HEALTH
Coughs, colds and flu: What to say and do if you fall sick in Norway
It's the season when the horrible bugs strike and have us all spluttering into a tissue, so here's the vocab you need to deal with coughs, colds and flu in Norway.
Published: 11 October 2022 16:20 CEST
Here are some of the key words and vocab you will need to help get you through a cold in Norway. Pictured is a man blowing his nose. Photo by Brittany Colette on Unsplash
NORWEGIAN WORD OF THE DAY
Eight phrases to express affection in Norwegian
Sometimes you just want to tell somebody how much they mean to you. Here are eight Norwegian phrases you can use to let someone know you care about them.
Published: 30 September 2022 17:10 CEST
