REVEALED: The hidden extra costs when renting in Norway

Steep deposit

Almost everyone reading this will expect to put down a deposit on a place before they rent it.

However, one thing tenants in Norway may not be prepared for is how steep that deposit will be.

This is because landlords will generally ask for the equivalent of three months in rent as the deposit. Such a high deposit, especially if you come from a country where four-to-six weeks is the custom, can put a massive dent in your cash flow.

Figures from Finn.no, Norway’s most popular website for property listings, show that in July 2022, the average monthly cost of an apartment was around 17,000 kroner in Oslo.

This means you may need as much as 51,00 kroner to cover the deposit, in addition to paying the first month’s rent in advance.

Not all landlords will charge this, though, and you may be able to negotiate it down in some places.

End of tenancy clean

In Norway, you are required by law to leave the place clean and more or less to the same standard you found it.

You can either choose to do it yourself or book an end-of-tenancy clean. An end-of-tenancy clean is perhaps the easiest option. However, end-of-tenancy cleaning in Norway can be costly. Depending on the size of the place, you could be expected to pay up to 6,000 kroner.

If you do it yourself, it’ll take two people a full day or probably more to get it up to the standard of a professional end-of-tenancy clean. You will also need to be incredibly thorough with your cleaning.

What isn’t allowed is for the landlord to choose a cleaning company on your behalf and bill you for it. So, when the landlord arranges one and sends you the invoice- it’s a hidden cost you shouldn’t have to pay.

Moving out costs

With all the talk of moving in, it can be easy to forget that, at some point, you will need to move out. Unfortunately, moving out can cost a pretty penny if you are moving far and require a moving firm.

When using a moving service can expect to pay around 750-1,500 kroner for two people and a moving vehicle. However, the cost will depend on who you choose and how far you are moving. For example, if you are moving from Oslo to Tromsø, it will cost a lot more than you move from Drammen to Drøbak.

Many places will offer a free estimate, so maybe order one, so you can budget. Be sure the company has liability insurance and extended freight liability insurance.

Contents insurance

This cost will depend a little bit on your situation. But in most cases, it will be a sensible idea to have your own contents insurance on the things you own and purchase for the apartment in the event of a burglary or fire.

Policies start around the 200-kroner mark and will cover you if things don’t go to plan.

Time

Many say time is money, and even if it isn’t, it’s still valuable. However, one thing that many don’t consider is the time that goes into finding a place to rent. In the big cities, the market is exceptionally tight, with properties leaving the market at breakneck speeds.

With the market moving so quickly, it is even more important to make a good impression on prospective landlords.

Recently, The Local spoke to Siri Anne Bernum Halck, the regional head for the Utleiemegleren rental real estate agency. She recommended that those looking for a place to rent take the time to print of a resume to help them win over landlords.

“Go to apartment showings (visning in Norwegian). We recommend taking a resume with key information on yourself, your job, your income, how long you plan to rent, and the like,” she told The Local.

Certain maintenance costs

Unless otherwise stated in your contract, the landlord is typically responsible for maintenance. Maintenance is considered the work to maintain the home’s standard when the tenant moved in.

However, the tenant will have to cover some costs. These are taps, locks, power sockets, bathroom fixtures, switches and objects that aren’t fixed to the property, such as pots and pans. Details on whether you will be responsible for maintaining these costs will be found in your contract.