How Norwegians are changing their shopping habits to save money

Norwegians are fast changing their shopping habits due to a sharp rise in the cost of living, according to figures from the National Institute for Consumer Research (Forbruksforskningsinstituttet – SIFO), reported by Norwegian newspaper VG.

Between June and August, SIFO saw increased numbers of people skipping meals, reducing their food consumption and shopping around at different stores to shave money off their grocery bills.

Researcher Alexander Schjøll told the newspaper that such sharp changes in habits were unusual and said the trend was likely due to cost of living increases across the board. However, he could not point to a specific increase as the reason for the shoppers switching up their routines.

Schjøll theorised that shoppers were putting more time into shaving money off their food bills to cope with other cost increases.

“I would think they are more concerned with hunting for offers. That they take the time to read customer magazines and spend time travelling around to different shops,” he told VG.

Stores themselves have noticed a change in the products consumers are opting for. Now they are choosing cheaper store brands or discounted products. Norgesgruppen (which owns, among other things, Kiwi) has seen increases in sales of its low-cost “First Price” range.

“We sell more of First Price, but also more of the suppliers’ brands that are on offer. It may indicate that they are planning the purchase based on what is either advertised. It indicates that people are looking for better offers,” Bård Gultvedt, director of business policy and government relations at Norgesgruppen, told the paper.

An earlier report from SIFO found that there are now twice as many Norwegians struggling with their personal finances compared to last year.

More and more people have to choose between food and electricity, and according to SIFO researcher Christian Poppe, there are even signs of food poverty in the country.

Food isn’t the only place people are trying to save cash, either. Energy firms reported Norwegians changing their energy-consumption habits to try and use more power when prices dip.

