EDUCATION

How much will it cost for international students to study in Norway? 

The Norwegian government recently unveiled plans to introduce tuition fees for some international students. Here's how much the government thinks universities will charge for a study place in Norway. 

Published: 12 October 2022 10:39 CEST
Pictured are people gathered around a desk.
The Norwegian governemnt has said how much it may cost to study in Norway under new rules for international students. Pictured are people gathered around a desk. Photo by Headway on Unsplash

The Norwegian government recently unveiled plans to introduce tuition fees for some international students in Norway. 

Its plan to introduce fees for foreign students, which are yet to be given the green light in parliament, have been met with strong backlash from opposition parties, students and academia

READ MORE: What we know so far about Norway’s plan to bring in tuition fees for foreign students

Under the proposals, students from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) and Switzerland (students from countries in EEA will be exempt) will have to start paying fees from and including the autumn semester of 2023.

Universities will be left to determine prices for themselves. However, the government have provided estimates on how much institutions may charge students to cover costs. 

Students required to pay fees if the government’s budget proposals for 2023 pass through parliament could have to fork out around 130,000 kroner a year in tuition, public broadcaster NRK reports. 

The estimate was provided to NRK by State Secretary for Education Oddmund Løkensgard Hoel. 

“We have used an average estimate in the budget work of approx. 130,000 kroner a year,” he told NRK. 

That figure is based on an average of fees in Denmark, Sweden and Finland, where similar schemes are in place for foreign students. 

Universities themselves have yet to announce pricing for international students who will have to pay for a study place under the proposed rule change. 

Director of Academic Affairs at the University of Stavanger, Veslemøy Hagen, told The Local that it is still “too early to say” anything on the exact pricing, while Odd Vegard Kandal-Wright, Communication Officer at the University of Bergen, said that “a possible tuition fee would depend on the level or program” involved.

Estimates from the government currently place the cost of studying at a public university higher than what it costs to study at a private education institution in Norway. 

Private universities in Norway already charge tuition fees for international students, with prices roughly ranging from €7,000 to €9,000 per year for BA programmes and anything over €9,000 per year for MA programmes.

EDUCATION

Norway’s plan to charge international students fees faces growing opposition

The Norwegian government's proposal to introduce tuition for international students in Norway has attracted criticism from its politicians, students, and academia.

Published: 11 October 2022 12:51 CEST
Norway's plan to charge international students fees faces growing opposition

The plan to introduce tuition fees for some international students studying in Norway – announced recently  as part of the Norwegian government’s 2023 state budget proposal – has launched a row on the very principles that make up the country’s education system.

A broad range of critics has emerged in the days following the announcement, ranging from the government’s preferred budget partner (the Socialist Left Part) and students (the Norwegian Student Organizations) to, as the latest development, universities.

The Director of Academic Affairs at the University of Stavanger (UiS), Veslemøy Hagen, told The Local on Tuesday that the university hopes the proposal will be scrapped.

READ ALSO: Why international students in Norway may have to pay fees from next year

“At this time, we do not know whether the fees will be mandated by the authorities or left to be determined by the universities themselves. What we do know is that the proposed budget takes away 15 M NOK annually, which we have to replace with tuition fees from students outside the EU/EEA. As a university with a highly international profile, we sincerely hope this proposal is not adopted,” Hagen said.

Other universities that The Local has contacted, such as the University in Oslo and the University in Bergen, stated that it was still too early to say anything regarding potential tuition levels for international students.

Criticism from the Socialist Left Party

Given the Norwegian government doesn’t have a majority in the parliament (Storting), it need will need support from other parliamentary parties to pass its budget.

But the Socialist Left Party (SV), the government’s preferred partner to pass the budget – meaning it will have influence in the upcoming budget negotiation process – has already called the proposal “unwise.”

On Monday, a press officer for the SV told The Local that Freddy André Øvstegård, the party’s Education Policy Spokesperson, voiced notable concerns about the tuition fees proposal.

“We need more international exchange in higher education, not less. In the situation we are in now, it would be very wrong to close ourselves off from the world… If this is the way the government wants to face the crisis, it is an unwise way to do it. In times of crisis, we must stand together in the world,” Øvstegård is quoted as saying.

“If the government decides to follow through on this, they will breach their own government platform. They have 100 percent of the responsibility for not breaking their own promises, so they have to make this right themselves,” Øvstegård stated.

Student Organization makes a clear stand against the proposal

Not surprisingly, the Norwegian Student Organisation (NSO) was the first to openly attack the tuition proposal.

NSO leader Maika Marie Godal Dam told The Local that the government’s idea goes against the fundamental principle to free education in Norway and the government’s own political platform, the so-called Hurdal Platform.

“We’ve made it very clear that we don’t support this proposal because, for us, it’s a fundamental right to free education. The government’s proposal to introduce a tuition fee for some students goes against the principle,” Godal Dam said.

“We’re worried that this will lead to the government introducing tuition fees to more of the education offered in Norway and that this is only the first step.

“It is shocking to see that the government is willing to abandon the Hurdal Platform one year after it was put forward. If the governing parties present a proposal that they both (declaratively) oppose – then it will be difficult for us voters to trust politicians,” Godal Dam pointed out.

What we know about the proposal so far

Although details on the price of the proposed tuition have not been revealed yet, several other aspects of the proposal – including who it applies to, the timing, and expected savings – are known.

Should the new budget be adopted in the parliament, students from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) and Switzerland will have to start paying fees from and including the Autumn semester of 2023. Students from countries in the EEA will be exempt.

READ ALSO: What we know so far about Norway’s plan to charge international students fees

The fee would apply to international students who complete their education in Norway and not to exchange students who only spend part of their education at Norwegian institutions.

As for the tuition fee, each educational institution will have the discretion of setting the tuition price, which – according to the Ministry of Higher Education – will have to cover at least all the expenses that a public university usually has in relation to an international student that is studying in Norway.

The fees will also only apply to new enrolments, so those international students already studying on courses in Norway won’t have to pay fees from Autumn 2023.

According to the government, the sum of the budget savings and educational capacity that would be freed up through this proposal is estimated at around 1.2 billion kroner.

