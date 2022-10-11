Read news from:
Should you expect an increase in mortgage interest rates in Norway?

The price crisis in Norway shows no signs of stopping, and record-level inflation might lead to increased interest rates on mortgage loans in the upcoming months.

Published: 11 October 2022 15:47 CEST
Norwegian notes
As inflation in Norway surpassed the Norwegian Central Bank's expectations, a more robust key interest rate increase could occur in November and December. Photo by Norges Bank

According to Statistics Norway (SSB), the consumer price index (CPI) in Norway rose 6.9 percent in the last twelve months.

High inflation might make the Central Bank (Norges Bank) increase the key interest rate more than expected – which could, in turn, lead to commercial banks raising interest rates on mortgage loans.

The figures reported by the SSB have surprised most Norwegian economists – the price growth in the country in a 12-month period hasn’t been higher since June of 1988.

The reported inflation statistics are higher than what Norges Bank estimated in its monetary policy report from September.

At the time, based on its outlook, the Central Bank believed it was reasonable to expect that the interest rate would be increased by 0.25 percentage points in November and December.

DNB expects interest rate hike in November

However, as real inflation surpassed projections, DNB – Norway’s largest bank – believes that Norges Bank will increase the key interest rate by 0.5 percentage points in November.

“Based on yesterday’s inflation figures, we think Norges Bank will raise the (key) interest rate by 0.5 percentage points in November.

“A faster hike is also supported by the fact that growth in the mainland economy now appears to be stronger than Norges Bank assumed in its (September) analyses,” DNB says.

Furthermore, DNB expects that the key interest rate will be raised further at the meetings in December and January, by 0.25 percentage points at each meeting, to an interest rate of 3.25 per cent.

But there is also a significant risk that Norges Bank will increase interest rates by 0.5 percentage points in December, DNB warns.

How Norges Bank’s decision influence mortgage loans

When Norges Bank increases its key interest rates, commercial banks usually follow suit and raise interest rates for both mortgages and deposits.

This is standard practice. All over the world, commercial banks borrow money directly from central banks. While a central bank lends money to commercial banks, the banks, in turn, lend money to households and businesses.

As Euronews recently explained, when a commercial bank pays back what it borrowed from a central bank, it needs to pay an interest rate.

The central bank has the power to set that interest rate, so if it charges higher rates to commercial banks, commercial banks will, in turn, increase the rates they offer to consumers and businesses who need to borrow money.

This “interest rate dance” can also be seen in the Norwegian financial market.

In September, DNB and SpareBank 1 raised their interest rates for mortgages and deposits by 0.5 percentage points after Norges Bank increased its key interest rate to 2.25 percent.

“As a result of Norges Bank’s decision to increase the key interest rate by 0.5 percentage points at the interest rate meeting on September 22, DNB has decided to increase the interest rate on mortgages and deposits by up to 0.5 percentage points,” Ingjerd Blekeli Spiten, the head of the retail market at DNB, said at the time.

Shortly after the interest rate notice from DNB, SpareBank 1 also announced that they would do the same.

“Norges Bank has long announced that the key interest rate will rise to curb the high inflation rate. Even after this interest rate increase, the mortgage interest rate is at a historically low level. We believe that most people will tolerate the announced interest rate increases,” Nelly Maske, an executive at SpareBank 1, said at the time.

So, as things now stand, expect interest rates on your mortgage loans in Norway to increase both in November and December, as commercial banks will likely increase these in lockstep with Norges Bank’s key interest rate hikes.

Is food poverty becoming an issue in Norway?

Expensive electricity, soaring food prices, and increased interest rates have crippled the finances of many households in Norway. Some people are now forced to choose between food and electricity, a recent report warns.

Published: 10 October 2022 10:45 CEST
Is food poverty becoming an issue in Norway?

As is the case in virtually all European countries, Norway has been hit by an inflation crisis in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 6.9 percent from September 2021 to September 2022, according to figures from Statistics Norway (SSB) published on Monday.

Food prices were the most important driver of the twelve-month CPI growth.

“Inflation continues to be high. It increased again in September, after a certain decrease in August. We have to go back to June of 1988 to find higher twelve-month price growth figures,” section head Espen Kristiansen at the SSB said.

Financial struggles

According to the latest report from the National Institute for Consumer Research (Forbruksforskningsinstituttet – SIFO), there are now twice as many Norwegians struggling with their personal finances compared to last year.

More and more people have to choose between food and electricity, and according to SIFO researcher Christian Poppe, there are even signs of food poverty in the country.

As many as one in twelve Norwegians have contacted the NAV for help, skipped meals, or visited food stations.

Four out of ten Norwegians have shopped for cheaper goods and have switched to more affordable grocery stores to reduce food expenses.

Furthermore, 14 percent of Norwegians now borrow money to buy food and necessary items. Many Norwegian households are now using their savings to cover the costs of essential day-to-day consumption.

According to SIFO, 12 percent of households have already used up their savings. For many people, borrowing money to maintain necessary consumption is now their only choice.

Resorting to loans

The report from SIFO shows that people with the lowest financial security make ends meet by resorting to loans and taking on credit.

According to the latest figures from the Norwegian Debt Register, this borrowing spike is also reflected in increasing consumer debt.

However, borrowing industry expert AffiliJet Loans warns that borrowing money to maintain consumption, in the form of consumer loans or other credit, is a solution that should be carefully considered.

“A consumer loan can be a good solution if you have control over your finances and have a repayment plan ready.

“However, if you have an uncertain financial situation, you should look at other alternatives. Taking consumer loans or taking on expensive credit can increase the risk of debt collection and payment notices in the long run,” AffiliJet warned in a recent press release.

