Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

A strike in private kindergartens, a party proposal to introduce regulated cannabis sales in Norwegian municipalities and other news from Norway on Monday.

Published: 17 October 2022 08:42 CEST
Playing in kindergarten
Over 1,000 private kindergarten employees in Norway will go on strike on Monday. Photo by La-Rel Easter / Unsplash

Strike in private kindergartens

After negotiations broke down over the weekend, 1,007 employees in 112 private kindergartens in Norway are set to go on strike from Monday. If the labour conflict persists, the strike will be escalated as early as Thursday.

Unions have accused The National Association of Private Kindergartens (PBL) of neglecting its pension responsibilities, which means staff could miss out in the long term when the rules change.

Liberal Party proposes cannabis sales in Norwegian municipalities

The Liberal Party (Venstre) is proposing a trial project that would allow Norwegian municipalities to introduce regulated sales of cannabis.

The proposal caused much debate at Venstre’s national meeting in Gardermoen during the weekend and was adopted on Sunday with a good margin and applause from the hall.

“The Liberal Party wants to carry out a pilot project of regulated sales of cannabis in municipalities that want to do so,” the proposal – which will now form part of the Liberal Party’s new political plan – states.

Airspace over southwestern Norway closed for an hour due to drone sighting

Due to a drone observation, the airspace over Stavanger and Haugesund was closed for almost an hour on Sunday evening.

Just before 9pm on Sunday, Avinor told the newspaper VG that a drone was observed by a plane at Sola Airport outside Stavanger.

This led to the airspace being closed over Haugesund and Stavanger Airport. Avinor announced the reopening of the airspace at 9:40 pm on Sunday.

Tengs case developments

The public prosecutor will decide whether to bring charges against the man charged with the murder of Birgitte Tengs in 1995.

On September 1st last year, the now 52-year-old man from Haugalandet in Rogaland was arrested and charged with the murder.

He has been in custody since his arrest.

Matapour’s custody expires

In line with the decision of Oslo District Court, the custody of 43-year-old Zaniar Matapour, who is charged with the June 25th Oslo shooting, is set to expire on October 17th. A total of four men have been charged in connection with the shooting.

A man in his 30s was remanded in custody for four weeks on Monday, September 26th. A man in his 40s was remanded in custody for four weeks on Tuesday, September 27th.

The police have also charged Arfan Bhatti, who is internationally wanted by the authorities. He currently resides in Pakistan.

