Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

MOVING TO NORWAY

What foreigners in Norway should know when choosing a mobile plan provider

A large step in establishing yourself in Norway will be setting up a Norwegian number from a local network provider. But there are a few things you should know before signing the dotted line on a monthly plan. 

Published: 11 October 2022 14:03 CEST
Pictured are people taking pictures of a seagull with their phones.
Here's what you need to know about choosing the best mobile phone provider for you in Norway. Pictured are people taking pictures of a seagull with their phones. Photo by Darya Tryfanava on Unsplash

Are you sick of roaming charges or forking out for international calls and are ready to take the plunge and get a Norwegian number? 

If the answer to that question is yes, you have two options. These are a kontantkort (pay-as-you-go) or an abonnement (monthly plan). 

For the majority, a monthly plan is a much better option as it is more cost-effective in the long term and comes with more mobile data options than a pay-as-you-go solution. 

READ MORE: How to switch to a Norwegian phone number

Providers will give users the option between a fixed-term contract and a rolling monthly plan. When choosing a mobile provider as a foreign resident, two factors will be important. The first is the paperwork required to get a contract, and the second is the price. 

The paperwork

You’ll typically need a Norwegian ID number and bank account to get a phone contract. If you are ordering a plan online, you’ll probably need BankID or Vipps, a mobile payment service, to verify your identity. Unfortunately, many banks will not issue a BankID if you only have a D-number. So, you may need to go into a store in person to set up a monthly plan.

Different providers may also ask to see previous payslips to prove you can pay for the plan. For example, some may request as much as a year’s worth of payslips, and others may only ask for three months.

Some providers, such as MyCall, will allow you to verify your identity in one of their stores if you don’t have a D-number or fødelsnummer. If you order a plan from a provider online, the sim card will be sent to the address you have registered in the national population register, so you will need to make sure this is up to date.

Newer residents in Norway may therefore prioritise the ease of obtaining a plan over the best price. 

The price

If it’s value you are after, and you have a BankID and personal identification number, then one of the best things you can do is use a comparison site to get the best deal. You can use comparison sites such as Tek.no to help tailor a plan to your needs. 

Alternatively, if you need the phone number now and can’t wait for the paperwork to be in order, then there is always the possibility of your partner or similar taking out a contract for you. Although, this comes with the drawback of not building a credit history for yourself.

Smaller suppliers like Talkmore tend to try and compete and outprice larger competitors like Telenor. However, larger providers can typically offer a more robust customer experience. 

Choosing the right provider for you

Overall, it’s hard to pick out one particular mobile provider in Norway as the best option because it will depend on your own needs. 

If you do not have a D-number or personal number yet, then Mycall may be the best option. Their plans also include unlimited calls to the EU, UK and USA, as well as options for calls to the rest of the world. 

However, if you have a Norwegian bank account, credit history in the country, payslips, BankID and identification number, then better-priced options are available. For example, Mycall offers 25GB of data for 499 kroner a month, whereas other providers will provide a similar amount of data for up to half this price. 

When you pick a provider, there will be a choice of three network operators who provide signal coverage. These are Telenor, Telia and ICE. Choosing whichever has the best signal in your area and places you will frequent, as poor coverage can make the phone redundant. ICETelenor and Telia all have coverage maps, so you can check whether you’ll have a good signal with them in your area. 

While there may only be three network operators, there are numerous plan providers to choose from.

Comparison site Fornye ranks networks based on aggregating customer reviews, coverage and price. However, these reviews are more aimed towards Norwegian consumers, so they do not fully account for the needs of foreign residents. 

In October, it ranked Happybytes’s 30GB of data at 248 kroner/month as the best for users who need a lot of data, while Chili Mobil was ranked as one of the best deals for packages for around the 300 kroner a month mark. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TRONDHEIM

Moving to Norway: How much money do I need to live in Trondheim? 

Trondheim, in the heart of central Norway, is a popular place for foreign residents to call home. But how much money will you need to live comfortably there? The Local has crunched the numbers.

Published: 10 October 2022 13:51 CEST
Moving to Norway: How much money do I need to live in Trondheim? 

Lying in the heart of Norway is Trondheim, Norway’s third biggest city. The city is often billed as Norway’s tech capital, with many moving there to work within the sector or study at NTNU- Norway’s leading natural sciences and technology university. 

The greater Trondheim region is home to around 800 tech companies, meaning there are ample job opportunities to pursue if you are considering a move there. 

So, how much money will you need to call the city home? 

