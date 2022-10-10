Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAIN TRAVEL

Stockholm to Oslo train links ‘would save half a million plane journeys’

A faster train service between Stockholm and Oslo could save half a million journeys by plane, a joint study carried out by the Swedish Transport Agency and Norwegian Railway Directorate has found. 

Published: 10 October 2022 15:57 CEST
Pictured is a train in Oslo.
A train comes into Oslo Central Station. Photo: Magnus Engo/Unsplash

A joint study between the Transport Agency and Norwegian Railway Directorate found that building the so called “Gränsbanen” or border railway, with new tracks linking either Lillestrøm or Ski in Norway with the Swedish town of Arvika, would cut more than an hour off the current 5 hour 13 minute journey between Stockholm and Oslo. 

As a result, the two agencies predict that more than half a million of those who fly between the two capitals every year would instead take the train, dramatically reducing carbon emissions. 

Despite this, the joint study found building the Gränsbanen alone would not provide sufficient benefits to balance out the cost — of between 20 and 45 billion Norwegian kroner (21-48bn Swedish kronor) for Lillestrøm-Arvika and 25 to 60 billion kroner (27-64bn SEK) for Ski-Arvika. 

“The cost-benefit ratio comes to -9.5bn Norwegian kroner,” Bente Bukholm, project leader for the study at the Norwegian Railway Directorate, told Sweden’s TT newswire. “But it’s pretty common that you end up with a negative cost-benefit ratio for society with big railway projects, because they are so expensive to build.

Jonas Karlsson, the chief executive of the local government-owned lobbying company Oslo-Stockholm 2.55, told The Local that the agencies themselves in their report pointed out that the elements that went into the cost-benefit ratio were far from representative, with only the Gränsbanen taken into account. 

Oslo-Stockholm 2.55 is joint-owned by three Swedish regions — Värmland, Västmanland and Örebro — and three city governments Karlstad, Västerås, and Örebro. It is pushing to bring the journey time to below three hours. 

“We have made a cost benefit analysis for the project which is positive,” Karlsson said. “The big difference is that we have looked into the benefits if you establish [a link] all the way between Stockholm and Oslo: if you make a double track on Värmlandsbanan and if you make Nobelbanan.” 

It would take building the Nobelbanan, a new track linking Örebro and Kristinehamn, to bring the journey down under three hours, something Karlsson reckons is reasonable, seeing as the two capitals are only just over 400km away from one another as the crow flies. 

They believe that such a link could replace a million air journeys a year, double as many as predicted in last week’s joint Swedish-Norwegian report. 

“The huge amount of travel that goes on between Stockholm and Oslo is mainly done by air,” he said. “Before Covid there were 22 flights a day in each direction. It was the 20th biggest air connection in the world if you look at the number of flights, and air connection had a market share of 88 percent.” 

He said that the distance was sufficiently short that there is no need for a high-speed rail link able to take trains at more than 250 km/h. Normal express trains would be able to do it in under three hours. 

He pointed that the total cost of about 65 billion kronor for all the new connections, while significant, was much less than the 325 billion kronor required for new high speed rail links proposed between Stockholm and Gothenburg and Malmö. 

Also, because it would use existing train lines, the Stockholm-Oslo link would also benefit the regions along the way and allow regional transport to be improved.

Despite the conclusion that the cost-benefit ratio was negative, Karlsson said that the joint report, as well as support from many prominent Moderate MPs, was “very positive”: 

“It said that they recommend that the governments in Sweden and Norway continue their investigation into this project, and get into traditional planning for for this, so I’m very happy for that,” he said. “I think there is a good opportunity right now.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TRAIN TRAVEL

Cheap tickets and best routes: A guide to travelling by train in Norway

Norway is filled with fantastic scenic routes and natural attractions meaning traveling by train can be a great and rewarding experience. This is our guide on how to find cheaper tickets, which sites to check, and not miss amazing routes.

Published: 4 October 2022 13:41 CEST
Updated: 4 October 2022 16:11 CEST
Cheap tickets and best routes: A guide to travelling by train in Norway

​Norway’s railway system has been in operation for over 150 years, and a highly developed railway network connects the country through a number of dependable lines. It stretches over more than 3,000 kilometres and counts around 330 train stations.

It is not by chance that Norwegian train trips end up at the top of lists of the most recommended scenic train journeys worldwide year after year – train travellers in Norway have the chance to see incredible glaciers, pristine fjords, hidden villages, and many other unique natural attractions along the country’s train line.

There are certainly faster alternatives to train travel, but the jaw-dropping beauty of the landscape in itself is often enough to justify the extra time.

Without further ado, here’s what you need to know when it comes to taking the train in Norway.

