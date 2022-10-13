Read news from:
Austria
IMMIGRATION

Step-by-step: How to apply for Norwegian permanent residence as an EU citizen

EU and EEA nationals who have lived in Norway for five years can apply for the right to live and work in the country permanently. Here's a step-by-step guide on how.

Published: 13 October 2022 13:19 CEST
Pictured is the Oslo Opera House.
Here is a step-by-step guide on how to apply for permanent residence as an EU citizen in Norway.Pictured is the Oslo Opera House. Photo by Margalit Toyber on Unsplash

If you have stayed in Norway as an EU/EEA national for at least five years, you can apply for the permanent right of residence. 

As the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) points out on its website, this entitles you to stay and work in Norway indefinitely, and your family members may also be eligible.

So, what do you need to do to exercise this right? Here’s how the police described the process to The Local:

Step 1 – preparing the necessary documents and making sure you meet the requirements

When foreign nationals want to apply for a permanent residence permit, they first need to print out the checklist and gather the necessary documents. The list can be found on the UDI website, for example, here.

You will also need to check that you meet the requirements for permanent residence. Most applicants for permanent residence will fall under the category of those who are employed/self-employed in Norway or moved to be with family or a partner. You can read about the requirements for EU/EEA nationals here.  

Step 2 – submitting an online application and booking an appointment

Then the applicant fills in the online application form via the UDI’s Application Portal. The applicant must also book an appointment with the local police district through the Application Portal. 

The applicant can find information about the waiting time for an appointment in each police district on this website. The waiting time for an appointment with the police to hand in an application for a permanent residence permit for EU/EEA citizens is specified on the site. 

Step 3 – going to the appointment

The applicant then shows up at the appointment with the police and submits the necessary documents. The police register the application in connection with the appointment. 

The police have limited power of decision in these cases, as per the Norwegian Immigration Regulations section 13-3 and UDI 2017-006 guideline. 

The police can grant some applications for permanent residence permits but can never reject an application. 

Step 4 – processing of applications

If the police don’t have the power to make a decision, the application will be sent to the UDI, which will assess the application and make a decision. 

Even though the police have limited power of decision, most applications for a permanent residence permit are processed by the police.

You can find information on the time it usually takes for the police to process an application for a permanent residence permit here

As mentioned above, the police either process the application or forward it to the UDI. If the application is forwarded to the UDI, the waiting times at the UDI apply; see here.

You can find more information about the process of applying for a permanent residence permit on the UDI’s website

How long does it take to get an appointment? 

Section head Ingrid Dagestad at the National Police Directorate provided The Local with an overview of waiting times for appointment slots. The estimates were based on data from August, with waiting times ranging between two days and nine weeks depending on where one lived. 

Below you can see an overview of the waiting times provided to The Local. 

  • Oslo Police District: eight weeks
  • Eastern Police District: 55-98 days
  • Innlandet Police District: one-seven weeks
  • Southeastern Police District: 5 and a half weeks
  • Agder Police District: three weeks
  • Southwestern Police District: nine weeks
  • Western Police District: five weeks
  • Møre og Romsdal Police District: three-four weeks
  • Trøndelag Police District: nine weeks
  • Nordland Police District: three-five weeks
  • Troms Police District: three weeks
  • Finnmark Police District: two days

IMMIGRATION

How long does it take for EU citizens in Norway to get an appointment for permanent residence? 

Recently, EU citizens have struggled with long-waiting times or a lack of available police appointments as part of their application for permanent residence in Norway. 

Published: 13 October 2022 13:21 CEST
If you have stayed in Norway as an EU/EEA national for at least five years, you can apply for a permanent right of residence. 

As the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) points out on its website, this entitles you to stay and work in Norway indefinitely, and your family members may also be eligible.

When applying for permanent residence, the applicant will gather the necessary documents, fill out the online application form and then book an appointment with their local police district. 

In late September, a reader of The Local, an EU citizen living in Bergen, got in touch telling us there were no available police appointments in Bergen when applying for permanent residence. 

The applicant said that after clicking on the option that should offer an appointment time, the site responded with a message that said that there were no available times and that the user should visit the site at a later point in time to see if any time slots have opened up.

Section head Ingrid Dagestad at the National Police Directorate provided The Local with an overview of waiting times for appointment slots. The estimates were based on data from August, with waiting times ranging between two days and nine weeks depending on where one lived. 

Below you can see an overview of the waiting times provided to The Local. 

After the appointment, the police will then process the application and may forward it on to the Norwegian Immigration Directorate (UDI). You can find an overview of police processing times here

Long waiting times for an appointment have been compounded by lengthy processing times for applications referred to the UDI. 

The UDI has a notable application backlog that formed due to the pandemic, Assistant Director at the UDI, Hanne Brusethaug, told The Local.

Some applications sent from the police to the UDI dating back to June 1st, 2021, are yet to be processed. 

“There are several reasons as to why these applications (applications that the police sent over to the UDI before June 1st, 2021) are being processed now. Unfortunately, the situation with the coronavirus made it difficult for the UDI to process applications from EU citizens and their family members within six months. 

“Furthermore, we have received a larger number of applications in 2022 than expected, which is also believed to be a consequence of the pandemic,” Brusethaug said. 

Earlier this year, a number of foreign residents contacted The Local over long case processing times at the UDI. In some cases, applicants were left waiting more than 18 months for their case to be processed, while others saw their waiting time provided by the UDI increase month on month. 

READ ALSO: Why some Norwegian residence applications take so long to process

