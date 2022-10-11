Read news from:
Coughs, colds and flu: What to say and do if you fall sick in Norway

It's the season when the horrible bugs strike and have us all spluttering into a tissue, so here's the vocab you need to deal with coughs, colds and flu in Norway.

Published: 11 October 2022 16:20 CEST
Pictured is a man blowing his nose.
Here are some of the key words and vocab you will need to help get you through a cold in Norway. Pictured is a man blowing his nose. Photo by Brittany Colette on Unsplash

It’s not pleasant, but as the temperatures fall, many people will be falling victim to traditional winter illnesses, from a slight cold to a nasty dose of the flu. So if you are feeling poorly, here’s the Norwegian words you need to get help.

En forkjølelse  a cold. To announce you have a cold you can say: jeg er forkjølet. 

If you have a basic winter cold, there are lots of medicines available in pharmacies that don’t require a prescription, and that should be able to help you through the worst of it. They include nesedråper (nose drops), nesespray (nasal spray) if you’ve got a blocked nose, and halspastiller (throat tablets) or halsspray (throat spray) if you’ve got a sore throat. 

Hoste  a cough. If you have one of these, you may want some hostesaft (cough syrup), which you can get from a pharmacy. Unlike in English, you don’t use the article when saying you have a cough. Instead, you say Jeg har hoste (literally: I have cough). However, it is unusual not to use an adjective when describing the cough in question. For example, Jeg har stygg hoste (I have a bad cough) would be far more natural. 

Pharmacists do extensive medical training to provide consultations and advice on a range of minor illnesses.

If you’re buying cough medicine, you will probably be asked if you have a tørrhoste (dry cough) or a slimhoste (wet or productive cough) in addition to being asked whether it is alvorlig (severe) or kronisk (long-lasting).

En feber – A fever. If your illness is a little more severe and you are running a temperature, this is the word you want. Again, your pharmacist can give you over-the-counter medication for this or could advise you to consult a doctor if they consider it more severe.

Paracet – this is the most common brand name for Paracetamol in Norway and can be bought without a prescription from all pharmacies if you need a painkiller or something to help a fever. However, it’s so ubiquitous that people generally prefer to simply say Paracet rather than paracetamol. 

Resept – prescription. Not to be confused with the English word receipt, which is kvittering in Norwegian. You’ll need one from a doctor to receive prescription medication. One question you may be asked when being issued a prescription is Er du allergisk mot noen medisiner? – are you allergic to any medicines? 

Symptomer – symptoms. Symptomer is the plural of symptoms in Norwegian, and you’ll be asked about this when seeing a doctor or speaking to a pharmacist. 

Legekontor- Doctors office. If your symptoms don’t clear or the pharmacy deems them too severe for over-the-counter medication, you may be asked to head to your local doctor’s office for an appointment. 

Legetime – doctor’s appointment. This most literally means “doctor’s hour” but more accurately translates to a doctor’s appointment. The current GP scheme in Norway allows everyone to choose their own doctor, who acts as patients’ main point of contact with the health service. Your GP is also responsible for your primary medical needs, and you are allowed to change your doctor twice a year.

Influensa – The flu. Flu season affects thousands of people yearly in Norway, and if you’re in an at-risk group, it’s a good idea to get your flu vaccine (full details of how to access it here).

Eight phrases to express affection in Norwegian 

Sometimes you just want to tell somebody how much they mean to you. Here are eight Norwegian phrases you can use to let someone know you care about them. 

Published: 30 September 2022 17:10 CEST
It’s always nice to tell your nearest and dearest how much you appreciate and value them. When learning a new language, you will also learn new ways to tell someone that you care about them. 

Luckily, in Norwegian, there are plenty of ways for you to express your affection for someone. Here are our picks. 

READ ALSO: How to talk about family in Norwegian

Jeg er så heldig som har deg

(I am so lucky to have you) 

Ever have a friend or family member that’s always there for you, whether to lend a helping hand or offer a shoulder to cry on? 

You can use this phrase to let them know how grateful you are to have them. Likewise, the phrase can be said to friends, family and partners to let them know how much you appreciate them. 

Jeg elsker deg

(I love you) 

There are two ways you can tell somebody that you love them in Norwegian. Jeg elsker deg describes a very strong feeling of love that Norwegians don’t use lightly. Some may only utter it a few times in their life. 

Norwegians will use this when they are ‘in’ love with someone. 

Jeg er glad i deg/ glad i deg

(I love you/ love you) 

Glad i deg is the second, less intense, and more commonly used phrase for telling someone you love them. 

It is the preferred form used in day-to-day life to let a partner, a parent or a child know that you love them. This expression can be used to let anybody you care about that you love them. 

In specific contexts, the two ways of telling someone you love them can be interchangeably. So, for example, you can tell your husband or wife glad i deg or jeg elsker deg. But you would never say jeg elsker deg to your favourite colleague. 

Jeg savner deg

(I miss you) 

They say absence makes the heart grow fonder, and telling someone you are missing them is a good way of letting them know they are in your thoughts. 

This can be used to let anyone, whether they are a friend, relative or partner, know that you miss them. 

Jeg er hodestups forelsket i deg

(I am head over heals in love with you) 

Many languages use descriptive imagery to express their feelings for someone. Unfortunately, this isn’t as common in Norwegian. However, some examples do exist- as is the case with jeg er hodestups forelsket i deg. 

Partners will often say this to one another to let them know how madly they are in love with one another. 

Du er en fantastisk venn

(You are a fantastic friend)

Friends make everything better, whether it’s hobbies, activities, or when you need a helping hand. You can use this to let someone know they are a fantastic friend, either because they’ve been a fantastic help to you or because you are guaranteed to always have a good time together. 

Takk for at du alltid er der for meg

(Thank you for always being there for me). 

If you have a Mr./Mrs. dependable in your life that you know you can rely on for anything and would move mountains to give you a hand- you should definitely use this phrase to express your deep gratitude. 

Du er verdens beste kjæreste/kompis/vennninne/mamma/pappa

(You are the world’s best partner, friend, girlfriend, mother, and father) 

A classic of a genre when it comes to birthday cards, letting someone know they are the best friend/partner/parent in the world is a great way to show your fondness for them. 

