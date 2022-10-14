Read news from:
How Norwegians are changing their shopping habits to save money

The cost of living crisis is putting the squeeze on consumers in Norway, with Norwegians changing their routines to save money on the food shop, researchers have said. 

Published: 14 October 2022 10:48 CEST
Pictured is a supermarket isle.
Photo by nrd on Unsplash

Norwegians are fast changing their shopping habits due to a sharp rise in the cost of living, according to figures from the National Institute for Consumer Research (Forbruksforskningsinstituttet – SIFO), reported by Norwegian newspaper VG

Between June and August, SIFO saw increased numbers of people skipping meals, reducing their food consumption and shopping around at different stores to shave money off their grocery bills. 

Researcher Alexander Schjøll told the newspaper that such sharp changes in habits were unusual and said the trend was likely due to cost of living increases across the board. However, he could not point to a specific increase as the reason for the shoppers switching up their routines.

Schjøll theorised that shoppers were putting more time into shaving money off their food bills to cope with other cost increases. 

“I would think they are more concerned with hunting for offers. That they take the time to read customer magazines and spend time travelling around to different shops,” he told VG. 

Stores themselves have noticed a change in the products consumers are opting for. Now they are choosing cheaper store brands or discounted products. Norgesgruppen (which owns, among other things, Kiwi) has seen increases in sales of its low-cost “First Price” range. 

“We sell more of First Price, but also more of the suppliers’ brands that are on offer. It may indicate that they are planning the purchase based on what is either advertised. It indicates that people are looking for better offers,” Bård Gultvedt, director of business policy and government relations at Norgesgruppen, told the paper. 

An earlier report from SIFO found that there are now twice as many Norwegians struggling with their personal finances compared to last year.

More and more people have to choose between food and electricity, and according to SIFO researcher Christian Poppe, there are even signs of food poverty in the country.

Food isn’t the only place people are trying to save cash, either. Energy firms reported Norwegians changing their energy-consumption habits to try and use more power when prices dip. 

READ MORE: How people in Norway are changing their habits to keep energy bills down

MONEY

Latest inflation figures: Which costs are rising the most in Norway? 

Food bills in Norway have seen the biggest jump in prices since the 1980s, according to inflation figures released Monday. But groceries aren’t the only rising cost putting the squeeze on Norwegian consumers. 

Published: 10 October 2022 10:19 CEST
Latest inflation figures: Which costs are rising the most in Norway? 

Norway’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 6.9 percent between September 2022 and the same month a year ago, figures from the national data agency Statistics Norway (SSB) show. 

September’s rise in inflation comes after a slight dip the month before, when the CPI between August 2022 and the same month 12 months earlier was measured at 6.5 percent. 

Espen Kristiansen said in the report on the latest inflation figures that cost-of-living increases hadn’t been higher since June 1988. 

“Price inflation continues to be high and increases again after a certain decrease in August. We have to go back to June 1988 to find higher twelve-month growth,” he said. 

The CPI measures the overall change in consumer prices and the cost of goods and services over time. Statistics Norway’s latest report found that food prices were one of the costs in Norway that were rising the fastest. 

Over the last 12 months, the price of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by some 12.1 percent. The figures represented the biggest jump in food prices in around 40 years. 

Food wasn’t the only rising cost driving the latest inflation figures. Books and clothing have also risen considerably over the last 12 months. 

Energy prices had risen 16.7 percent over the previous 12 months. Those in central and northern Norway saw the largest rise in energy prices, and residents there now qualify for electricity support. Previously they were excluded from government support as the price rarely rose above 70 øre per kWh. 

READ ALSO: How to check which times of day you should avoid using energy in Norway to save money

Fuel saw one of the most significant increases, rising by 32.9 percent between last month and September 2021.

