How much will it cost for international students to study in Norway? 

The Norwegian government recently unveiled plans to introduce tuition fees for some international students in Norway.
Its plan to introduce fees for foreign students, which are yet to be given the green light in parliament, have been met with strong backlash from opposition parties, students and academia.
Under the proposals, students from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) and Switzerland (students from countries in EEA will be exempt) will have to start paying fees from and including the autumn semester of 2023.
Universities will be left to determine prices for themselves. However, the government have provided estimates on how much institutions may charge students to cover costs.
Students required to pay fees if the government’s budget proposals for 2023 pass through parliament could have to fork out around 130,000 kroner a year in tuition, public broadcaster NRK reports.
The estimate was provided to NRK by State Secretary for Education Oddmund Løkensgard Hoel.
“We have used an average estimate in the budget work of approx. 130,000 kroner a year,” he told NRK.
That figure is based on an average of fees in Denmark, Sweden and Finland, where similar schemes are in place for foreign students.
Universities themselves have yet to announce pricing for international students who will have to pay for a study place under the proposed rule change.
Director of Academic Affairs at the University of Stavanger, Veslemøy Hagen, told The Local that it is still “too early to say” anything on the exact pricing, while Odd Vegard Kandal-Wright, Communication Officer at the University of Bergen, said that “a possible tuition fee would depend on the level or program” involved.
Estimates from the government currently place the cost of studying at a public university higher than what it costs to study at a private education institution in Norway.
Private universities in Norway already charge tuition fees for international students, with prices roughly ranging from €7,000 to €9,000 per year for BA programmes and anything over €9,000 per year for MA programmes.
