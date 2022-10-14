Read news from:
NEW TRENDS: What is Oslo’s rental market like at the moment?

The post-summer rental market in Oslo has been quite hectic. If you're wondering what renting out a flat in the capital looks like these days – we've got you covered.

Published: 14 October 2022 14:30 CEST
Buildings in Oslo
The supply of rental housing in Oslo has still not been able to meet the demand. Photo by Denis Volkov / Unsplash

People hoping that the price of renting apartments in Oslo in September would decrease – in line with the price of housing for sale – ended up disappointed.

In September, the average price for a 1-room apartment in Oslo amounted to 10,969 kroner, an increase of 8 percent from last month. Compared to the same month last year, the increase amounted to 6.5 percent, according to the latest figures published by Utleiemegleren rental agency.

At the same time, a 2-bedroom apartment in Oslo cost an average of 14,757 kroner per month in September (up by 2.4 percent from August and 8.7 percent from September 2021), while a 3-room apartment cost an average of 18,658 kroner in September (up by 3.6 percent from August and 9.1 percent from September 2021).

The supply of rental housing in the Oslo market has still not been able to meet the demand, which fueled the increase in rental prices.

Many people looking for an apartment to rent who did not succeed in doing so in August continued to be active in house-hunting in September. The spillover is expected to continue into October.

New trends

Rental real estate experts have noticed several interesting trends in the market in recent months, the key being that rental prices continue to grow despite the fact that housing prices in Oslo have registered a decline recently.

Siri Anne Bernum Halck, the regional head for the Utleiemegleren rental real estate agency, told The Local that the situation on the market is “frightening.”

“There are several new trends that we have seen in September. Prices are increasing a lot, especially for small apartments. There are too few of them on the market. During the summer, Oslo had 40 percent fewer listed apartments for rent compared to the summer of 2021. It’s frightening,” Bernum Halck said.

Advice for people looking to rent

Bernum Halck also shared some advice for people who are still trying to find an apartment to rent in Oslo.

“Go to apartment showings (visning in Norwegian). We recommend taking a resume with key information on yourself, your job, your income, how long you plan to rent, and the like.

“Be flexible on where you want to live, many people want a central location, but if you’re willing to live outside the centre, you can find an apartment at much lower prices,” the industry expert said.

Despite the prices, she believes that the most central parts of Oslo still provide the best value for money when it comes to renting.

“Best value for money? The most central parts of Oslo, such as Frogner. It may be the most expensive when it comes to housing sales, but that is not always the case for renting. I’d say central apartments within ring 1,” Bernum Halck concluded.

Why home prices in Norway are starting to fall

Industry experts in Norway expect house prices in Norway to continue falling, following a decrease in September, with some parts of the country set to be affected more than others.

Published: 12 October 2022 11:34 CEST
Why home prices in Norway are starting to fall

After a long period of growth, housing prices in Norway fell in September, in line with seasonal expectations.

“Housing prices fell sharply in September. The strong rise in August has now been fully corrected in the seasonally adjusted housing prices,” the head of the Real Estate Norway (Eiendom Norge) organisation, Henning Lauridsen, told the newspaper DN.

Second-hand house prices fell by 2.2 percent in September 2022. Adjusted for seasonal variations, prices fell by 0.6 percent.

DN reports that this is the largest house price decrease in a single month since the financial crisis and the worst price decrease ever measured in September.

So, why are housing prices in Norway falling, and is the decrease likely to continue into the following months?

Seasonal trends

In typical, pre-pandemic years, home prices in Norway were largely cyclical. They were lower in the autumn and winter than in the spring and summer.

READ MORE: Property latest: What’s the outlook for Norway’s housing market this Autumn?

While the chaos and instability associated with the coronavirus pandemic left its mark on the real estate market, making it somewhat more unpredictable, most real estate experts still agree that prices are expected to fall in the next three months.

Improved supply, weaker purchasing power

The demand for housing was exceptionally high as the pandemic started to die down in Norway and as international workers and students began to return to the big cities.

Now, Henning Lauridsen points out that the supply of housing has strengthened. As the number of unsold homes increased notably in September (13,303) compared to August (12,040) and July (8,511), this could mean that supply is finally meeting demand in the market.

“So far this year, slightly more homes have been sold than in 2019, the year before housing sales picked up strongly during the corona pandemic.

“Throughout September, the supply side has continued to strengthen, and we also see a clear shift in unsold homes… This is also something that indicates a more moderate price trend as we advance,” Lauridsen told DN.

At the same time, record-level inflation is eating away at the purchasing power of consumers in Norway.

Rising interest rates

Price developments in September were relatively weak in virtually all parts of Norway – except for Ålesund and the surrounding area – which could indicate that the Central Bank’s (Norges Bank) interest rate hikes are beginning to work and that the market is cooling off.

Furthermore, high inflation might lead to increased interest rates on mortgage loans in the upcoming months, as Norges Bank is expected to raise its key interest rate in November and December, which will – in turn – likely be followed by commercial banks (such as DNB and SpareBank1) increasing interest rates on mortgage loans.

This should also decrease the demand for housing, as people will be less likely to take on more expensive debt.

Which homes will be most affected by falling prices? 

The extent to which housing prices will be affected by the upcoming interest rate increases depends on the location and type of home that is being sold.

According to Sara Midtgaard, a senior economist at Handelsbanken Capital Markets, the effect of interest rates on prices is strongest for housing in more central Norwegian municipalities, both when rates are reduced and when they rise.

Norway’s capital stands out, as the effect of interest rates on homes in Oslo after two years is almost double compared to national house prices.

However, in smaller central municipalities, housing prices are almost unaffected in the short term, Midtgaard writes for DN.

The reason for this, according to the economist, is that the effect of interest rates on house prices is greater felt in areas where there is a high amount of debt compared to disposable income. These areas tend to be large cities like Oslo, where more young people have not paid off loans and mortgages in full.

When debt repayments rise due to interest rate hikes, the home purchasing power of people in these areas decreases. This makes it harder for younger homeowners to buy more expensive homes, which drives down prices.

