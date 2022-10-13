For members
Step-by-step: How to apply for Norwegian permanent residence as an EU citizen
EU and EEA nationals who have lived in Norway for five years can apply for the right to live and work in the country permanently. Here's a step-by-step guide on how.
Published: 13 October 2022 13:19 CEST
Here is a step-by-step guide on how to apply for permanent residence as an EU citizen in Norway.Pictured is the Oslo Opera House. Photo by Margalit Toyber on Unsplash
How long does it take for EU citizens in Norway to get an appointment for permanent residence?
Recently, EU citizens have struggled with long-waiting times or a lack of available police appointments as part of their application for permanent residence in Norway.
Published: 13 October 2022 13:21 CEST
