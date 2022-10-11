For members
MOVING TO NORWAY
What foreigners in Norway should know when choosing a mobile plan provider
A large step in establishing yourself in Norway will be setting up a Norwegian number from a local network provider. But there are a few things you should know before signing the dotted line on a monthly plan.
Published: 11 October 2022 14:03 CEST
Here's what you need to know about choosing the best mobile phone provider for you in Norway. Pictured are people taking pictures of a seagull with their phones. Photo by Darya Tryfanava on Unsplash
For members
TRONDHEIM
Moving to Norway: How much money do I need to live in Trondheim?
Trondheim, in the heart of central Norway, is a popular place for foreign residents to call home. But how much money will you need to live comfortably there? The Local has crunched the numbers.
Published: 10 October 2022 13:51 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments