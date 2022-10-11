Read news from:
Norwegian governemnt shelves plans to make it easier to secure fixed-price energy deals

Plans to make it easier for consumers in Norway to secure fixed-price energy agreements have been put on the backburner by the government.

Published: 11 October 2022 09:40 CEST
Power lines and mountains
The Finance Ministry's goal of offering fixed price agreements to households has been shelved for the time being. Photo by Giancarlo Corti / Unsplash

Unlike power-intensive industry clients, Norwegian consumers have a harder time securing a fixed-price energy agreement.

At the end of June, Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum sent out the proposal for changes to the ground rent tax for consultation, his goal was to enable electricity suppliers to offer better fixed-price agreements to consumers from the turn of the year.

In north and central Norway, customers can still secure fixed-term agreements on energy. However, in the south and west of Norway, energy firms have stopped offering customers fixed deals due to high and fluctuating power prices. 

High price volatility can make it harder for energy firms to hedge their bets as if the cost of energy is considerably below the fixed-term agreement, customers can trigger a “get out” clause, but if the cost of energy is higher than the fixed-price, firms have to absorb the costs. 

Without a fixed-price agreement in place, the price consumers pay for energy can vary widely over the course of a month as they pay power firms the “spot”, or current market price, for electricity. Varying prices throughout a month can make bills difficult to predict for households. 

Plans put on hold

Both Centre Party (SP) and Labour Party (AP) politicians have announced on multiple occasions that both households and businesses will be offered fixed-price agreements to ensure predictability, but now the goal has been shelved for the time being, the newspaper Aftenposten reports,referring to the government’s state budget proposal for 2023.

“Based on the consultation input, the ministry assumes that it may be demanding to establish long-term standard fixed price agreements for electricity to consumers on the same terms as they apply to business users,” the budget proposal states.

Criticism from the opposition

The Red Party (Rødt), currently in opposition, was quick to criticise the change in plans.

“It shows that the government is unable to politically regulate the power market in a way that is good enough for households,” Sofie Marhaug, Rødt’s spokesperson on energy issues, told the newspaper Aftenposten.

The Socialist Left Party’s (SV) energy spokesperson Lars Haltbrekken believes Vedum must look at SV’s proposal to have the state buy power in larger quantities and sell it on to consumers through fixed price agreements.

“The state would have greater opportunities to get favourable prices than we as individual consumers do,” Haltbrekken says.

Norwegian kindergartens to lower heating to keep costs down 

Pre-school operators in Norway have said they are lowering temperatures in kindergartens to help offset soaring energy bills. 

Published: 10 October 2022 16:01 CEST
Kindergartens in Norway (barnehage) will turn down the heating this winter to try and keep down rising energy bills, the Norwegian newspaper VG reports. 

Kanvas, which operates 66 kindergartens across Norway, has said it would lower the temperature in its facilities to between 19 and 21 degrees this winter. 

Robert Ullmann, general manager of Kanvas, said that it was the first time the group had decided to lower temperatures as a cost-cutting exercise. He told VG that parents were understanding of the decision. 

As the kindergartens run by Kanvas are not covered by the government’s subsidy scheme for businesses reducing consumption is one of the only things it can do to offset high energy prices. 

Norlandia, which runs 112 kindergartens, has said that it would leave the final decision to lower temperatures to management rather than make a decision centrally but added that lowering the heating was encouraged. 

“But we encourage you (kindergarten staff) to lower the temperature if possible,” Kristin Voldsnes, director of Norlandia, said. 

Pre-schools aren’t the only institutions that are turning down the heating dial this winter. Bane Nor – the government agency that manages Norway’s railway network – announced last week that it would lower temperatures in train stations this winter. 

Norway’s political class also decided to pitch in by closing the sauna in parliament to try and cut costs. 

As well as closing the sauna, the indoor temperature would be lowered in Norway’s parliament, and plug-in heaters would be removed from offices. 

READ ALSO: How to check which times of day you should avoid using energy in Norway to save money

