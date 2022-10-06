Read news from:
Austria
NORD STREAM

Sweden’s Nord Stream site inspection ‘strengthened sabotage suspicions’

An inspection of two of the leaks at the Nord Stream pipelines linking Russia to Europe has reinforced suspicions that they were acts of sabotage, Swedish authorities say.

Published: 6 October 2022 13:59 CEST
The Nord Stream gas leak on September 29th. Photo: Danish Armed Forces

“We can conclude that there have been detonations at Nord Stream 1 and 2 in the Swedish exclusive economic zone that has led to extensive damage to the gas pipelines,” public prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said in a statement, adding that the “crime scene investigation had strengthened the suspicions of aggravated sabotage.”

Sweden’s Säpo security police are complete with their investigation of the gas leaks at the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic sea, with the assistance of the Coastguard, the Swedish Armed Forces and the police.

“After an overall assessment, we can state that there have been detonations at Nord Stream 1 and 2,” Säpo communications head Nina Odermalm-Schei told TT newswire.

“I can confirm that Säpo have carried out a crime scene investigation under the direction of prosecutors,” she said.

Suspicions of aggravated sabotage have been strengthened following the investigation, according to Säpo.

“We have also made certain finds, we are unfortunately not able to comment on what they consist of,” she added. “Now we will continue the preliminary investigation, analyse the evidence and further clarify the incident.”

Cordons in the area have now been lifted following a decision by prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist.

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson was cautious about commenting on the information about strengthened suspicions of sabotage.

“There is pre-trial secrecy in Sweden, but it’s good that authorities are working intensively in cooperation with Denmark and Germany,” Andersson said on her way in to a European summit in Prague.

When asked what support she expected from the summit, Andersson stated that Sweden had been well-supported by its allies in the EU and in Nato.

“We have received very good support in Sweden and from other countries,” she said, “Both with offers of technical assistance, but also very clear statements from EU leaders and from Nato, and that is important in many respects.”

“This is about much more than Sweden and Denmark. This is about the European energy supply.”

NORD STREAM

Sweden, Denmark and Norway block Nord Stream from examining pipeline 

Nord Stream, the company which owns and operates the gas pipeline hit by suspected sabotage last month, has said it cannot examine the pipeline because it has not been given permission by the Swedish, Danish and Norwegian authorities. 

Published: 5 October 2022 08:43 CEST
The twin Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines have been leaking huge quantities of gas since they were damaged in a series of suspected explosions on September 26th. 

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Nord Stream AG, the company which owns and operates the pipelines, said it had so far been unable to carry out its own inspections. 

“As of today, Nord Stream AG is unable to inspect the damaged sections of the gas pipeline due to the lack of earlier requested necessary permits,” the company, which is 51 percent owned by the Russian gas giant Gazprom, wrote. 

“In particular,” it added, “according to the Swedish authorities, a ban on shipping, anchoring, diving, using of underwater vehicles, geophysical mapping, etc. has been introduced to conduct a state investigation around the damage sites in the Baltic Sea.”

“According to information received from the Danish authorities, the processing time of the Nord Stream AG request for the survey may take more than 20 working days.”

The company said it was also being blocked by Norwegian authorities. 

Nord Stream has chartered “an appropriately equipped” survey vessel in Norway, the company wrote, but the vessel has been denied the “green light from Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs” to depart for the Baltic.

Swedish prosecutors on Monday imposed a ban on all marine traffic, submarines and drones on the entire region around the leaks, with some commentators questioning the legality of the ban.

The prosecutors say they have made the decision because police are carrying out “a crime scene investigation”. 

“The investigation continues, we are in an intensive stage. We have good cooperation with several authorities in the matter. I understand the great public interest, but we are at the beginning of a preliminary investigation and I therefore cannot go into details about which investigative measures we are taking,” prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said in a press release. 

Sweden’s security police Säpo took over the investigation from the police on September 28th, on the grounds that the suspected crime “could at least partly have been directed at Swedish interests”. 

“It cannot be ruled out that a foreign power lies behind this,” it said in a press release. Ljungqvist leads the Swedish prosecution agency’s National Unit for Security Cases.

In a statement on Sunday, Säpo said they were working “intensively” with the Swedish Coast Guard and the Swedish Armed Forces to investigate who might be responsible for the sabotage.

