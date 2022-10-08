Read news from:
ECONOMY

One in four Norwegians believes they will struggle financially in the future, new poll shows

According to a new opinion poll, one in four Norwegians believes they will struggle financially in the future, despite the fact that they have already taken action to safeguard their personal finances.

Published: 8 October 2022 16:47 CEST
Credit card
The number of Norwegians who expect to face financial difficulties in the future is increasing. Photo by jarmoluk / Pixabay

“Far more people expect to face financial difficulties in the future. Rising prices and higher interest rates can be challenging for many Norwegians. While some can cut consumption to cope with increased expenses, many people have nothing to cut,” consumer economist Silje Sandmæl at DNB told ABC Nyheter.

“I know that many people feel ashamed when it comes to financial challenges. People often feel that everyone else seems to be in control… But that is an illusion. Many people have challenges paying for stuff, and even more will have them in the future,” Sandmæl says.

In the survey carried out by Norstat on behalf of the newspaper, 26 percent of respondents said that they fear that they will struggle financially in the future, despite taking action to get their personal finances in order.

On the other hand, 35 percent answered that they have control over their finances, and 27 percent responded that they have not taken measures to change anything about their finances but that their personal finances can withstand future challenges.

Lastly, 12 percent responded that they have not taken any action and will act as things come along.

The oldest age group in the poll was the least worried about their personal finances.

ECONOMY

Norwegian government defends plan to cut unemployment benefits

On Saturday, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre defended budget cuts that affect unemployment benefits. He pointed out that other schemes that will benefit the unemployed are being implemented.

Published: 8 October 2022 15:20 CEST
In the government’s proposal for the state budget for 2023, which was presented to the public on Thursday, there are several cuts that affect vulnerable groups.

However, Prime Minister Støre points out that the government plans to implement multiple measures that benefit the same groups.

One of the measures that have attracted immediate criticism is the planned earning period for unemployment benefits from three to one year.

The unemployment payments in Norway are currently calculated either based on the income of the last twelve months – or on the average of the last 36 months if that gives the person in question a better outcome.

Many people could remain worse off

If the government’s proposal is adopted, the 36-month option will disappear; thus, many people will be paid less than today. In total, the government expects to save 200 million kroner through the cut.

“There is both a need to ensure savings and to secure those who receive unemployment benefits in other, better ways. We are doing several things to get more unemployed people back into work,” Støre told the news agency NTB.

He added that the 2023 budget envisions continued specific upward adjustment of indicative rates for social assistance, as well as an extended period of work assessment allowance (AAP) for recipients who need more time for assessment, and a holiday supplement for unemployment benefits.

“So overall, I think we’re taking care of that group (note: the unemployed) in a good way.”

