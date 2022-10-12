For members
Five key things you need to know about Norway’s state pension
Norway's pension system is often lauded as one of the best in the world. The Local takes a look at the five key things you need to know about retirement pensions in the country.
Published: 12 October 2022 12:53 CEST
In practice, most people in Norway get to start drawing their retirement pension at 67. Photo by Artem Labunsky / Unsplash
How does the cost of childcare in Norway compare to other Nordic countries?
Parents in Norway spend an average of 3,106 kroner per month on pre-school/kindergarten – including free places, food fees, and other additional fees. How does that compare to other countries?
Published: 7 October 2022 17:19 CEST
