Today in Norway: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Finance Minister Vedum gives up on fixed-price electricity agreements from 2023

Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum is giving up on putting fixed-price electricity agreements in place for ordinary people from the turn of the year, the newspaper Aftenposten writes.

At the end of June, when Minister Vedum sent out a proposal for several changes in tax regulations, the goal was to enable power suppliers to offer fixed price agreements to consumers from the turn of the year.

Both Centre Party (SP) and Labour Party (AP) politicians have announced on multiple occasions that both households and businesses will be offered fixed price agreements to ensure predictability, but now the goal has been shelved for the time being, the newspaper reports.

Red Party and Socialist Left Party want to change European Economic Area (EEA) Agreement

The Red Party (Rødt) and the Socialist Left Party (SV) want to change the EEA Agreement in order to give Norway greater autonomy.

Red Party leader Bjørnar Moxnes points out that Iceland, in its EEA regulations, states that Iceland itself must assess whether it is appropriate to use the EEA rules as a basis for changes to its own laws.

The Red Party wants to change the clause stating that EU directives are above Norwegian law if they come into conflict, the newspaper Nationen reports.

Russian embassy in Norway criticises restrictions on fishing vessels

The claims that Russian fishing vessels can pose a threat to Norway are not grounded in reality, according to the Russian embassy in Oslo. The embassy has criticised the government’s new measures.

Before the weekend, the government announced that all Russian fishing vessels coming to Norway would be inspected in the future. Furthermore, they are only allowed to dock in Kirkenes, Tromsø, and Båtsfjord.

In a statement sent to the news bureau NTB, the Russian embassy wrote that the government’s move gives “no optimism when it comes to bilateral relations”.

Norway and Finland discuss Nordic security: “I don’t think Putin will accept defeat”

Nordic security was the main topic when Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre met the President of Finland, Sauli Niinistö, on Monday.

President Niinistö said that he has little faith that the war in Ukraine will end with Putin accepting any kind of defeat.

“I don’t think he is capable of accepting defeat. The West’s task, if you want to put it that way, is not to offer or look for a way out for Putin,” Niinistö said.

New rental market data

Eiendom Norge and FINN.no will present the latest rental price statistics and data from the rental market, followed by a panel debate, starting at 8 AM.

The presentation takes place at Kulturhuset in Oslo, at Youngstorget.

Fafo publishes report on migrant workers from third countries

The Fafo Research Foundation is set to publish a new report today on migrant workers from third countries in Norway.

UDI Director Frode Forfang and State Secretary Maria Schumacher Walberg in the Ministry of Employment and Inclusion will take part in the seminar.