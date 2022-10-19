Customers of Norwegian banks hit by increase in scam messages 

Scammers have been targeting customers of SpareBank 1 SR-Bank with a series of messages, the bank has told Dagbaldet’s Børsen.

“In the last week, the number of notifications that are captured in our internal notification systems has increased tenfold,” Marit Sola from the bank’s security department said.

Sola said that the fraud attempts weren’t being targeted exclusively at SR-Bank customers and that it was likely part of a larger wave of Norwegian consumers being hit with scam messages.

Fraudsters were getting in touch with customers pretending to be the bank, the police, or a debt collection company to try and extract sensitive information such as account numbers, passwords and pin codes.

The attempts to obtain sensitive information come in the form of messages containing fraudulent links.

Messages will present the need to hand over information as an urgent matter, such as a bank threatening to close an account unless the information is handed over.

“We have intensified our work and have surveillance and monitoring around the clock to try to catch attempted fraud. Without revealing all our methods, I can say that it is, among other things, about uncovering patterns that break with the normal traffic on the bank account. But the first line of defence is and will be the customers. And there are three pieces of good advice we have to offer: Stop, think and assess,” Sola said.

