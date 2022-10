If the electricity price stays as high throughout the winter as it was in September, the Norwegian state will take in a lot of extra income.

Updated estimates in the recently presented state budget proposal show additional electricity-related income of 79.2 billion kroner this year and 73 billion kroner next year. The estimate does not include extra dividends from Statkraft.

If the figures turn out to be roughly the same as this year, the state will likely receive just under 80 billion kroner in extra income both this and next year, the newspaper E24 writes.

Over 2022 and 2023, slightly more than half of these funds will be redistributed as various forms of electricity support measures.

The majority of electricity subsidies in Norway are channelled through the subsidy scheme for households.

This year, electricity support measures totalled 42 billion kroner. Next year, total electricity subsidies are estimated at 50 billion kroner, as the state budget proposal shows.