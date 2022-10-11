Read news from:
Today in Norway: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

The government gives up on fixed-price electricity agreements policy, Russia criticises Norwegian restrictions on fishing vessels, and other news from Norway on Tuesday.

Published: 11 October 2022 08:11 CEST
Electricity lines
Find out what is going on in Norway with The Local's short roundup of important news. Photo by Sir Manuel on Unsplash

Finance Minister Vedum gives up on fixed-price electricity agreements from 2023

Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum is giving up on putting fixed-price electricity agreements in place for ordinary people from the turn of the year, the newspaper Aftenposten writes.

At the end of June, when Minister Vedum sent out a proposal for several changes in tax regulations, the goal was to enable power suppliers to offer fixed price agreements to consumers from the turn of the year.

Both Centre Party (SP) and Labour Party (AP) politicians have announced on multiple occasions that both households and businesses will be offered fixed price agreements to ensure predictability, but now the goal has been shelved for the time being, the newspaper reports.

Red Party and Socialist Left Party want to change European Economic Area (EEA) Agreement

The Red Party (Rødt) and the Socialist Left Party (SV) want to change the EEA Agreement in order to give Norway greater autonomy.

Red Party leader Bjørnar Moxnes points out that Iceland, in its EEA regulations, states that Iceland itself must assess whether it is appropriate to use the EEA rules as a basis for changes to its own laws.

The Red Party wants to change the clause stating that EU directives are above Norwegian law if they come into conflict, the newspaper Nationen reports.

Russian embassy in Norway criticises restrictions on fishing vessels

The claims that Russian fishing vessels can pose a threat to Norway are not grounded in reality, according to the Russian embassy in Oslo. The embassy  has criticised the government’s new measures.

Before the weekend, the government announced that all Russian fishing vessels coming to Norway would be inspected in the future. Furthermore, they are only allowed to dock in Kirkenes, Tromsø, and Båtsfjord.

In a statement sent to the news bureau NTB, the Russian embassy wrote that the government’s move gives “no optimism when it comes to bilateral relations”.

Norway and Finland discuss Nordic security: “I don’t think Putin will accept defeat”

Nordic security was the main topic when Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre met the President of Finland, Sauli Niinistö, on Monday.

President Niinistö said that he has little faith that the war in Ukraine will end with Putin accepting any kind of defeat.

“I don’t think he is capable of accepting defeat. The West’s task, if you want to put it that way, is not to offer or look for a way out for Putin,” Niinistö said.

New rental market data

Eiendom Norge and FINN.no will present the latest rental price statistics and data from the rental market, followed by a panel debate, starting at 8 AM.

The presentation takes place at Kulturhuset in Oslo, at Youngstorget.

Fafo publishes report on migrant workers from third countries

The Fafo Research Foundation is set to publish a new report today on migrant workers from third countries in Norway.

UDI Director Frode Forfang and State Secretary Maria Schumacher Walberg in the Ministry of Employment and Inclusion will take part in the seminar.

Today in Norway: A roundup of the news on Monday

Stockholm to Oslo rail link update, electricity prices drop in southern Norway, an official visit from Finnish President and other news stories in Norway on Monday.

Published: 10 October 2022 08:06 CEST
High-speed train from Stockholm to Oslo would save half a million journeys 

A high-speed train service between Oslo and Stockholm could lead to half a million journeys by plane being replaced by train, and could reduce the journey time from five and a quarter hours to less than four hours, a joint study carried out by the Swedish Transport Agency and Norwegian Railway Directorate has found. 

But the study found that the proposed high-speed rail link would not be worth building under a cost-benefit analysis, with the project costing around 9.5bn Norwegian kroner (10bn SEK) more than the value of any benefits it would provide. 

“But it’s pretty common that you end up with a negative cost-benefit ratio for society with big railway projects, because they are so expensive to build,”  Bente Bukholm, project leader for the study at the Norwegian Railway Directorate, told TT

President of Finland Sauli Niinistö visits Norway

Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö will pay an official visit to Norway on October 10 and 11.

On Monday morning, he will participate in a debate with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre about Nordic security under the auspices of the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs (NUPI).

Consultation deadline for conversion therapy ban

A proposal for a ban on conversion therapy in Norway was presented in June, and the consultation deadline for the proposal expires on Monday.

If it is adopted, it will be prohibited to market methods that aim to change, deny, or suppress people’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

The government’s proposal to ban conversion therapy has mainly been met with support from the Church of Norway and Norway in general.

Staffing crisis at Emergency Medical Communication Centre (AMK) in Oslo

On Sunday, all employees at the AMK centre in Oslo were sent a message from the management, which stated that the centre has had challenges with staffing “over a long period of time.” A crisis team has now been set up.

“As an employer, we have no more tools in our arsenal,” and, therefore, the employer notes that they might have to force employees to work.

Electricity price decrease in Southern Norway

The price of electricity has fallen by almost 1 krone per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in the last week.

At the same time, Monday’s electricity price will be much lower than what consumers in Southern Norway have been used to in recent months.

On Monday, the price in Southern Norway will amount to 1.36 krone/kWh before taxes, grid rent, and any electricity subsidy, according to figures from Nord Pool.

