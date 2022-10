A new country means a new set of traffic rules to get used to. However, one rule seen in every country is some form of a speed limit.

Whether in a hurry or having a blip in concentration, you may find yourself on the wrong side of this limit.

What are the rules?

The speed limit in the country is generally around the 80 kilometres an hour (km/h) mark, except for in built-up areas and town centres, where it is 50 km/h unless otherwise stated. The speed limit can be as low as 30 km/h, in residential areas and up to 110 km/h, on motorways and dual carriageways.

Additionally, large vehicles, cars towing caravans or trailers and camper vans over a certain weight are subject to different speed limits.

What happens if you break the rules?

Erring on the wrong side of these limits can lead to punishments ranging from fines to disqualification of driving and even imprisonment.

If you are pulled over or picked up by a traffic or speed camera, you can expect a fine in most cases.

At around five km/h over the speed limit, when the speed limit is lower than 60 km/h, a fine of about 850 kroner can be expected. However, penalties increase sharply from here. Typically, fines scale upwards for every five km/h you were over the speed limit.

At 10 km/h over the limit, the fine increases to 2,250 kroner.

When caught driving 15 km/ and above in areas with this speed limit, you can also expect two points on your licence and fines of 4,050 km/h. Speeds above this result in three points and fines between 5,850 kroner and 9,050 kroner.

On roads where the speed limit is 70 km/h or higher, fines range between 850 and 10,850 kroner. You’ll receive two points for doing more than 20 km/h and three points for speeds that exceed 25 km/h more than the speed limit. You risk losing your licence if caught going more than 25 km/h on roads with speed limits of 60/70.

When picked up by police or a camera doing 40 km/h more than the speed limit on a high-speed road or motorway, you can expect to pay 11,300 kroner and receive three points on your licence.

The points system explained

In Norway, you can receive up to eight points on your driving licence in three years. If you exceed this limit, you will lose the right to drive for six months.

Once you go above four points, you will receive a warning letter from the police reminding you to change your driving behaviour.

What about more severe cases?

In serious cases, the police have the power to confiscate your driving licence on the spot if they feel that your driving would likely lead to you losing it if convicted of a criminal offence in court.

This means that you will have to leave the car by the side of the road and will not have the right to drive until the licence is returned to you.

Serious traffic violations that lead to serious personal injury or death can also imprison motorists.

Under the Road Traffic Act, speeding alone can lead to up to one year in prison.

Most who lose their licence will have to retake the theory or practical test to get it back.

You can appeal fines

If you disagree with the police’s decision to fine you, you can contact the local police district where you were caught and submit a written appeal.

However, if your appeal fails, you will, in most cases, have to pay a higher fine than the one issued.