Why multiple airlines are cutting flights to and from Norway this winter
In recent weeks, multiple airlines flying to and from Norway – including Flyr, Norse Atlantic Airways, and Widerøe – announced cuts to flight routes.
Published: 6 October 2022 10:49 CEST
Widerøe is among the companies that announced flight route cuts this Winter. Photo by Tom Gulbrandsen / Widerøe / Press
Airline Flyr announces drastic cut to domestic flights in Norway
Norwegian airline Flyr has announced it is cutting its domestic routes offer in Norway in order to save around 400 million kroner ahead of the winter season. The company also plans to lay off some of its employees.
Published: 5 October 2022 10:33 CEST
