Today in Norway: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
The government gives up on fixed-price electricity agreements policy, Russia criticises Norwegian restrictions on fishing vessels, and other news from Norway on Tuesday.
Published: 11 October 2022 08:11 CEST
Today in Norway: A roundup of the news on Monday
Stockholm to Oslo rail link update, electricity prices drop in southern Norway, an official visit from Finnish President and other news stories in Norway on Monday.
Published: 10 October 2022 08:06 CEST
