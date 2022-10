Nobel Peace Prize

It’s that time of year again! The head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen, is set to announce the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winner at 11am local time.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre is expected to comment on this year’s prize at the Prime Minister’s office at 12:30pm local time.

Many commentators in Norway believe that this year’s award will be connected to the war in Ukraine. The award ceremony will take place in Oslo in December.

In 2021, the Nobel Committee decided to award the Nobel Peace Prize to Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov for their “efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.”

Norway tightens rules for Russian fishing vessels

Norway is tightening the control regime that applies to Russian fishing vessels. All such ships arriving in the country will have to be checked, and they may only dock in Kirkenes, Tromsø, and Båtsfjord.

Despite some criticism from the opposition, the government decided to keep the exception that gives Russian fishing vessels access to Norwegian ports in place.

During a Thursday press conference on the issue, Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt stated that Norway has closely monitored Russian activity in Norwegian waters and ports to avoid Norway becoming a transit country for transporting goods illegally to Russia.

The Customs Service will be responsible for inspecting Russian fishing vessels in Norwegian ports.

Budget negotiations

The Norwegian government presented its state budget proposal for 2023 on Thursday. As the government doesn’t have a majority in the Norwegian parliament (Storting), it must now seek support from other parties.

It will likely try to negotiate with the Socialist Left Party (SV) to secure the votes it needs to pass the budget through parliament.

The SV’s leader Audun Lysbakken plans to ask for higher tax levels for the wealthy and more measures aimed at promoting social redistribution and fighting climate change.

He rejected criticism from the Conservative Party and the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO) as “unfounded.”

“I think the criticism from the Conservatives and the NHO should be resolutely rejected. It is totally unfounded. They make it sound like there are massive tax increases for businesses and people with wealth and high incomes. That is not correct,” Lysbakken told the news bureau NTB.

Survey: Almost six out of ten Norwegians want Princess Märtha Louise to give up the title

Almost six out of ten Norwegians want Märtha Louise to renounce the title of princess. The elderly are the most critical of the princess, according to surveys carried out by the newspaper Nettavisen and Dagbladet.

In Nettavisen’s survey, 56.12 percent responded that they believed Märtha must renounce her royal titles and representative duties. In Dagbladet’s survey, 53.9 percent of participants said the princess should give up the title.

More and more Norwegians are becoming critical of Princess Märtha due to recent statements from her fiance, Durek Verrett.

Several associations in Norway have also chosen to end their collaboration with the princess.