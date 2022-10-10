Today in Norway: A roundup of the news on Monday

High-speed train from Stockholm to Oslo would save half a million journeys

A high-speed train service between Oslo and Stockholm could lead to half a million journeys by plane being replaced by train, and could reduce the journey time from five and a quarter hours to less than four hours, a joint study carried out by the Swedish Transport Agency and Norwegian Railway Directorate has found.

But the study found that the proposed high-speed rail link would not be worth building under a cost-benefit analysis, with the project costing around 9.5bn Norwegian kroner (10bn SEK) more than the value of any benefits it would provide.

“But it’s pretty common that you end up with a negative cost-benefit ratio for society with big railway projects, because they are so expensive to build,” Bente Bukholm, project leader for the study at the Norwegian Railway Directorate, told TT

President of Finland Sauli Niinistö visits Norway

Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö will pay an official visit to Norway on October 10 and 11.

On Monday morning, he will participate in a debate with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre about Nordic security under the auspices of the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs (NUPI).

Consultation deadline for conversion therapy ban

A proposal for a ban on conversion therapy in Norway was presented in June, and the consultation deadline for the proposal expires on Monday.

If it is adopted, it will be prohibited to market methods that aim to change, deny, or suppress people’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

The government’s proposal to ban conversion therapy has mainly been met with support from the Church of Norway and Norway in general.

Staffing crisis at Emergency Medical Communication Centre (AMK) in Oslo

On Sunday, all employees at the AMK centre in Oslo were sent a message from the management, which stated that the centre has had challenges with staffing “over a long period of time.” A crisis team has now been set up.

“As an employer, we have no more tools in our arsenal,” and, therefore, the employer notes that they might have to force employees to work.

Electricity price decrease in Southern Norway

The price of electricity has fallen by almost 1 krone per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in the last week.

At the same time, Monday’s electricity price will be much lower than what consumers in Southern Norway have been used to in recent months.

On Monday, the price in Southern Norway will amount to 1.36 krone/kWh before taxes, grid rent, and any electricity subsidy, according to figures from Nord Pool.