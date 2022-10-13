Read news from:
Austria
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Slump in popularity for the PM as he celebrates a year in the job, Norwegian authorities think a fourth Covid dose may be necessary for more people and other news from Norway on Thursday. 

Published: 13 October 2022 09:19 CEST
Pictured is Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Støre
Find out what's going on in Norway on Thursday with The Local's short roundup of important news. File photo: Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

Fourth Covid vaccine dose may be recommended to more ahead of autumn wave

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) fears a new Covid wave triggered by declining immunity in the autumn. 

Its assessment comes in its latest weekly report. While the spread of Covid has remained stable in Norway in recent weeks, the NIPH points to rising hospitalisations in other European countries. 

Area director for infection control at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH), Trygve Ottersen, told public broadcaster NRK that a fourth vaccine dose may be recommended to more people. 

“But the most important thing now is that those who have been recommended the vaccine take it. Because they are the ones who have the greatest risk,” he added. 

PM sees slip in polls as he celebrates a year in office

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has been in the top job for over a year but has suffered a slump in the polls. 

According to a survey carried out by Respons Analyze for the Norwegian newspaper VG, one in three voters believes the PM is going a bad job, while only 25 percent said that he had been performing well in the role. 

“It is understandable that people hold us (the government) and me responsible, and it is a responsibility I take, even if it does not necessarily make me popular,” Støre told the paper. 

Water levels in reservoirs rise

Norway is dependent on hydroelectric production to meet most of its energy needs, and low reservoir filling levels over the past year have contributed to soaring energy prices. 

Overall, the level of filling in the water reservoirs in Norway was 73.4 percent at the end of last week. This is up four percentage points from the week before, according to figures from the Norwegian Directorate of Water Resources and Energy. 

South-west and west Norway saw the biggest increases, with reservoirs rising 5.9 and 4.9 percentage points from the previous week.

Despite this, reservoirs are still low compared to a typical year, where the filling rate in autumn hits the 80 percent mark. 

Housing construction in Norway may be brought to a complete halt this autumn 

Expensive materials, rising interest rates and falling house prices may bring the construction of new homes to a complete stop. 

Boligbyggelaget Obos – which is the country’s largest housing developer – is considering putting several projects on hold, the newspaper Dagens Næringsliv reports.

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Estimates on how much international students will be charged for tuition, rain on the way and the cost of living affecting the quality of life in Norway are among the headlines on Wednesday. 

Published: 12 October 2022 09:06 CEST
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Foreign students could be charged up to 130,000 kroner a year in tuition

Last week, the government unveiled plans to charge some foreign students hoping to study in Norway tuition fees. 

Public broadcaster NRK reports that students from outside the EEA could be charged up to 130,000 kroner per year to study in Norway under the new rules. 

State Secretary for Education Oddmund Løkensgard Hoel said that while colleges and universities will be responsible for pricing courses themselves, they expect the cost of providing education to be around the 130,000 kroner mark. 

The figure comes from the average course fees in Denmark, Sweden and Finland, where similar schemes were introduced.

Rising costs impacting the quality of life in Norway 

Up to 40 percent of Norwegians have seen their quality of life affected by the cost of living crisis, according to a new survey by bank Nordea. 

The figures, reported by the Norwegian newswire NTB, reveal that 37 percent said the quality of their life had been impacted by rising prices. 

Over the past year, food, energy and fuel costs have skyrocketed. Current inflation figures show that prices have risen 6.9 percent since September last year. 

The majority satisfied with NAV

Three out of four who have accessed services from the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV) have said they were satisfied with their interactions with the institution. 

However, jobseekers are less satisfied with Norway’s work and welfare services than before the pandemic. 

Overall, 76 percent of respondents to a survey carried out by NAV said they were satisfied with the services provided. Additionally, 80 percent believe that they were treated with respect by employees. 

Rain is on the way

Low pressure coming in from the Atlantic means large parts of Norway should expect heavy rainfall in the coming days, newspaper VG reports. 

As ever, those in western Norway will get the most use out of their rain jackets when the rain arrives. The Norwegian Meteorological Institute said western parts of the country could expect between 100 and 200 millimetres of rain between now and Monday. 

One silver lining for those fearing the weather is that meteorologists have said that there will at least be sunny spells between the rain showers. 

