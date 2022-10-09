Read news from:
EXPLAINED: How Norway’s school holidays vary across the country

Autumn school holidays are about to start in some Norwegian counties while they've just come to an end in others. We look at the different holiday timings across the country and which areas have longer breaks.

Published: 9 October 2022 17:28 CEST
A man takes his son to kindergarten in Oslo.
A man takes his son to kindergarten in Oslo. Oslo was one of the counties that had its autumn holidays in Week 40 this year. Photo: Pierre-Henry DESHAYES / AFP

Similar to the British half-term, the autumn school holiday is the first break since the start of the new academic year in August and generally takes place in the first two weeks of October

County councils decide the dates of their respective areas’ autumn holidays and, while most schools have the time off in the same period every year, this is not set in stone and can be moved to a different week.

The idea behind the staggered holidays is to avoid popular holiday destinations in the country becoming too congested.

Since the 2020 reform, which saw some counties merging with others, Norway has been split into 11 counties or fylker.

In Week 41, i.e. the week beginning October 10th, autumn holidays – høstferie – are kicking off in the following seven counties:

Oslo and the remaining three counties (AgderTroms og Finnmark and Viken) had their autumn breaks in Week 40.

Shorter holidays in the north

While many schools across Norway have a full week off, this is not the case everywhere: In Nordland, for example, Norway’s least populous county, the autumn holiday is only three days, from Wednesday, October 12th to Friday, October 14th.

Northern areas, such as Nordland, typically have shorter holidays.

The counties publish their approved holiday calendars for the coming academic year on their websites – these are linked at the county names above.

Schools usually have five holidays each year. The school year has two terms and typically runs from August to June with holidays for Christmas, Easter and summer – where schoolchildren get at least eight weeks off. Each term is further broken up by a shorter (up to one week) holiday – the Autumn and Winter holidays.

There is also generally a ‘planning’ day in November when schools are closed for the day.

Schools are, of course, also closed for national holidays – helligdager. Norway has ten of these, fewer than Finland’s 15 but beating the UK’s paltry eight.

These include several religious holidays, such as Ascension Day (Kristi himmelfartsdag), as well as Norwegian Constitution Day, the country’s national day and biggest celebration. It’s held on May 17th, hence its popular name of Syttende Mai.

READ ALSO: May 17th: A guide to how Norway celebrates its national day

STRIKES

Teachers’ strike in Norway could escalate when new school year starts

The new school year in Norway could be marked by an escalation of a teachers' strike, which could see education professionals across the country join teachers in Bergen already on strike. 

Published: 9 August 2022 11:03 CEST
A dispute over pay and wage growth could see teachers nationwide strike at the beginning of the new school year in Norway, public broadcaster NRK reports. 

“We have made a plan. I cannot reveal where, when and how many people will be affected by a strike. But it is only natural to imagine that an escalation will take place in connection with the start of school,” Steffen Handal, head of the Norwegian Education Association, told NRK. 

Currently, 40 teachers in Bergen are already on strike over wages. Handal says teachers have been the wage losers in the public sector’s last six collective bargaining agreements. 

“We are struggling to recruit and retain teachers. KS has made the teachers wage losers for the sixth year in a row. This is a policy that drives people out of the teaching profession,” Handal said. 

In May, the National Association of Schools, the Norwegian Association of Lecturers and the Norwegian Education Association came out against the deal, which the public sector accepted as a whole. 

KS, the organisation which negotiates collective bargaining agreements with the public sector, has warned that there isn’t really any room for negotiation. 

“The money has been used up,” Tor Arne Gangsø, director of labour at KS, told NRK. 

Kristine Nergaard, a researcher with Fafo, which researchers working life, warned that the strike has the potential to drag on once it escalates. 

“I think that it will last for at least two to three weeks from the time of escalation. Maybe more. It will also be difficult to manage this strike against the compulsory wage board,” Nergaard told union news site Utdanningsnytt.no.

The researcher added that unions could take the same approach as in 2014 when 7,000 teachers were on strike at the beginning of the new school year. 

