In its new state budget proposal for next year, the Norwegian government announced a planned cut in the maximum price of pre-school in the country.

From August 1, 2022, the maximum price for pre-school places (kindergarten/nursery schools) in Norway amounts to 3,050 kroner, according to the Directorate of Education.

Lowering the maximum price to 3,000 kroner

Minister of Education Tonje Brenna of the Labour Party (Arbeiderpartiet – AP) told the newspaper Dagbladet that the government now wants to push down the price further to 3,000 kroner.

“Overall, the maximum price has been reduced by NOK 315 per month since the previous government (left)…

“It can be financially demanding for families that have many young children at the same time, and all children need pre-school/nursery,” Brenna says.

Furthermore, if you have three children in pre-school simultaneously, you won’t need to pay for the third one from January 1.

On top of that, people living in Nord-Troms and Finnmark should get free access to pre-school places if the government’s budget proposal is adopted.

Pre-school allocation totals 426.2 million kroner

The reduction in the fixed price should amount to 50 kroner per month compared to the current price, but the government’s planned allocation for pre-school measures amounts to a total of 426.2 million kroner.

Out of that total, the reduced maximum price for pre-school places will cost Norwegian taxpayers 329 million kroner, while the expense of free pre-school for the third child and the measures supporting pre-school in the north amount to 20 million and 77.2 million kroner, respectively.

The Norwegian system offers pre-school/daycare (barnehage) to children aged 1 to 5.