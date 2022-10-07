Read news from:
FAMILY

How does the cost of childcare in Norway compare to other Nordic countries?

Parents in Norway spend an average of 3,106 kroner per month on pre-school/kindergarten – including free places, food fees, and other additional fees. How does that compare to other countries?

Published: 7 October 2022 17:19 CEST
How does the cost of childcare in Norway compare to other Nordic countries?
How does the cost of childcare in Norway compare? Photo by Erika Fletcher on Unsplash

In Norway, pre-school/daycare (“kindergarten”) is offered to children aged 1 to 5, below compulsory school age. Once they’re 6 years old, children start attending primary school.

As they have integrated systems for children until they start attending primary school, there is no categorical separation between education and care in kindergartens for the youngest and the oldest children in the Nordic countries. 

That means that there is no “formal kindergarten” in Norway, and the offer mainly revolves around play, focusing on learning through fun and developing social skills. 

There are both municipal and private pre-school offers in the country, with a common admission process. 

What is the cost of pre-school in Norway?

The latest SSB data shows that the national average for monthly pre-school/daycare expenses in Norway amounts to 3,106 kroner. This amount differs based on where you live. 

When it comes to Norway’s ten largest municipalities, the 2022 costs range from 2,650 kroner in Fredrikstad to 3,384 kroner in Bærum.

Here’s the full list of monthly kindergarten expenses in the country’s major municipalities for this year:

  1. Oslo municipality: 3,082 kroner
  2. Bergen: 3,170 kroner
  3. Trondheim: 3,167 kroner
  4. Stavanger: 3,042 kroner
  5. Bærum: 3,384 kroner
  6. Kristiansand: 2,999 kroner
  7. Drammen: 3,237 kroner
  8. Asker: 3,182 kroner
  9. Lillestrøm: 3,156 kroner
  10. Fredrikstad: 2,650 kroner

National expenditure on pre-school in Norway vs other Nordic countries

According to the 2018 Education at a Glance report published by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Norway spent 2 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) on pre-school/daycare kindergartens in 2015 – roughly 18,500 dollars per child, which makes it the top spender among the Nordic countries that year.

As the SSB pointed out in 2019, the annual costs per child in kindergarten in Norway are higher than in other Nordic countries. 

While Denmark has an expenditure similar to Norway’s (16,000 dollars per child), Finland spends only 12,000 dollars per child (1.2 percent of its GDP). At the same time, the OECD average amounted to 9,000 dollars per child or 0.8 percent of GDP.

Denmark

In Denmark, every child is guaranteed a place at a public childcare facility from the age of six months. The government pays 75 percent of the cost of a place or even more if your household income is below a certain threshold. 

The exact amount parents pay depends on the Kommune. In Copenhagen Municipality, the cost of nursery (vuggestue up to 2 years and 10 months) is 4,264 kroner a month including lunch (roughly €573). For kindergarten (børnehave from 2 years and 10 months to 6 years) it is 2,738 kroner a month including lunch (roughly €368).

If you have more than one child using childcare, you pay full price for the most expensive daycare and half-price for the others.

Some municipalities (kommuner) pay you money if you choose to look after your own child at home after maternity leave.

Frederiksberg Municipality for example pays 8,141 kroner per child per month for looking after children under 3 and 4,198 kroner per month for children over 3.

Parents in Denmark can also receive child and youth benefits (børne- og ungeydelsen), also known as børnepenge. This is a tax-free payment that you receive for each of your children until they reach the age of 18.

For children aged 0-2 years it is 4,653 kroner per quarter (roughly €156 per month per child). For children aged 3-6 years it is 3,681 kroner per quarter (roughly €123 per month per child).

Sweden

Preschool childcare is not free in Sweden, but fees are income-based, with a maximum fee across the country 1,572 kronor (€145) per child per month (fees for 2022).

There are also deductions for each child if you have multiple children attending preschool at the same time – in this case the maximum fee would be 1,048 kronor for the second child and 503 kronor for the third, with parents paying no fee for any further children.

Children over three are entitled to 15 hours of free preschool education per week, so these are deducted from your fee once your child reaches this age.

To get an idea of how much you would have to pay based on your income, you can use this calculator (in Swedish – similar calculators exist for other municipalities). These fees are adjusted yearly by the Swedish school authorities and are applicable to all municipalities. If your child has a preschool place, you have to pay even if you do not use it – over summer or during holidays, for example.

School meals and preschool meals are free in Sweden, meaning you don’t need to pay extra for your child’s lunch, breakfast, or any snacks served during the day.

State coverage of costs

According to 2016 figures, around half of the children in Norway in ISCED 0 programmes attended public pre-school, while the other half attended private “kindergartens.” 

In Sweden, Finland, Denmark, and Iceland, at least 80 percent of children attended public “kindergartens” in the same year, while the OECD average was 65 percent.

However, the SSB notes that the fact that roughly half of the children in ISCED 0 programmes in Norway attend private pre-school does not necessarily mean that Norwegian parents need to pay a larger share of the associated expenses. 

OECD figures for 2015 show that, in all the Nordic countries, the most significant share of the expenditure is covered through public sources – as much as 95, 85, 86 and 89 percent of the cost of ISCED 02 programmes were covered by public sources in Sweden, Iceland, Norway, and Finland, respectively. 

Here’s a look at how the situation compares across Europe:

ECONOMY

KEY POINTS: What you need to know about Norway’s 2023 budget and how it could affect you

On Thursday, the Norwegian government presented its budget proposal for 2023, a tight budget that cuts "oil money" spending while trying to tackle the inflation and energy crises. Here's how the proposals could affect you.

