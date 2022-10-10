For members
Today in Norway: A roundup of the news on Monday
Stockholm to Oslo rail link update, electricity prices drop in southern Norway, an official visit from Finnish President and other news stories in Norway on Monday.
Published: 10 October 2022 08:06 CEST
The President of Finland, Sauli Niinistö, is set to visit Norway on October 10 and 11. Photo by András Rátonyi / Unsplash
Today in Norway: A roundup of the news on Friday
The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize is announced, a tightening of rules for Russian fishing vessels, and other news in Norway on Friday.
Published: 7 October 2022 08:35 CEST
