Today in Norway: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Norwegian parliament votes on electricity proposals

The Norwegian parliament (Storting) is set to vote on the proposals that were put forward during the extraordinary parliamentary meeting on the electricity crisis in September.

Among other things, the proposals include streamlining regulations surrounding solar energy plants, mapping the potential for solar energy production on existing infrastructure, and making it cheaper to share electricity among buildings in the same neighbourhoods.

There is a parliamentary majority to look into five of the 94 proposals.

One of the proposals for which there is a majority is that Enova – the government company responsible for promoting environmentally friendly production and energy consumption – should be able to provide support for energy efficiency measures moving forward.

Norway joins new EU sanctions against Iran

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre confirmed on Monday that Norway would join the European Union’s (EU) sanctions against the authorities in Iran after the brutal violence against demonstrators in the country.

“That decision has been made,” he told Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK).

“We worked closely with the EU on this (issue) last week.”

About 15 people and organizations ended up on the EU’s “blacklist” on Monday, which means that they are denied entry to the EU and their assets in the EU are withheld.

The measures affect, among others, Iran’s Minister of Information, the so-called morality police, the Revolutionary Guards’ IT department, the Basij militia, and a law enforcement department.

At least 215 demonstrators are said to have been killed during the protest wave after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in the custody of the morality police over a month ago, according to the Oslo-based organization Iran Human Rights (IHR).

The trial against former Norwegian international footballer starts in Oslo Court

Former international footballer John Carew has been charged with tax evasion of 5.4 million kroner.

His trial will take place in the Oslo District Court from October 18th to October 28th.

Two out of three Norwegians want to retain the monarchy

In a survey conducted by InFact for the newspaper Dagbladet, 67.7 percent of respondents said they wanted to keep the monarchy in Norway.

Historian Trond Norén Isaksen, who has written several books on the history of the monarchy, says it is striking that support has fallen quite a lot since the last opinion poll on the monarchy.

When Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK) asked the same question in 2017, support for the monarchy was at 81 percent.

Every third Norwegian welfare employee has experienced threats or violence

An extensive investigation into the safety of Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV) employees has revealed that one in three experienced harassment, threats or violence in the past year, the newspaper Bergensavisen reports.

Most of the reported incidents concern harassment and threats – face-to-face, digitally, and via phone.

However, less than 1 per cent of employees have experienced physical violence.