How British residents living in Norway can claim a UK winter fuel payment 

British citizens in Norway may be eligible for a winter fuel allowance payment from the UK government to help them pay energy bills this year.

The winter fuel allowance is paid out to pensioners by the UK government. However, British nationals in other countries also qualify for payments.

Brits living in the European Economic Area, which Norway is a part of are eligible for the winter fuel allowance from the UK government.

Some conditions need to be met, however. For starters, claimants will need to have been born or before October 5th 1954, according to the UK government’s website.

Additionally, they will need to have a “genuine and sufficient” link to the UK. This includes having lived and worked in the UK or having family connections there.

However, they will need to be covered by the Withdrawal Agreement. This means that they will need to have lived in Norway prior to the UK formally leaving the UK and secured residence under the Withdrawal Agreement.

For long-term residents in Norway, claimants have no requirement to have received a fuel allowance while living in the UK. To claim, UK nationals can contact the government department responsible by phone, post or email. You can click here for the contact details on where to contact to make a claim.

Payments are typically made in November and December. Recipients who have not received a payment by January are told to contact the Winter Fuel Payment Centre. Information on payments can be found here.