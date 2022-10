The Scandinavian country, which shares a 198-kilometre border with Russia in the Arctic, plans to use the extra resources to strengthen its military intelligence services, replenish its ammunition stocks, and beef up its national guard.

In its 2023 draft budget, the centre-left government proposed to spend 75.8 billion Norwegian kroner (7.2 billion dollars), an increase of 6.8 billion kroner compared to 2022.

“Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine is a threat to Norwegian and European security,” Defence Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said in a statement.

“The war has already had major security political, economic, and humanitarian consequences,” Gram added.

Part of the added funds will also be used to replace equipment donated to Ukraine and for additional donations in 2023.

Norway has so far provided Kyiv with 22 howitzers, anti-tank weapons, and anti-aircraft missiles, light armoured vehicles in addition to personal equipment.

As the government only controls a minority in parliament, it needs the support of other parties to pass its budget, which could therefore be amended.