Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the news on Thursday

A new state budget proposal, a European summit on the energy crisis and other news in Norway on Thursday.

Published: 6 October 2022 08:14 CEST
Today in Norway: A roundup of the news on Thursday
Could the cost of pre-school get cheaper in Norway? Photo by BBC Creative on Unsplash

State budget proposal for 2023

The Norwegian government will present its proposal for the state budget for 2023 on Thursday morning.

Several key figures from the proposal will be published even earlier, and Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, of the Centre Party, is set to hold a press conference at 12:30 PM CET.

Trygve Slagsvold Vedum

Norway’s Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum. Photo by Ragne B. Lysaker / Center Party / Press
 

Both Vedum and Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre have repeatedly warned that this budget will be very tight and focused on “responsible economic policy” and “reduced use of Oil Fund money.”

Cheaper pre-school 

From August 1 this year, the maximum price for pre-school (kindergarten / nursery) places in Norway amounted to 3,050 kroner, according to the Directorate of Education.

In its new state budget proposal, the government wants to cut the maximum price to 3,000 kroner, Minister of Education Tonje Brenna (AP) told the newspaper Dagbladet.

The cut will apply from January 1.

Summit on the energy crisis, war in Ukraine, and economic situation

Politicians from 44 countries are expected to attend a summit in Prague, Czech Republic, between political leaders in EU and non-EU countries. Norway will also participate in the meeting, represented by Prime Minister Gahr Støre.

The summit will focus on the energy crisis, the war in Ukraine, and Europe’s economic situation, and it will be the first meeting of the so-called European Political Community (EPF).

“The fact that so many European countries are gathering is a strong signal that we stand together against Russia’s warfare.

“Norway is now the largest supplier of gas to Europe, and therefore it is natural that I participate when the energy crisis is on the agenda,” Støre said on Wednesday.

Hurtigruten cruise ship in Ålesund evacuated after anonymous threat

On Wednesday, passengers of the Hurtigruten ship MS Nordnorge were evacuated in Ålesund after an anonymous threat was made in a phone call.

After carrying out an investigation, the police later clarified that the threat to the ship was not real.

The threat to the ship was described as vague, according to the police.

“As a precautionary measure, the ship contacted the police,” press contact Martin Henriksen in Hurtigruten told Dagbladet.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Norwegian Armed Forces criticized due to vulnerabilities that put national security at risk, new property price figures, and other news in Norway on Wednesday.

Published: 5 October 2022 08:17 CEST
Today in Norway: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Auditor General criticizes Norway’s Armed Forces over national security at risk

The Office of the Auditor General of Norway (Riksrevisjonen) has identified weaknesses in the Norwegian Armed Forces’ communication systems, which could have significant consequences for the country’s national security.

“Today, the Office of the Auditor General puts forward one of the most serious reports we have ever presented,” Auditor General Karl Eirik Schjøtt-Pedersen said on Tuesday.

The report covers the communication and information systems used by the Armed Forces in operations. In its conclusion, the Office of the Auditor General issued its strongest form of criticism – characterizing the situation as “very serious,” a label not used since 2019.

“We’re issuing strong criticism as the weaknesses we uncovered can have major consequences for national security,” the Auditor-General noted.

Latest home price statistics

Real Estate Norway (Eiendom Norge) will present its latest home price statistics at 11:00 AM CET.

During the press conference, the organization is likely to announce details on the real estate market in Norway in September, as well as forecasts on the market’s development in the months ahead.

Flyr announces layoffs and route cuts in Norway

The Flyr airline is cutting domestic routes in Norway in an attempt to save around 400 million kroner ahead of the Winter season. The company also plans to lay off employees.

In a press release, Flyr noted that they plan to keep the routes to a number of popular European destinations in operation but that only a limited number of domestic routes in Norway will be maintained this Winter.

The company will gradually increase its domestic route offer again throughout the Spring and Summer of 2023.

“We are facing a challenging Winter (season)… as a result of a record number of interest rate increases, overall high price growth, and very high electricity prices. It hits us hard as an industry and company because even fewer people want to travel,” Flyr’s CEO Tonje Wikstrøm Frislid noted, adding that high fuel prices have also contributed to the planned cuts.

New water reservoir status update

The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) will announce the latest figures related to the water reservoir filling status at 1:00 PM CET on Wednesday. At 2:00 PM, it will also present its report on the electricity situation in the country.

Electricity production in Norway is dependent on hydropower, so it needs to have enough water in the reservoirs to have sufficient energy through the Winter. Alternatively, it must be able to import the energy it needs.

SHOW COMMENTS