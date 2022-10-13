Norwegian authorities may recommend a fourth Covid jab to more groups

In its latest report on the Covid-19 situation in Norway, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) said it was concerned about the possibility of an autumn Covid wave.

While the spread of infection in Norway has been relatively stable in recent weeks, the NIPH pointed to more and more people being hospitalised in other European countries.

The NIPH wrote in its report that this could be the start of a new wave triggered by new variants, declining immunity in the population and colder weather.

It wrote that it was uncertain how large a potential wave in Norway could be but that more infection could be expected and that health institutions must be prepared.

“A number of countries in Europe have an increase in the spread of infection and hospitalisations. We do not know how it will affect Norway and what increase we will get here,” Trygve Ottersen, a regional infection control director with the NIPH, told public broadcaster NRK.

He said that it might also be relevant for the authorities to recommend a fourth vaccine dose to more people as a result. So far, around 11 percent of the population has received a fourth dose.

Currently, care home residents, everyone over 65 and those in risk groups aged between 18 and 64 are offered a fourth dose.

Ottersen didn’t say which groups would be offered a fourth jab if the NIPH recommends one to more people.