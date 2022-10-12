Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Estimates on how much international students will be charged for tuition, rain on the way and the cost of living affecting the quality of life in Norway are among the headlines on Wednesday. 

Published: 12 October 2022 09:06 CEST
Pictured is a mountain landscape in Rostund, Norway
Find out what's going on in Norway on Wednesday with The Local's short roundup of important news. Pictured is a mountain landscape in Rostund, Norway. Photo by Marianne Haugen on Unsplash

Foreign students could be charged up to 130,000 kroner a year in tuition

Last week, the government unveiled plans to charge some foreign students hoping to study in Norway tuition fees. 

Public broadcaster NRK reports that students from outside the EEA could be charged up to 130,000 kroner per year to study in Norway under the new rules. 

State Secretary for Education Oddmund Løkensgard Hoel said that while colleges and universities will be responsible for pricing courses themselves, they expect the cost of providing education to be around the 130,000 kroner mark. 

The figure comes from the average course fees in Denmark, Sweden and Finland, where similar schemes were introduced.

Rising costs impacting the quality of life in Norway 

Up to 40 percent of Norwegians have seen their quality of life affected by the cost of living crisis, according to a new survey by bank Nordea. 

The figures, reported by the Norwegian newswire NTB, reveal that 37 percent said the quality of their life had been impacted by rising prices. 

Over the past year, food, energy and fuel costs have skyrocketed. Current inflation figures show that prices have risen 6.9 percent since September last year. 

The majority satisfied with NAV

Three out of four who have accessed services from the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV) have said they were satisfied with their interactions with the institution. 

However, jobseekers are less satisfied with Norway’s work and welfare services than before the pandemic. 

Overall, 76 percent of respondents to a survey carried out by NAV said they were satisfied with the services provided. Additionally, 80 percent believe that they were treated with respect by employees. 

Rain is on the way

Low pressure coming in from the Atlantic means large parts of Norway should expect heavy rainfall in the coming days, newspaper VG reports. 

As ever, those in western Norway will get the most use out of their rain jackets when the rain arrives. The Norwegian Meteorological Institute said western parts of the country could expect between 100 and 200 millimetres of rain between now and Monday. 

One silver lining for those fearing the weather is that meteorologists have said that there will at least be sunny spells between the rain showers. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

The government gives up on fixed-price electricity agreements policy, Russia criticises Norwegian restrictions on fishing vessels, and other news from Norway on Tuesday.

Published: 11 October 2022 08:11 CEST
Today in Norway: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Finance Minister Vedum gives up on fixed-price electricity agreements from 2023

Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum is giving up on putting fixed-price electricity agreements in place for ordinary people from the turn of the year, the newspaper Aftenposten writes.

At the end of June, when Minister Vedum sent out a proposal for several changes in tax regulations, the goal was to enable power suppliers to offer fixed price agreements to consumers from the turn of the year.

Both Centre Party (SP) and Labour Party (AP) politicians have announced on multiple occasions that both households and businesses will be offered fixed price agreements to ensure predictability, but now the goal has been shelved for the time being, the newspaper reports.

Red Party and Socialist Left Party want to change European Economic Area (EEA) Agreement

The Red Party (Rødt) and the Socialist Left Party (SV) want to change the EEA Agreement in order to give Norway greater autonomy.

Red Party leader Bjørnar Moxnes points out that Iceland, in its EEA regulations, states that Iceland itself must assess whether it is appropriate to use the EEA rules as a basis for changes to its own laws.

The Red Party wants to change the clause stating that EU directives are above Norwegian law if they come into conflict, the newspaper Nationen reports.

Russian embassy in Norway criticises restrictions on fishing vessels

The claims that Russian fishing vessels can pose a threat to Norway are not grounded in reality, according to the Russian embassy in Oslo. The embassy  has criticised the government’s new measures.

Before the weekend, the government announced that all Russian fishing vessels coming to Norway would be inspected in the future. Furthermore, they are only allowed to dock in Kirkenes, Tromsø, and Båtsfjord.

In a statement sent to the news bureau NTB, the Russian embassy wrote that the government’s move gives “no optimism when it comes to bilateral relations”.

Norway and Finland discuss Nordic security: “I don’t think Putin will accept defeat”

Nordic security was the main topic when Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre met the President of Finland, Sauli Niinistö, on Monday.

President Niinistö said that he has little faith that the war in Ukraine will end with Putin accepting any kind of defeat.

“I don’t think he is capable of accepting defeat. The West’s task, if you want to put it that way, is not to offer or look for a way out for Putin,” Niinistö said.

New rental market data

Eiendom Norge and FINN.no will present the latest rental price statistics and data from the rental market, followed by a panel debate, starting at 8 AM.

The presentation takes place at Kulturhuset in Oslo, at Youngstorget.

Fafo publishes report on migrant workers from third countries

The Fafo Research Foundation is set to publish a new report today on migrant workers from third countries in Norway.

UDI Director Frode Forfang and State Secretary Maria Schumacher Walberg in the Ministry of Employment and Inclusion will take part in the seminar.

SHOW COMMENTS