Published: 6 October 2022 11:50 CEST
Updated: 6 October 2022 14:14 CEST
KEY POINTS: What you need to know about Norway's 2023 budget and how it could affect you

The Støre government has presented its budget proposal for the upcoming year. Not surprisingly, due to the extraordinary circumstances at home and abroad, the budget is characterised by austerity, cuts, and measures aimed at addressing the energy, inflation, and security crises.

The Centre Party’s Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum presented the budget changes on Thursday morning.

“We are facing challenging times. This budget reflects the government’s most important task, which is to safeguard its people. The budget is designed to reinforce national preparedness and safeguard household finances.

“The government aims to bring inflation under control and ease the pressure on interest rates while promoting job security and reducing social and geographical differences.

“Furthermore, we are submitting a budget which entails a substantial redistribution to benefit the nation as a whole. Those who have the most can afford to contribute more, while ordinary people with ordinary income will get tax relief.

“We are reinforcing emergency preparedness and civil protection and protecting important public services like schools, health, and elderly care across the whole of Norway,” Vedum said.

Reduced income tax and higher tax deductions for trade union fees

Finance Minister Vedum pointed out that the budget proposal focuses on fair distribution and safeguarding people’s everyday finances.

Therefore, the government is proposing a reduced income tax for people with income below 750,000 kroner. If the proposal is adopted, a family with two incomes of 550,000 kroner will pay about 7800 kroner less tax in 2023, compared with the 2021 rules.

The calculation is based on the assumption that wages are their only income and that they only have standard deductions, meaning the personal allowance and the minimum standard deduction.

The government also wants to increase the tax deduction for trade union fees to 7,700 kroner.

Support measures for single parents and young people

The budget proposal includes an annual income increase of up to 11,500 kroner for single parents with low income.

In 2023, the increase would amount to 9,600 kroner, as the restructuring of the support measure would take place from March 1.

The Centre Party’s leader also wants to increase the housing grant for pupils who are unable to live at home while attending upper secondary education by 660 kroner per month, as well as increase the equipment grant for upper secondary education pupils.

At the same time, the government is proposing a “young persons’ guarantee” for unemployed people under 30 years of age, and a qualification and employment package, with the goal of getting more people into the job market.

The budget proposal also envisions an additional price adjustment of the study grant, paying out 1500 kroner more in the grant for the 2023-24 school year, as well as increased cancellations of student loans from the Norwegian State Educational Loan Fund for people living and working in the Finnmark and Nord-Troms area.

Cheaper ferries, reduced road usage tax on fuel

Always a hot debate issue in Norway, ferry fares are to be halved – compared with rates as of January 1, 2021, and free ferry travel will be offered to Norwegian island communities without road connections.

The road usage tax on fuel should be reduced by nearly 1.9 billion kroner, with the goal of lowering the total duties on fuel.

Increased tolls, VAT on “expensive” electric cars

As has previously announced, the government plans to introduce VAT on the more expensive electric cars.

As a result, consumers in Norway might have to pay VAT on electric cars that cost more than 500,000 kroner from January 1, 2023.

Furthermore, as the proportion of electric cars on Norwegian roads is increasing rapidly, the budget proposal also recommends an increase in tolls for electric cars.

However, the final toll rate is set by the municipalities, so they will get to decide whether they want to increase the toll rate for zero-emission vehicles.

Continued electricity subsidies

One of the key items in the proposal – the electricity subsidy package – is estimated to amount to a total of 7 billion kroner.

The package should ensure continued electricity subsidies for Norwegian households throughout 2023.

For example, if the proposal is adopted, the estimated subsidy for power consumption of 22,000 kW/h in southeast Norway would amount to 33,000 kroner in 2023.

Social assistance and unemployment benefits

In an attempt to save up to 200 million kroner next year, the government is proposing to reduce the earnings period for unemployment benefits from three to one year.

According to the proposal, the resulting savings would be even greater in the long term. The government also wants to adjust the level of labour market measures, which could cut expenditure by around 700 million kroner.

Furthermore, the budget envisions continued specific upward adjustment of indicative rates for social assistance, as well as an extended period of work assessment allowance (AAP) for recipients who need more time for assessment, and a holiday supplement for unemployment benefits.

Public welfare services

The budget proposal makes room for growth in the municipal sector’s free income to secure key welfare services in Norway.

It also entails a package of measures to keep and recruit more general practitioners – a burning issue in the country’s healthcare system.

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health and substance addiction in the country have figured prominently in the public debate, and the government plans to address the issue through a targeted package of support measures in the area.

Furthermore, it is also increasing funding for grants for social inclusion measures for children and young people.

Daycare/pre-school

As previously announced by Minister of Education Tonje Brenna of the Labour Party, the government plans to reduce the maximum price for daycare to 3 000 kroner per month.

If the proposal is adopted, from August 1, daycare will be free for all children in Finnmark and Nord-Troms, and – in the rest of the county – for the third child in families that have three children in daycare at the same time.

The reduction in the fixed price should amount to 50 kroner per month compared to the current price, but the government’s planned allocation for preschool measures amounts to a total of 426.2 million kroner.

Out of that total, the reduced maximum price for pre-school places will cost Norwegian taxpayers 329 million kroner, while the expense of free pre-school for the third child and the measures supporting pre-school in the north amount to 20 million and 77.2 million kroner, respectively.