Accommodation: 10,000- 13,500 kroner per month (apartment) 

Renting in Trondheim is considerably cheaper than in Oslo and roughly on par with Norway’s second-largest city, Bergen. 

You can expect to pay between 8,243 and 10,899 kroner for a small apartment in Trondheim, according to figures from the rental platform Hybel

Figures from Finn.no, Norway’s most popular website for property listings, show that in July 2022, the average monthly cost of an apartment was around 13,500 kroner. This number is based on an average of all listings in Trondheim on the site, so it is influenced by the most expensive, largest and centrally located properties. 

Students and those who’d rather live in a house share, to begin with, can expect to pay around 5,313 kroner for a room. This is good news for those on a budget as the cost of a room in Trondheim is over 1,000 kroner per month cheaper on average compared to Oslo. 

However, those needing more space can expect to pay slightly north of the 13,500 kroner mark. This is much cheaper than you’d pay for a large apartment in Oslo. Larger and more centrally located homes will, of course, come at a higher premium too. 

One thing to note is that due to the high student population, competition for rooms and small apartments and studios can be particularly fierce towards the end of summer and the beginning of autumn. 

A second thing to be wary of is that landlords in Norway may typically ask for the equivalent of up to three months of rent as a deposit. Stumping up so much upfront, even if you can expect to get it back later, can significantly affect your cash flow. However, some landlords will be willing to negotiate or accept lower deposits. 

Utilities: 700- 1,500 kroner

This can be hard to set a definite price on, given that the country is currently experiencing high and fluctuating energy costs. 

Luckily, however, mid-Norway has much lower energy prices than those seen in the south and west Norway. For example, prices in central Norway are around 4-5 times lower than in the south and west Norway. 

Customers can still choose between a spot-price agreement and a fixed-term deal, too. 

When using a comparison site for a house with annual consumption ranging from 16,000 kWh (average for a detached house) and 6,600 kWh (a large apartment), quotes for monthly bills come in between 500 and 1,200 kroner per month. This is before water and sewage fees are paid. Depending on your landlord, you may also need to pay for Wi-Fi. 

Food: 3,700 kroner 

Consumption Research Norway (SIFO) estimates that the average cost of food for someone aged between 31- 50 is up to 3,690 kroner per month. 

Eurostat, which monitors price levels across the EU, EEA and EU candidate countries, has ranked Norway with the second highest price level index for food and non-alcoholic beverages.

According to Eurostat’s data and price level index, prices in Norway were 49 percent higher than the EU average in 2021

However, Norwegians actually spend less money on food than other European households. Food and non-alcoholic beverages accounted for 11.3 percent of households’ total spending in 2022, according to Statistics Norway. The average across the EU was 13 percent. 

Depending on your habits and diet, you can significantly cut down your food shop. Additionally, making the most of apps, loyalty schemes, and The Local’s money-saving tips can help with this.

READ MORE: Five essential tips for saving money on food shopping in Norway

Transport: up to 890 kroner (monthly transport ticket) 

A monthly ticket on Trondheim’s metro buses and tramline will cost you 890 kroner, or less if you are a student. 

If you don’t require public transport daily, you can buy a single ticket which costs 42 kroner, or a daily ticket which costs 126 kroner. Using public transport in Trondheim is slightly more expensive than in Oslo and Bergen. 

The city also has a decent cycle-lane network which could prove a more cost-effective option in the long term. 

Childcare: 3,167 kroner

Roughly 90 percent of children living in Norway attend a kindergarten. The maximum price for a kindergarten spot in Norway is 3,050 kroner per month. This applies to both municipal and private kindergartens. 

But, if the cost exceeds 6 percent of total household income, you can pay a reduced price. This price applies to both municipal and private kindergartens. There are also discounts for those with more than one child. 

Our figure includes the average cost in Trondheim, including additional fees, not just the price of a place at a kindergarten.

READ MORE: Everything parents in Norway need to know about preschool

It’s unlikely that you’ll want to be sat all week indoors after moving to a new city, so you’ll obviously want to know how much you can expect to shell out for one of the country’s infamously expansive beers while out:

Beer: 99-125 kroner 

A glass of wine: 105-115 kroner

Cocktail: 120-140 kroner

Coffee: 44 kroner 

Cinema: 140- 180 kroner 

Meal for two at a mid-range restaurant: 700-900 kroner

A cinnamon bun or hot dog: 45-65 kroner

Gym membership: 450-750 kroner

SHOW COMMENTS