Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Foreign students could be charged up to 130,000 kroner a year in tuition

Last week, the government unveiled plans to charge some foreign students hoping to study in Norway tuition fees.

Public broadcaster NRK reports that students from outside the EEA could be charged up to 130,000 kroner per year to study in Norway under the new rules.

State Secretary for Education Oddmund Løkensgard Hoel said that while colleges and universities will be responsible for pricing courses themselves, they expect the cost of providing education to be around the 130,000 kroner mark.

The figure comes from the average course fees in Denmark, Sweden and Finland, where similar schemes were introduced.

Rising costs impacting the quality of life in Norway

Up to 40 percent of Norwegians have seen their quality of life affected by the cost of living crisis, according to a new survey by bank Nordea.

The figures, reported by the Norwegian newswire NTB, reveal that 37 percent said the quality of their life had been impacted by rising prices.

Over the past year, food, energy and fuel costs have skyrocketed. Current inflation figures show that prices have risen 6.9 percent since September last year.

The majority satisfied with NAV

Three out of four who have accessed services from the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV) have said they were satisfied with their interactions with the institution.

However, jobseekers are less satisfied with Norway’s work and welfare services than before the pandemic.

Overall, 76 percent of respondents to a survey carried out by NAV said they were satisfied with the services provided. Additionally, 80 percent believe that they were treated with respect by employees.

Rain is on the way

Low pressure coming in from the Atlantic means large parts of Norway should expect heavy rainfall in the coming days, newspaper VG reports.

As ever, those in western Norway will get the most use out of their rain jackets when the rain arrives. The Norwegian Meteorological Institute said western parts of the country could expect between 100 and 200 millimetres of rain between now and Monday.

One silver lining for those fearing the weather is that meteorologists have said that there will at least be sunny spells between the rain showers.