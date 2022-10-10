Norwegian kindergartens to lower heating to keep costs down 

Kindergartens in Norway (barnehage) will turn down the heating this winter to try and keep down rising energy bills, the Norwegian newspaper VG reports.
Kanvas, which operates 66 kindergartens across Norway, has said it would lower the temperature in its facilities to between 19 and 21 degrees this winter.
Robert Ullmann, general manager of Kanvas, said that it was the first time the group had decided to lower temperatures as a cost-cutting exercise. He told VG that parents were understanding of the decision.
As the kindergartens run by Kanvas are not covered by the government’s subsidy scheme for businesses reducing consumption is one of the only things it can do to offset high energy prices.
Norlandia, which runs 112 kindergartens, has said that it would leave the final decision to lower temperatures to management rather than make a decision centrally but added that lowering the heating was encouraged.
“But we encourage you (kindergarten staff) to lower the temperature if possible,” Kristin Voldsnes, director of Norlandia, said.
Pre-schools aren’t the only institutions that are turning down the heating dial this winter. Bane Nor – the government agency that manages Norway’s railway network – announced last week that it would lower temperatures in train stations this winter.
Norway’s political class also decided to pitch in by closing the sauna in parliament to try and cut costs.
As well as closing the sauna, the indoor temperature would be lowered in Norway’s parliament, and plug-in heaters would be removed from offices.
