TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
Norwegian parliament votes on electricity measures, Norway joins sanctions against Iran, and other news in Norway on Tuesday.
Published: 18 October 2022 08:32 CEST
Photo by Steve DiMatteo / Unsplash
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
A strike in private kindergartens, a party proposal to introduce regulated cannabis sales in Norwegian municipalities and other news from Norway on Monday.
Published: 17 October 2022 08:42 CEST
