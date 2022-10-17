For members
PENSIONS
What you need to know about the different types of pension in Norway
Pensions in Norway can be divided into three different types: state pensions, pensions from employers, and private pensions. Here are the key things you should know about each type.
Published: 17 October 2022 11:29 CEST
There are several different pension schemes in Norway, and it's a good idea to read up on all of them. Photo by Tatiana P / Unsplash
For members
TRONDHEIM
Moving to Norway: How much money do I need to live in Trondheim?
Trondheim, in the heart of central Norway, is a popular place for foreign residents to call home. But how much money will you need to live comfortably there? The Local has crunched the numbers.
Published: 10 October 2022 13:51 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments