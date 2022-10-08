One in four Norwegians believes they will struggle financially in the future, new poll shows

“Far more people expect to face financial difficulties in the future. Rising prices and higher interest rates can be challenging for many Norwegians. While some can cut consumption to cope with increased expenses, many people have nothing to cut,” consumer economist Silje Sandmæl at DNB told ABC Nyheter.

“I know that many people feel ashamed when it comes to financial challenges. People often feel that everyone else seems to be in control… But that is an illusion. Many people have challenges paying for stuff, and even more will have them in the future,” Sandmæl says.

In the survey carried out by Norstat on behalf of the newspaper, 26 percent of respondents said that they fear that they will struggle financially in the future, despite taking action to get their personal finances in order.

On the other hand, 35 percent answered that they have control over their finances, and 27 percent responded that they have not taken measures to change anything about their finances but that their personal finances can withstand future challenges.

Lastly, 12 percent responded that they have not taken any action and will act as things come along.

The oldest age group in the poll was the least worried about their personal finances.