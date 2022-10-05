For members
OSLO
The essential smartphone apps for living in Oslo
For anyone who lives, works or studies in Oslo or plans to visit the Norwegian capital, here's our selection of essential smartphone apps that will make your life easier.
Published: 5 October 2022 16:40 CEST
Photo by Eirik Skarstein / Unsplash
ENERGY
How a new energy tax could impact public spending in Oslo and Bergen
A new energy tax proposed by the Norwegian government could significantly reduce the public spending powers of the city councils in Oslo and Bergen.
Published: 30 September 2022 11:29 CEST
