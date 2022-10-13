Read news from:
Europe set for unusually warm winter but faces cold blast in December

Europe faces a higher-than-usual chance of a cold blast of weather before the end of the year, but the winter overall is likely to be warmer than average, the continent's long-range weather forecaster said Thursday.

Published: 13 October 2022 12:39 CEST
Published: 13 October 2022 12:39 CEST
Europe is facing a warmer than usual winter. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP)

Temperatures this winter will be crucial for homeowners worried about the record cost of heating their homes, and for European policymakers seeking to avoid energy rationing due to cuts in Russian gas supplies.

“We see the winter as being warmer than usual,” said Carlo Buontempo, director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service that produces seasonal forecasts for the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF).

“Nevertheless there is a still a significant chance of a block situation, which can lead to cold temperatures and low wind over Europe,” he told AFP as the service issued a monthly update to its forecasts.

A so-called block or blocking pattern in the winter can bring stable, often wind-free weather accompanied by freezing temperatures.

“This was looking more likely in November, but there now looks like a pronounced probability of a cold outbreak in December,” Buontempo said.

The ECMWF produces weather modelling with data from a range of national weather services around Europe.

Its forecasts are based on indicators such as ocean and atmospheric temperatures, as well as wind speeds in the stratosphere, but do not have the accuracy of short-range reports.

The models provide the “best information possible, to give a hint, to guide our decisions”, Buontempo said.

The European winter was expected to be warmer than usual because of the “La Nina” global weather phenomenon, which is related to cooling surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean.

“We know that in a La Nina year, the latter part of the European winter tends to favour westerly winds, so warm and wet,” Buontempo said.

The agency will update its winter season forecast next month when it will have greater confidence because “all the drivers for the winter will be more active”, he said.

WEATHER

LATEST: Western Norway placed on orange alert for floods and landslides

The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate issued an orange level danger warning for Thursday for landslides and floods in parts of Western Norway.

Published: 4 October 2022 14:55 CEST
Updated: 5 October 2022 13:42 CEST
Published: 4 October 2022 14:55 CEST
Updated: 5 October 2022 13:42 CEST

It seems Autumn weather is taking a grip on Norway.

On Wednesday, the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) issued an orange level danger warning for Thursday for landslides and floods in parts of Western Norway – its second highest danger level.

The Directorate stated that rain and heavy showers in some locations are expected to last until Friday evening. Inner areas of Western Norway will be most affected.

“Due to persistent heavy rainfall, the area has been marked with the orange danger level from Thursday,” the warning from NVE says.

As Western Norway has already experienced a lot of rainfall recently, the NVE considers it likely that both landslides and floods could occur.

Parts of Eastern Norway and Southern Norway were hit by bad weather on Tuesday, and strong winds might affect power supply and access to roads in the next few days. 

According to the varsom.no weather service’s Wednesday weather warning, strong gusts of wind are expected in parts of Trøndelag, Møre-og Romsdal, Vestland, and Rogaland throughout the day. 

According to the service, the gusts of wind can reach a speed of 126km/h.

Photo: Varsom.no weather service

Buildings and infrastructure at risk

Unsecured objects may be swept away by the wind or blown over, putting buildings and infrastructure at risk of damage.

“If you have not yet secured your assets, there is still time to do so,” damage prevention officer Therese Nielsen at Fremtind, the insurance company for SpareBank 1 and DNB, stated in a press release on Tuesday. 

“Tie down all loose belongings or move them inside your home if you can. Moor boats, and don’t forget (to secure) the trampoline in the garden,” Hofstad-Nielsen added.  

Aside from the strong winds, there is also a risk of flooding in Vestland.

“If you are exposed to flooding risk, there are several measures you can take. You must ensure that drains and drainage basins are open and that the water can flow freely through them. You should also empty the basement or get things off the floor,” she accentuated.

As a homeowner in Norway, you must take preventive measures against damage that may occur where you live. 

According to the law, everything insured against fire is also insured against natural damage, but as a homeowner, you have to take some measures. 

“Follow messages from local authorities, weather forecasts, and the news. You can also follow along at varsom.no. The color-coded system will tell you how serious the flood is expected to be,” Hofstad-Nielsen concluded.

Tips on securing assets from bad weather

She also included her top tips on how to secure assets from bad weather: 

1. Get all of your loose belongings in the house. If you’re unable to do that, try to secure them with ropes. 

2. Secure the trampoline so that it is not swept away by strong winds in the storm.  

3. Check and reinforce moorings. If necessary, move the boat to another location that is not so exposed to the expected winds. 

4. Check that there are no loose roof tiles. Clean your gutters, remove leaves, and the like. If the house has a flat roof, all drains MUST be open.  

5. Close all windows – also in basements and attics. Look for opportunities to divert surface water away from buildings.  

6. Think about where you park your car. Keep it away from large trees and the like.   

7. Take care of yourself and others. Prioritize personal safety over protecting valuables. 

8. Make sure that drains and drainage basins are open. 

9. If there is a risk of water entering your basement or garage, lift objects off the floor. Put things on shelves, racks, and plastic boxes that can withstand water.

