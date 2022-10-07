For members
Why a trip south might be cheaper than cabin getaway in Norway this autumn
The Autumn holidays in Norway are upon us, but there are good reasons why many might avoid heading to cabins this year and instead look to the south.
Published: 7 October 2022 11:27 CEST
Photo by Clay Banks / Unsplash
Why multiple airlines are cutting flights to and from Norway this winter
In recent weeks, multiple airlines flying to and from Norway – including Flyr, Norse Atlantic Airways, and Widerøe – announced cuts to flight routes.
Published: 6 October 2022 10:49 CEST
