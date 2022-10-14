Read news from:
Six things foreign residents should never do in Norway

If you have been living in Norway for a while, you'll have picked up that there are a lot of important rules and regulations (written and unwritten) that you should never break. 

Published: 14 October 2022 13:39 CEST
Pictured is the stunning scenery in Lofoten.
Here are some of the key mistakes foreign residents in Norway should avoid making. Pictured is the stunning scenery in Lofoten. Photo by Seth kane on Unsplash

Moving to a new country is full of small (or large) culture shocks, with plenty of written and unwritten rules for foreigners to get to grips with. 

Even after some time in Norway, it can still feel as if you are “learning on the job” when it comes to understanding what you should and shouldn’t do as a foreign resident, even if Norwegians are an open and welcoming bunch. 

The Nordic country has a distinct cultural identity and manner of doing things, which means there are a few rules you should never break- whether you fully agree with them or not. 

Travel without a residence card and not having your paperwork in order

As most foreign residents reading this will be aware, there is quite a lot of (and not always efficient bureaucracy) in Norway. 

Missing or trying to obtain critical pieces of paperwork can either be smooth and seamless or send you around in what can feel like a very long circle. 

There are many key pieces of paperwork that you should always try and keep handy, but chief among these is your residence card if you are required to have one to legally live and work in Norway. 

Should you make the mistake of travelling without it, you’ll find that border officials will be extremely unlikely to accept any other proof that you live in the country. 

Fail to dress for the weather

In Norway there’s the famous saying “Det finnes ikke dårlig vær, bare dårlige klær” meaning that there is no bad weather, only bad clothes. 

Readers have previously noted in a survey that Norwegians were more likely to be decked out in functional, sporty or weather-appropriate clothing than in fashion-conscious outfits.

Temperatures can range from the mid-to-high 20s (Celsius) in the summers down to minus 25 in the winters, meaning there is plenty of good reason to pay attention to the forecasts when picking out an outfit. 

After enough time, picking clothes with good wind and rain protection and plenty of wool over what might look trendier will become second nature.  

Assuming you’ll be able to get by with just English in the long-term

One of the things that makes Norway an attractive country is how easy it is to get by without learning the local language at first. 

Plenty of international companies with English as the primary working language and exceptionally high English language skills among the locals can make things relatively easy for foreigners moving to the country. 

However, as time passes, failing to learn the language could harm your chances of feeling settled and happy in the long term. 

Norwegian citizenship and permanent residence come with (relatively attainable) language requirements. Additionally, not learning the language could hinder your career options in the medium-to-long term, too, according to employment experts The Local has previously spoken to. 

Being too intrusive

Most Norwegians are welcoming to foreign residents and enjoy the opportunity to share their food, language and cultures with others. 

However, they are very big on personal space and privacy. To some, this may make Norwegians seem somewhat cold and detached as it can take them some time to warm up to others, and they don’t always enjoy talking to strangers in great detail. 

For the most part, striking up conversations with strangers can be a no-no. Additionally, sitting next to people on public transport when other seats are available will attract odd looks. Being too forward with questions can also be seen as rude, depending on who you talk to. 

Other ways to try and respect Norwegians’ space and privacy are to not talk too loud in public, don’t stand too close to others in queues or when talking to them, take your shoes off when entering their home and try not to make any loud noise on Sundays or after 11pm. 

Assuming Norwegians are the same as Swedes and Danes 

Scandinavian countries share a lot in common, whether it’s the high quality of life, work-life balance, strong economies or polite residents. However, this does not mean that they are the same. 

Making too many comparisons between Swedes, Norwegians and Danes, the countries they all hail from or equating them to one and the same is a mistake that should be avoided. 

The locals in Norway have a deep sense of national pride and national identity. If you ever need proof, be sure to spend May 17th in one of the big cities or take a moment to remember that one of the reasons that Nynorsk was created was to make the language “more Norwegian” and differentiate it more from Danish.

Failing to pay proper respect to nature

The country is well-known and much loved for its stunning nature and scenery. However, failing to respect nature can result in breaking several written and unwritten rules. 

The public right of access allows people to camp and forage for food pretty much wherever they want. But this comes with the condition they do their best not to disrupt or ruin the natural landscape. The country also has a few laws and regulations written around failing to respect nature. For example, having your dog off-lead during periods when wildlife mates can result in a fine or telling off.

Disregarding one’s surroundings can lead to more severe consequences when out in nature. Avalanches, steep terrain and rapidly changing weather all present a risk to life and health.

