FAMILY
How does the cost of childcare in Norway compare to other Nordic countries?
Parents in Norway spend an average of 3,106 kroner per month on pre-school/kindergarten – including free places, food fees, and other additional fees. How does that compare to other countries?
Published: 7 October 2022 17:19 CEST
ECONOMY
KEY POINTS: What you need to know about Norway’s 2023 budget and how it could affect you
On Thursday, the Norwegian government presented its budget proposal for 2023, a tight budget that cuts "oil money" spending while trying to tackle the inflation and energy crises. Here's how the proposals could affect you.
Published: 6 October 2022 11:50 CEST
Updated: 6 October 2022 14:14 CEST
