Austria
TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the news on Monday

Stockholm to Oslo rail link update, electricity prices drop in southern Norway, an official visit from Finnish President and other news stories in Norway on Monday.

Published: 10 October 2022 08:06 CEST
Finnish flag
The President of Finland, Sauli Niinistö, is set to visit Norway on October 10 and 11. Photo by András Rátonyi / Unsplash

High-speed train from Stockholm to Oslo would save half a million journeys 

A high-speed train service between Oslo and Stockholm could lead to half a million journeys by plane being replaced by train, and could reduce the journey time from five and a quarter hours to less than four hours, a joint study carried out by the Swedish Transport Agency and Norwegian Railway Directorate has found. 

But the study found that the proposed high-speed rail link would not be worth building under a cost-benefit analysis, with the project costing around 9.5bn Norwegian kroner (10bn SEK) more than the value of any benefits it would provide. 

“But it’s pretty common that you end up with a negative cost-benefit ratio for society with big railway projects, because they are so expensive to build,”  Bente Bukholm, project leader for the study at the Norwegian Railway Directorate, told TT

President of Finland Sauli Niinistö visits Norway

Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö will pay an official visit to Norway on October 10 and 11.

On Monday morning, he will participate in a debate with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre about Nordic security under the auspices of the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs (NUPI).

Consultation deadline for conversion therapy ban

A proposal for a ban on conversion therapy in Norway was presented in June, and the consultation deadline for the proposal expires on Monday.

If it is adopted, it will be prohibited to market methods that aim to change, deny, or suppress people’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

The government’s proposal to ban conversion therapy has mainly been met with support from the Church of Norway and Norway in general.

Staffing crisis at Emergency Medical Communication Centre (AMK) in Oslo

On Sunday, all employees at the AMK centre in Oslo were sent a message from the management, which stated that the centre has had challenges with staffing “over a long period of time.” A crisis team has now been set up.

“As an employer, we have no more tools in our arsenal,” and, therefore, the employer notes that they might have to force employees to work.

Electricity price decrease in Southern Norway

The price of electricity has fallen by almost 1 krone per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in the last week.

At the same time, Monday’s electricity price will be much lower than what consumers in Southern Norway have been used to in recent months.

On Monday, the price in Southern Norway will amount to 1.36 krone/kWh before taxes, grid rent, and any electricity subsidy, according to figures from Nord Pool.

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the news on Friday

The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize is announced, a tightening of rules for Russian fishing vessels, and other news in Norway on Friday.

Published: 7 October 2022 08:35 CEST
Nobel Peace Prize

It’s that time of year again! The head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen, is set to announce the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winner at 11am local time.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre is expected to comment on this year’s prize at the Prime Minister’s office at 12:30pm local time.

Many commentators in Norway believe that this year’s award will be connected to the war in Ukraine. The award ceremony will take place in Oslo in December.

In 2021, the Nobel Committee decided to award the Nobel Peace Prize to Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov for their “efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.”

Norway tightens rules for Russian fishing vessels

Norway is tightening the control regime that applies to Russian fishing vessels. All such ships arriving in the country will have to be checked, and they may only dock in Kirkenes, Tromsø, and Båtsfjord.

Despite some criticism from the opposition, the government decided to keep the exception that gives Russian fishing vessels access to Norwegian ports in place.

During a Thursday press conference on the issue, Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt stated that Norway has closely monitored Russian activity in Norwegian waters and ports to avoid Norway becoming a transit country for transporting goods illegally to Russia.

The Customs Service will be responsible for inspecting Russian fishing vessels in Norwegian ports.

Budget negotiations

The Norwegian government presented its state budget proposal for 2023 on Thursday. As the government doesn’t have a majority in the Norwegian parliament (Storting), it must now seek support from other parties.

It will likely try to negotiate with the Socialist Left Party (SV) to secure the votes it needs to pass the budget through parliament.

The SV’s leader Audun Lysbakken plans to ask for higher tax levels for the wealthy and more measures aimed at promoting social redistribution and fighting climate change.

He rejected criticism from the Conservative Party and the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO) as “unfounded.”

“I think the criticism from the Conservatives and the NHO should be resolutely rejected. It is totally unfounded. They make it sound like there are massive tax increases for businesses and people with wealth and high incomes. That is not correct,” Lysbakken told the news bureau NTB.

Survey: Almost six out of ten Norwegians want Princess Märtha Louise to give up the title

Almost six out of ten Norwegians want Märtha Louise to renounce the title of princess. The elderly are the most critical of the princess, according to surveys carried out by the newspaper Nettavisen and Dagbladet.

In Nettavisen’s survey, 56.12 percent responded that they believed Märtha must renounce her royal titles and representative duties. In Dagbladet’s survey, 53.9 percent of participants said the princess should give up the title.

More and more Norwegians are becoming critical of Princess Märtha due to recent statements from her fiance, Durek Verrett.

Several associations in Norway have also chosen to end their collaboration with the princess.

