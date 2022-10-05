The essential smartphone apps for living in Oslo

If you’re new to Oslo, you’ll likely be a bit overwhelmed in your first few weeks in Norway’s largest city… But don’t let the “big city” life get you down – we’ve got your covered.

The Local has compiled a list of essential smartphone apps to help you navigate your day-to-day life in Oslo.

1. Transport

Ruter / Ruter Billett

First things first – you need to make sure that you have a good overview of public transport options in the city. By using the Ruter app, you can see departure times in real-time and get a great overview of different means of transport in Oslo. You can buy a ticket from anywhere and at any time via the RuterBillett app, and the entire process is quite intuitive.

Remember to get your ticket before entering a Ruter bus or tram – the fines for using public transport without a ticket are quite hefty! If you’re looking to save money, check out monthly, annual, and other discounted ticket options.

Android download: RuterBillett

Apple download: RuterBillett

Android download: Ruter

Apple download: Ruter

Electric scooters: Voi, Tier, and Bolt

Though somewhat controversial, electric scooters can be a great and fast way to get around the city. As there are several electric scooter providers in the capital, finding an available scooter is often just a matter of minutes.

Note: In March, Voi, Tier, and Bolt won the tender to rent out scooters in Oslo, and they are now allowed to rent out 2,667 units each until March 31, 2023.

Check available options and pricing plans to get the most out of your e-scooter budget.

Android download: Voi, Tier, Bolt

Apple download: Voi, Tier, Bolt

Oslo City Bike app (Oslo Bysykkel)

The Oslo Bysykkel app enables you to use city bikes all over Oslo. It also helps you locate the nearest available bike.

However, bike racks are not available in all parts of the city, and many racks are often empty due to the demand in certain areas.

Android download: Oslo Bysykkel

Apple download: Oslo Bysykkel

2. City life

The Oslo Pass app

The Oslo Pass app allows you to buy the pass even before you get to Norway’s capital. You can then easily activate it upon arriving in the city.

The pass works as an advantage card and provides pass holders with various benefits, including free entry to museums, free public transport, and other discounts.

Android download: Oslo Pass app

Apple download: Oslo Pass app

3. Food & offers

Too Good To Go

The Too Good To Go app’s primary mission is to reduce food waste, and it does so by connecting users with stores and food professionals near them that offer “surprise” food bags, containing everything from pastries to meat dishes in different quantities.

The price is affordable, and you can often find a bag for as little as NOK 35. A lot of stores work with Too Good To Go in Oslo, so there is a large selection of options to choose from.

Note: One of the most exciting aspects of this concept is that you don’t exactly know what you’re getting – it’s a surprise!

Android download: Too Good To Go

Apple download: Too Good To Go

eTilbudsavis app

The eTilbudsavis app is a great source of current offers and deals in Oslo, and it covers various categories of goods – from food and electronics to cosmetics and more!

The app provides a good overview of the best offers in the stores in your vicinity.

Android download: eTilbudsavis app

Apple download: eTilbudsavis app