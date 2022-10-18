For members
RENTING
REVEALED: The hidden extra costs when renting in Norway
Being a tenant in Norway comes with more costs than the monthly rent. Here are some additional outlays you’ll be expected to pay.
Published: 18 October 2022 13:58 CEST
Here's what you need to know about the hidden costs of renting in Norway. Pictured are apartments in Bergen. Photo by Kamil Klyta on Unsplash
TRONDHEIM
Moving to Norway: How much money do I need to live in Trondheim?
Trondheim, in the heart of central Norway, is a popular place for foreign residents to call home. But how much money will you need to live comfortably there? The Local has crunched the numbers.
Published: 10 October 2022 13:51 CEST
