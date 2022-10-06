Norway plans to limit the amount of tobacco you can bring into the country

Today’s duty-free and personal use tobacco quota amounts to 200 cigarettes or 250 grams of other tobacco products (e.g., snuff) and 200 sheets of cigarette paper.
The quota also includes liquid with nicotine for e-cigarettes and other nicotine products.
The tightening of the quota could reduce cross-border trade, provide a more consistent tobacco policy, and be beneficial for the environment and climate, according to the Ministry of Finance.
Reducing cross-border trade
The proposal is in line with the governing parties’ Hurdal political platform, in which they announced plans to introduce measures to limit cross-border trade and reduce the tobacco quota.
The government intends for the changes to be limited to the duty-free tobacco quota for personal use.
The Ministry of Finance expects the tightening to increase the state’s tax revenue by roughly 800 million kroner.
