Norwegian government defends plan to cut unemployment benefits
On Saturday, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre defended budget cuts that affect unemployment benefits. He pointed out that other schemes that will benefit the unemployed are being implemented.
Published: 8 October 2022 15:20 CEST
Some of the measures in the new state budget proposal for 2023 have already attracted criticism. Photo by Krzysztof Hepner / Unsplash
Negotiations and deals: What happens next after Norway’s budget announcement?
On Thursday, the Norwegian government presented its state budget proposal for 2023. But that doesn't mean it will automatically by rubber stamped by parliament. Here's a look at what happens now.
Published: 7 October 2022 09:37 CEST
