PENSIONS

What you need to know about the different types of pension in Norway

Pensions in Norway can be divided into three different types: state pensions, pensions from employers, and private pensions. Here are the key things you should know about each type.

Published: 17 October 2022 11:29 CEST
There are several different pension schemes in Norway, and it's a good idea to read up on all of them. Photo by Tatiana P / Unsplash

Regardless of whether you just moved to Norway and have an interest in familiarising yourself with its pension and benefit rules or if you have been working in the country for some time – it’s always a good idea to know the key aspects of the pensions system of the country where you live.

Here we take a look at the key things you should know about the three different pension schemes in Norway: the retirement pension from the National Insurance Scheme (i.e., state pension), occupational pensions from employers, and private pensions.

State pensions

Generally speaking, you must have had pensionable income and/or have been a member of the National Insurance Scheme in Norway for a minimum of 5 years to be eligible to claim a state retirement pension.  

READ MORE: Five key things you need to know about Norway’s state pension

While the retirement age in Norway is 67, you have the right to start drawing a retirement pension from the month after you turn 62 – if you have sufficient earnings to do so.

It is up to the individual to decide if they want to continue working while receiving their retirement pension. Furthermore, you have the discretion of choosing when and how you would like to draw your state pension.

You need to contribute to the National Insurance Scheme for 40 years or more to get the full minimum pension level in the country.

However, if you haven’t been able to get 40 years of coverage, then the minimum pension level will be reduced accordingly.

Note that there are also a number of individual factors – such as your marital status – that will affect your monthly pension payments.

If you want to get a precise calculation of your retirement pension, use the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration’s (NAV) online tool, Din pensjon.

One last thing to note is that you may be able to take your Norwegian state pension with you when you move countries. 

READ MORE: Can you claim your Norwegian pension from another country?

Pension from employers

In Norway, the public and private sectors are covered by an occupational pension scheme, and most employers are required to set up a plan for their employees.

There are different types of occupational pension schemes, so make sure to get in touch with your employer to find out which type applies to your individual case.

According to the Norwegian Act on Obligatory Occupational Pension (available here in Norwegian), pension schemes must be either defined as contribution-based or benefit-based. It is up to the employer to pick a type.

Among the various types of compulsory occupational pension schemes, the following stand out as the most prevalent – according to Altinn’s web pages:

  • Defined contribution pensions: The most common pension scheme, through which annual contributions are determined as a percentage of salary (with the minimum set at 2 percent). Pension disbursements in this scheme depend on the contributions to the pension fund and the return generated on the fund.
  • Defined benefit pensions: In this scheme, employees are entitled to a predetermined level of combined pension, which also takes into account the pension from the Norwegian National Insurance scheme. The premiums vary from year to year and increase following pay rises.
  • Occupational pensions: Occupational pensions are a mix of defined contribution and defined benefit pensions. During the accrual period, employers build up the members’ pension fund through annual contributions determined as a percentage of salary. Furthermore, the pension fund guarantees fixed pension payments from retirement age.

Generally, a pension from employers is paid out from age 67; however, in some cases – especially in the public sector – employees may have the right to early retirement.

Remember that the amount of your occupational pension payments depends on multiple factors, including the period over which the pension will be paid out and the amount saved for you.

Private pensions

Many people in Norway opt for private savings to boost their retirement pension income. There are different savings products and options on the market, and you should study these with care before choosing.

For example, DNB – Norway’s largest bank – offers savings with investment options, savings with the annual minimum return, and several other products.

Take note of your individual circumstances and risk tolerance when picking private pension plans, as your savings might be inaccessible until retirement with no option of early withdrawal.

On the other hand, some savings programs offer the possibility of early withdrawal but might not provide the same benefits.

Make sure to check whether the personal pension savings product you’re looking into offers tax-deductible components.

In order to ensure that you have a higher level of financial security when you retire, you might also want to consider paying off some of your debt.

TRONDHEIM

Moving to Norway: How much money do I need to live in Trondheim? 

Trondheim, in the heart of central Norway, is a popular place for foreign residents to call home. But how much money will you need to live comfortably there? The Local has crunched the numbers.

Published: 10 October 2022 13:51 CEST
Lying in the heart of Norway is Trondheim, Norway’s third biggest city. The city is often billed as Norway’s tech capital, with many moving there to work within the sector or study at NTNU- Norway’s leading natural sciences and technology university. 

The greater Trondheim region is home to around 800 tech companies, meaning there are ample job opportunities to pursue if you are considering a move there. 

