TRAVEL NEWS

Why a trip south might be cheaper than cabin getaway in Norway this autumn

The Autumn holidays in Norway are upon us, but there are good reasons why many might avoid heading to cabins this year and instead look to the south.

Published: 7 October 2022 11:27 CEST
Cabin interior
Photo by Clay Banks / Unsplash

Many Norwegians have opted to spend their Autumn holidays in warmer regions this year.

The ongoing electricity crisis has, without a doubt, contributed to many hotels and other accommodation providers in countries such as Spain reporting above-the-average booking figures for the holiday period.

In a recent press release, Gry Monica Hellevik of Falck Global Assistance said that their Spain office reported that all hotels and rental providers are fully booked during the Autumn holiday weeks.

A number of Norwegians are obviously making the most out of their first real Autumn holidays – free of COVID-19 travel restrictions – in years.

A trip to the south might be cheaper than staying at the cabin

Traditionally, many Norwegians spend their Autumn holidays at the cabin. However, the electricity price crisis has made something as simple as enjoying your time in an electrified cabin a luxury.

“A trip to the south can quickly become cheaper than a week at the cabin in the mountains, where the Autumn weather has already set in,” Hellevik says.

Furthermore, the fact that electricity subsidies in Norway only cover households, not holiday properties, can easily lead to an explosion in expenses.

In August, General Secretary of the national cabin association Norsk Hyttelag Audun Bringsvor told the newspaper Nationen that many people had changed their address from the city to various cabin municipalities in Norway – presumably to secure electricity subsidies coverage in the home in which they spend most of the year.

Norwegians dropping Autumn and Winter holidays at the cabin?

Many cabin owners are unsatisfied with the current situation. They want the government to expand its definition of households to cabins. Others are considering skipping trips to the cabin this Autumn and Winter.

Several plumbers told Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK) and the newspaper VG that they have been contacted by cabin owners who want to see if they can temporarily shut off water and electricity in the cabin to minimize expenses.

The plumbing company Løken VVS in the cabin municipality of Trysil has also received several such inquiries.

Master plumber Lars Erik Støbak in Løken VVS told VG that people need to be careful if they opt for such a measure.

“All pipes and everything connected to water in the cabin must be emptied completely so that it does not freeze and break into pieces,” Støbak says.

Some cabin municipalities fear losing a substantial part of their income if the cabin owners don’t show up in the following months.

In order to attract people to opt for cabin holidays, several municipalities are even considering a fixed price for electricity.

Government set on prioritizing households

In an e-mail to VG, Oil and Energy Minister Terje Aasland (AP) writes that the government prioritizes household consumption within its electricity subsidy framework.

“Although many people have access to a cabin, we believe that household consumption must be prioritized as this is a necessity,” Aasland says.

The Støre government is expected to put forward a review of the
electricity subsidy scheme in its new national budget proposal, which will be presented on Thursday, October 6.

TRAVEL NEWS

Why multiple airlines are cutting flights to and from Norway this winter

In recent weeks, multiple airlines flying to and from Norway – including Flyr, Norse Atlantic Airways, and Widerøe – announced cuts to flight routes.

Published: 6 October 2022 10:49 CEST
The aviation industry has experienced a couple of extremely rough years.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the associated travel restrictions led to a drastic increase in air passengers worldwide.

The aftereffects of two years of the pandemic can still be felt at airports in Scandinavia and beyond.

Just as things were starting to look up in early 2022, a multitude of new crises emerged, as Russia invaded Ukraine and energy prices (and overall prices, too) spiralled out of control.

Not surprisingly, these external shocks are shaking up the aviation industry once again, and a number of flight routes within, from, and to Norway this Winter has been affected.

Flyr, Norse Atlantic Airways, and Widerøe have already announced cuts in their flight routes, while industry experts expect SAS and Norwegian to follow suit.

Flyr cuts domestic flights

Earlier this week, Norwegian airline Flyr announced it is cutting its domestic routes offer in Norway in a bid to save around 400 million kroner ahead of the Winter season.

In a press release, Flyr pointed out that the Winter period is likely to be very challenging, with a “record number of interest rate increases,” “overall high price growth,” “very high electricity prices,” and “persistently high fuel prices.”

The sum of these challenges, the company believes, will lead to fewer people traveling in the months ahead. Furthermore, the airline also plans to lay off employees to cut costs.

“By implementing these measures, we will be well positioned to come back in full force in the Spring and Summer,” Flyr’s CEO Tonje Wikstrøm Frislid said.

Norse Atlantic Airways limits flight offer between Norway and USA

On Tuesday, passengers in Norway planning trips to the USA this Winter were disappointed to find out that Norse Atlantic Airways has decided to cut its number of overseas trips due to falling demand.

The airline will stop operating its route between Oslo and Orlando from October 15, while the Los Angeles – Oslo route will stop running a day later, on October 16.

Weekly departures on the Oslo – New York and Oslo – Fort Lauderdale routes will be reduced from seven to three and three to two departures a week, respectively.

Luckily, the daily route from Oslo to New York, via London Gatwick, will stay in place, but the flight time will be slightly longer than before.

Widerøe cuts mostly affect commercial routes

Despite reporting a new passenger record for September, Widerøe is cutting its flight offer as part of its preparations for a harsh Winter with high fuel prices and weak market prospects.

“We are not satisfied with what we see in the market going forward. The (measures aimed at) cooling off the Norwegian economy are very effective, and not surprisingly, they have also affected the demand for air travel,” commercial director at Widerøe, Christian Skaug, told Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK).

Widerøe has an agreement with the state which states that they must operate a certain number of routes in order to provide service to people living in Norway’s rural areas.

These routes are unlikely to be affected to a notable extent, but commercial routes will be characterised by fewer departures in the coming months.

SAS and Norwegian also expected to cut flights

Aviation industry analyst Hans Jørgen Elnæs at Winair told NRK that he also expects route cuts from other airlines.

“There is no surprise or drama in this… It makes sense that airlines plan to reduce capacity in the Autumn and Winter in the (current) situation,” Elnæs says, adding that these decisions are influenced by the ongoing war in Europe, the overall pressure on prices, and tighter personal finances for many passengers in Norway.

All of these factors reduce demand, the expert believes.

Elnæs also commented on Norse Atlantic’s decision to cut routes between Norway and USA.

“This is also a result of declining demand. I expect that SAS, Norwegian, and Flyr will make similar cuts in the future.”