‘Dress for the weather’: Six tips on how to dress like a Norwegian

Scandinavia has become something of a fashion hub in recent years, with Scandi style a popular trend outside of Norway. The Local asked readers on their best tips and tricks on how to dress like a Norwegian. 

Published: 26 August 2022 15:22 CEST
'Dress for the weather': Six tips on how to dress like a Norwegian

Scandi style is a trend fashion lovers across the globe are smitten with. But does Scandinavia’s reputation for sharp, understated dressers extend to Norway? 

Perhaps not, with The Local’s readers pointing out Norwegians’ habits of dressing more practically and love of sportswear more than a razor-sharp sense of style. 

Nevertheless, Norwegian fashion trends have made a mark on our readers in Norway, and plenty said that they had picked up plenty of style cues from the locals that they have adopted into their own wardrobes. 

Stock up on sportswear

Norwegians are generally very active and outdoors-focused, and the locals’ love of sportswear is something that foreigners have picked up on. 

“Sporty” was the word, Ruth from Rogaland, used to sum up the most distinctive feature of how Norwegians dressed. 

Similarly, many more listed leggings or gym tights as the most typically Norwegian piece of clothing they could think about when responding to a survey by The Local. 

Additionally, Shaun, living in Lillestrøm, told The Local that training shoes were the most Norwegian piece of clothing they could think off when asked. 

Subdued, solid colours

Another reader, who lives in the US but has made a few trips to Norway, said simple and solid colour schemes helped Norwegians stand out from the crowd when it came to dressing well. 

“Simple, solid subdued colours like black and white, classy and not obtrusive,” the reader wrote when asked to sum up Norwegians’ sense of style. 

“Go for whites, grey, black pastel colours,” Ramya, who has lived in Norway for 12 years since moving from India, said when asked for tips on dressing more Norwegian. Ramya added that she had incorporated some of these style cues into her own wardrobe since moving. 

Others noted that Norwegians liked to deck themselves out in all-black too, and that patterns weren’t particularly common unless it was the summer. 

(White) trainers are a must

Trainers, or sneakers, are a cornerstone of the Norwegian wardrobe, according to those who responded to our survey. 

“Hoodies, baseball caps, expensive sneakers,” were the three things Adam, who lives in Agder after moving from Poland, said when asked about the clothes that could most easily sum up the locals. 

Ramya said wearing trainers with a dress and “still rocking it” helped distinguish the ways Norwegian dress from others. 

However, not everyone was enamoured with Norwegians’ love for trainers. 

“Ugly, dirty white shoes,” Thomas, who lives in Oslo, said when asked to describe the most Norwegian piece of clothing they could think of. 

He added that, in his opinion, Norwegians could better match their footwear with their clothes. 

Dress practically and for all weather

Leesa and Shaun, both from the UK, said “dress for the weather” when asked for tips on dressing like a Norwegian. 

Ana, from Montenegro, said that “practical water and windproof jackets” had become a staple of her own closet since moving. 

One practical and weatherproof piece of closing that appears to be a must-have would be a pair of turbukse (hiking/outdoors trousers).

Among those that took the time to partake in the survey, turbukse were the single most mentioned piece of clothing after gym wear. 

Dress down for the office

Norwegian working culture can be best described by its good work-life balance and flat corporate structure. 

This relaxed approach to the workplace has had an impact on the way Norwegians come into the office too, according to our readers. 

Adam from Poland said that casual dress for the office was the aspect of Norwegian fashion they admired the most. 

Additionally, another of our readers noted that the traditional suit and briefcase were gone and had been replaced with the backpack and casual business pants when it came to how men should dress for the office. 

“Leather backpacks, capri business casual pants for men, male purses,” Ellen from the US but living in Oslo wrote when listing the items of clothing that best summarise Norwegians’ sense of style. 

You’ll need plenty of wool too

Norwegians love wool, and this adoration has been noted by our readers. 

Wool was frequently brought up by those who shared their tips. Adam, who lives in Agder, said that wearing “Stylish woollen sweaters” would help you to look more Norwegian. 

Homemade wool sweaters, along with down jackets and baggy trousers, where the items one reader living in central Norway who didn’t leave a name said were classically Norwegian, 

They added that this passion for wool sweaters in Norway had caught on and that they’d even started knitting their own jumpers. 

“I loved dressing informally already, (I) started knitting sweaters and actually sometimes wear them in public,” they wrote. 

