thirds said that they felt very safe in the city, 26 percent said they felt quite safe, and two percent said they didn’t feel safe.

Serious crime rates are quite low, with petty theft (such as bike thefts) representing some of the most common crimes committed in Oslo, according to an investigation carried out by the local paper Vårt Oslo

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

OSLO

The essential smartphone apps for living in Oslo

For anyone who lives, works or studies in Oslo or plans to visit the Norwegian capital, here's our selection of essential smartphone apps that will make your life easier.

Published: 5 October 2022 16:40 CEST
The essential smartphone apps for living in Oslo

If you’re new to Oslo, you’ll likely be a bit overwhelmed in your first few weeks in Norway’s largest city… But don’t let the “big city” life get you down – we’ve got your covered.

The Local has compiled a list of essential smartphone apps to help you navigate your day-to-day life in Oslo.

1. Transport

  • Ruter / Ruter Billett

First things first – you need to make sure that you have a good overview of public transport options in the city. By using the Ruter app, you can see departure times in real-time and get a great overview of different means of transport in Oslo. You can buy a ticket from anywhere and at any time via the RuterBillett app, and the entire process is quite intuitive.

Remember to get your ticket before entering a Ruter bus or tram – the fines for using public transport without a ticket are quite hefty! If you’re looking to save money, check out monthly, annual, and other discounted ticket options.

Android download: RuterBillett
Apple download: RuterBillett

Android download: Ruter
Apple download: Ruter

  • Electric scooters: Voi, Tier, and Bolt

Though somewhat controversial, electric scooters can be a great and fast way to get around the city. As there are several electric scooter providers in the capital, finding an available scooter is often just a matter of minutes.

Note: In March, Voi, Tier, and Bolt won the tender to rent out scooters in Oslo, and they are now allowed to rent out 2,667 units each until March 31, 2023.

Check available options and pricing plans to get the most out of your e-scooter budget.

Android download: Voi, Tier, Bolt
Apple download: Voi, Tier, Bolt

  • Oslo City Bike app (Oslo Bysykkel)

The Oslo Bysykkel app enables you to use city bikes all over Oslo. It also helps you locate the nearest available bike.

However, bike racks are not available in all parts of the city, and many racks are often empty due to the demand in certain areas.

Android download: Oslo Bysykkel
Apple download: Oslo Bysykkel

2. City life

  • The Oslo Pass app

The Oslo Pass app allows you to buy the pass even before you get to Norway’s capital. You can then easily activate it upon arriving in the city.

The pass works as an advantage card and provides pass holders with various benefits, including free entry to museums, free public transport, and other discounts.

Android download: Oslo Pass app
Apple download: Oslo Pass app

3. Food & offers

  • Too Good To Go

The Too Good To Go app’s primary mission is to reduce food waste, and it does so by connecting users with stores and food professionals near them that offer “surprise” food bags, containing everything from pastries to meat dishes in different quantities.

The price is affordable, and you can often find a bag for as little as NOK 35. A lot of stores work with Too Good To Go in Oslo, so there is a large selection of options to choose from.

Note: One of the most exciting aspects of this concept is that you don’t exactly know what you’re getting – it’s a surprise!

Android download: Too Good To Go
Apple download: Too Good To Go

  • eTilbudsavis app

The eTilbudsavis app is a great source of current offers and deals in Oslo, and it covers various categories of goods – from food and electronics to cosmetics and more!

The app provides a good overview of the best offers in the stores in your vicinity.

Android download: eTilbudsavis app
Apple download: eTilbudsavis app

SHOW COMMENTS