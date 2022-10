Drone spotted at a gas facility

On Thursday evening, a drone was possibly spotted above a gas processing plant in Kårstø in Tysvær Municipality, Rogaland.

Armed police moved to the plant after receiving reports of a possible drone.

“Considering the security situation in Europe now, and that this is a gas plant that has a central role in Europe’s energy supply, it is natural that we take such observations seriously,” Victor Fenne-Jensen from the south-west police district told public broadcaster NRK.

Inflation has changed shopping habits

Researchers have spotted a trend of Norwegians fast-changing their food shopping habits, perhaps due to rising prices or other factors.

“Shopping habits are very stable, so when it changes quickly, it’s something new. Whether this is due to food prices or that other things are more expensive, we do not know anything about it. I have not seen anything like it,” Alexander Schjøll at the consumer institute Sifo told newspaper VG.

These changes included consumers cutting back on food consumption and shopping around for better deals.

Kindergarten strike on the cards

Just over 1,000 kindergarten employees could strike from Monday if a mediation agreement isn’t reached by midnight.

Some 112 preschools in Oslo, Østfold, Trøndelag and Vestlandet will be affected by a potential strike.

The dispute which could trigger the strike is primarily about pensions. Employees from the National Association of Private Kindergartens (PBL) are shirking their pension responsibilities.

High energy prices to close churches

Around 20 church councils in Norway are considering closing their doors to worshippers this winter as energy prices have risen so high. Newspaper Dagen reports that a number of churches have already shut their doors.

Martin Stærk from the employer organisation for church-based Businesses, KA, has said costs have doubled or more this winter and that churches would rely on the state to help them cover rising costs.

Russian arrested at Norwegian border with drone

On Tuesday, a Russian man was arrested with a drone at the northern Storskog border, Norwegian newswire NTB reported on Thursday.

The man has admitted to flying the drone and was apprehended during a routine check at the border. Police say that the man has admitted to using the drone. He is currently charged with breaking the Sanctions Act.

Under the rules introduced earlier this year, Russian companies and citizens are not allowed to fly drones in Norway.