The rail network and key lines

Norway has a modern and well-developed railway network that covers its extremes – from the popular summer destination of Kristiansand in the south of the country to Bodø (the European Capital of Culture for 2024!) in the north.

As an added bonus, most Norwegian lines go through Oslo (Oslo Central Station functions as the country’s main railway hub), which can be very useful for visitors landing at the capital, and there are numerous train connections to other countries in the neighbourhood.

When it comes to tickets, there are several train companies operating in Norway, including VY (regional lines, as well as local trains in Oslo), SJ NORD (regional lines, as well as local trains in Nordland and Trøndelag), Flytoget (connecting the Oslo area and the Oslo International Airport), and Go Ahead Nordic (connecting areas from Oslo to Stavanger).

The key long-distance lines, according to VisitNorway – the official travel guide to Norway – include:

  • The Sørlandsbanen/Jæren Line: Oslo – Stavanger, the trip takes around 8 hours. 
  • The Bergen Line: Oslo – Bergen, the trip takes about 7 hours.
  • The Dovre Line: Oslo – Trondheim, the journey takes around 7 hours.
  • The Nordland Line: Trondheim – Bodø, the trip takes a whopping 10 hours.
  • The Rauma Line: Dombås – Åndalsnes, a shorter 1 hour and 40 minutes trip. 
  • The Røros Line: Hamar – Trondheim, the journey takes around 5 hours. 
  • The Ofoten Line: Narvik – Kiruna, the trip takes 3 hours and 20 minutes. 

You can see the main long-distance lines on the map below, based on the most recent available line map from Bane Nor:

Finding and booking affordable tickets

You can buy train tickets in Norway at all main train stations; however, try to book tickets online and in advance to get better deals (cheap tickets tend to sell out quite fast – especially if it’s high season).

  • VY tickets can be booked here (remember to look for low-fare tickets).
  • SJ NORD’s tickets can be booked here (the standard tickets are the most affordable option). 
  • GoAhead Nordic’s tickets can be found here (if possible, get low-fare tickets).
  • If you’re taking the Oslo Airport Express Train, you can book your ticket here.
  • You can also book your train trip through the Entur app or on Entur’s website here (Entur is a government-owned transportation company that offers railway tickets and serves as a travel planner for public transport throughout the country).

Don’t forget to ask for discount policies, as many train operators in Norway offer some sort of discount (for example, to students and children). 

If you intend to take multiple train journeys, keep an eye open for discounted “minipris” tickets, which are sold as a limited offer and at highly discounted prices. 

They can be purchased well in advance but have a cancelation option that is valid for only four hours from the time of purchase. 

After the cancellation window expires, they become non-refundable – so make sure you’re willing to take the risk. If you need a more flexible ticket option, consider a (pricier) flex ticket.

A selection of three unforgettable train trips

If you’re strapped for time and looking for a scenic trip, we recommend some of the following train journeys.

1. The Flåm Line

The Flåm railway is an internationally famous railway, despite the fact that the train trip from Myrdal station to Flåm village takes roughly 1 hour. 

This line is a record-contender – it is one of the steepest standard-gauge railways in the world.

If Lady Luck blesses you with nice weather, you will be able to enjoy stunning views of meandering rivers and waterfalls.

The antique trains on the Flåm Line are something to admire in themselves, but visitors to Flåm can enjoy numerous activities year-round, such as visiting the Flåm Railway Museum or taking up waterfall hikes. 

Fjord-aficionados can also enjoy Aurlandsfjord sightseeing trips (if you plan to rent a car, don’t miss the Stegastein viewpoint, just a 30-minute drive from Flåm). 

2. The Bergen Line

The Bergen Line – voted as one of the world’s top scenic train journeys by Lonely Planet – is a must for any true lover of scenic train trips.

The train on the line passes through incredible mountain scenery on its journey from Oslo to Bergen, passing through the stunning landscapes of Gol, Voss, the Hallingdal valley, and the Hardangerjøkulen glacier on its way. 

Left wanting more? You can also transfer at the Myrdal station and hop on the Flåm Line for a truly unforgettable two-in-one experience.

3. The Røros Line

Going back all the way to 1877, the Røros Line is Norway’s oldest main railway line. While not as exciting as its more famous “siblings” – the Flåm and the Bergen lines – this line is characterized by views of deep and untamed forests. 

The trip from Hamar to Trondheim takes around 5 hours. Before arriving at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Røros in Trøndelag, the train passes through the wild landscapes and forests of Østerdalen. 

Fun fact: Norwegian master architect Georg Andreas Bull designed the train stations between Hamar and Grundset, and Trondheim and Støre.

SHOW COMMENTS