So, how much money will you need to call the city home? 

Accommodation: 10,000- 13,500 kroner per month (apartment) 

Renting in Trondheim is considerably cheaper than in Oslo and roughly on par with Norway’s second-largest city, Bergen. 

You can expect to pay between 8,243 and 10,899 kroner for a small apartment in Trondheim, according to figures from the rental platform Hybel

Figures from Finn.no, Norway’s most popular website for property listings, show that in July 2022, the average monthly cost of an apartment was around 13,500 kroner. This number is based on an average of all listings in Trondheim on the site, so it is influenced by the most expensive, largest and centrally located properties. 

Students and those who’d rather live in a house share, to begin with, can expect to pay around 5,313 kroner for a room. This is good news for those on a budget as the cost of a room in Trondheim is over 1,000 kroner per month cheaper on average compared to Oslo. 

However, those needing more space can expect to pay slightly north of the 13,500 kroner mark. This is much cheaper than you’d pay for a large apartment in Oslo. Larger and more centrally located homes will, of course, come at a higher premium too. 

One thing to note is that due to the high student population, competition for rooms and small apartments and studios can be particularly fierce towards the end of summer and the beginning of autumn. 

A second thing to be wary of is that landlords in Norway may typically ask for the equivalent of up to three months of rent as a deposit. Stumping up so much upfront, even if you can expect to get it back later, can significantly affect your cash flow. However, some landlords will be willing to negotiate or accept lower deposits. 

Utilities: 700- 1,500 kroner

This can be hard to set a definite price on, given that the country is currently experiencing high and fluctuating energy costs. 

Luckily, however, mid-Norway has much lower energy prices than those seen in the south and west Norway. For example, prices in central Norway are around 4-5 times lower than in the south and west Norway. 

Customers can still choose between a spot-price agreement and a fixed-term deal, too. 

When using a comparison site for a house with annual consumption ranging from 16,000 kWh (average for a detached house) and 6,600 kWh (a large apartment), quotes for monthly bills come in between 500 and 1,200 kroner per month. This is before water and sewage fees are paid. Depending on your landlord, you may also need to pay for Wi-Fi. 

Food: 3,700 kroner 

Consumption Research Norway (SIFO) estimates that the average cost of food for someone aged between 31- 50 is up to 3,690 kroner per month. 

Eurostat, which monitors price levels across the EU, EEA and EU candidate countries, has ranked Norway with the second highest price level index for food and non-alcoholic beverages.

According to Eurostat’s data and price level index, prices in Norway were 49 percent higher than the EU average in 2021

However, Norwegians actually spend less money on food than other European households. Food and non-alcoholic beverages accounted for 11.3 percent of households’ total spending in 2022, according to Statistics Norway. The average across the EU was 13 percent. 

Depending on your habits and diet, you can significantly cut down your food shop. Additionally, making the most of apps, loyalty schemes, and The Local’s money-saving tips can help with this.

READ MORE: Five essential tips for saving money on food shopping in Norway

Transport: up to 890 kroner (monthly transport ticket) 

A monthly ticket on Trondheim’s metro buses and tramline will cost you 890 kroner, or less if you are a student. 

If you don’t require public transport daily, you can buy a single ticket which costs 42 kroner, or a daily ticket which costs 126 kroner. Using public transport in Trondheim is slightly more expensive than in Oslo and Bergen. 

The city also has a decent cycle-lane network which could prove a more cost-effective option in the long term. 

Childcare: 3,167 kroner

Roughly 90 percent of children living in Norway attend a kindergarten. The maximum price for a kindergarten spot in Norway is 3,050 kroner per month. This applies to both municipal and private kindergartens. 

But, if the cost exceeds 6 percent of total household income, you can pay a reduced price. This price applies to both municipal and private kindergartens. There are also discounts for those with more than one child. 

Our figure includes the average cost in Trondheim, including additional fees, not just the price of a place at a kindergarten.

READ MORE: Everything parents in Norway need to know about preschool

It’s unlikely that you’ll want to be sat all week indoors after moving to a new city, so you’ll obviously want to know how much you can expect to shell out for one of the country’s infamously expansive beers while out:

Beer: 99-125 kroner 

A glass of wine: 105-115 kroner

Cocktail: 120-140 kroner

Coffee: 44 kroner 

Cinema: 140- 180 kroner 

Meal for two at a mid-range restaurant: 700-900 kroner

A cinnamon bun or hot dog: 45-65 kroner

Gym membership: 450-750 kroner

