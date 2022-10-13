For members
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Slump in popularity for the PM as he celebrates a year in the job, Norwegian authorities think a fourth Covid dose may be necessary for more people and other news from Norway on Thursday.
Published: 13 October 2022 09:19 CEST
Find out what's going on in Norway on Thursday with The Local's short roundup of important news. File photo: Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)
