Why are Norwegians falling out of love with the monarchy?
A princess who speaks to angels and a self-proclaimed shaman who sells pricey healing medallions: the unusual couple are madly in love but struggling to win hearts in Norway.
Published: 18 October 2022 09:14 CEST
A controversial royal couple have led to declining popularity for the monarchy in Norway. Pictured: Norway's Princess Martha Louise watches the action in an Equestrian event Photo by BEN Stansall / AFP
