Today in Norway: A roundup of the news on Thursday

State budget proposal for 2023

The Norwegian government will present its proposal for the state budget for 2023 on Thursday morning.

Several key figures from the proposal will be published even earlier, and Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, of the Centre Party, is set to hold a press conference at 12:30 PM CET.

Norway’s Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum. Photo by Ragne B. Lysaker / Center Party / Press

Both Vedum and Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre have repeatedly warned that this budget will be very tight and focused on “responsible economic policy” and “reduced use of Oil Fund money.”

Cheaper pre-school

From August 1 this year, the maximum price for pre-school (kindergarten / nursery) places in Norway amounted to 3,050 kroner, according to the Directorate of Education.

In its new state budget proposal, the government wants to cut the maximum price to 3,000 kroner, Minister of Education Tonje Brenna (AP) told the newspaper Dagbladet.

The cut will apply from January 1.

Summit on the energy crisis, war in Ukraine, and economic situation

Politicians from 44 countries are expected to attend a summit in Prague, Czech Republic, between political leaders in EU and non-EU countries. Norway will also participate in the meeting, represented by Prime Minister Gahr Støre.

The summit will focus on the energy crisis, the war in Ukraine, and Europe’s economic situation, and it will be the first meeting of the so-called European Political Community (EPF).

“The fact that so many European countries are gathering is a strong signal that we stand together against Russia’s warfare.

“Norway is now the largest supplier of gas to Europe, and therefore it is natural that I participate when the energy crisis is on the agenda,” Støre said on Wednesday.

Hurtigruten cruise ship in Ålesund evacuated after anonymous threat

On Wednesday, passengers of the Hurtigruten ship MS Nordnorge were evacuated in Ålesund after an anonymous threat was made in a phone call.

After carrying out an investigation, the police later clarified that the threat to the ship was not real.

The threat to the ship was described as vague, according to the police.

“As a precautionary measure, the ship contacted the police,” press contact Martin Henriksen in Hurtigruten told Dagbladet.