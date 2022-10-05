Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

OSLO

The essential smartphone apps for living in Oslo

For anyone who lives, works or studies in Oslo or plans to visit the Norwegian capital, here's our selection of essential smartphone apps that will make your life easier.

Published: 5 October 2022 16:40 CEST
Aker brygge in Oslo
Photo by Eirik Skarstein / Unsplash

If you’re new to Oslo, you’ll likely be a bit overwhelmed in your first few weeks in Norway’s largest city… But don’t let the “big city” life get you down – we’ve got your covered.

The Local has compiled a list of essential smartphone apps to help you navigate your day-to-day life in Oslo.

1. Transport

  • Ruter / Ruter Billett

First things first – you need to make sure that you have a good overview of public transport options in the city. By using the Ruter app, you can see departure times in real-time and get a great overview of different means of transport in Oslo. You can buy a ticket from anywhere and at any time via the RuterBillett app, and the entire process is quite intuitive.

Remember to get your ticket before entering a Ruter bus or tram – the fines for using public transport without a ticket are quite hefty! If you’re looking to save money, check out monthly, annual, and other discounted ticket options.

Android download: RuterBillett
Apple download: RuterBillett

Android download: Ruter
Apple download: Ruter

  • Electric scooters: Voi, Tier, and Bolt

Though somewhat controversial, electric scooters can be a great and fast way to get around the city. As there are several electric scooter providers in the capital, finding an available scooter is often just a matter of minutes.

Note: In March, Voi, Tier, and Bolt won the tender to rent out scooters in Oslo, and they are now allowed to rent out 2,667 units each until March 31, 2023.

Check available options and pricing plans to get the most out of your e-scooter budget.

Android download: Voi, Tier, Bolt
Apple download: Voi, Tier, Bolt

  • Oslo City Bike app (Oslo Bysykkel)

The Oslo Bysykkel app enables you to use city bikes all over Oslo. It also helps you locate the nearest available bike.

However, bike racks are not available in all parts of the city, and many racks are often empty due to the demand in certain areas.

Android download: Oslo Bysykkel
Apple download: Oslo Bysykkel

2. City life

  • The Oslo Pass app

The Oslo Pass app allows you to buy the pass even before you get to Norway’s capital. You can then easily activate it upon arriving in the city.

The pass works as an advantage card and provides pass holders with various benefits, including free entry to museums, free public transport, and other discounts.

Android download: Oslo Pass app
Apple download: Oslo Pass app

3. Food & offers

  • Too Good To Go

The Too Good To Go app’s primary mission is to reduce food waste, and it does so by connecting users with stores and food professionals near them that offer “surprise” food bags, containing everything from pastries to meat dishes in different quantities.

The price is affordable, and you can often find a bag for as little as NOK 35. A lot of stores work with Too Good To Go in Oslo, so there is a large selection of options to choose from.

Note: One of the most exciting aspects of this concept is that you don’t exactly know what you’re getting – it’s a surprise!

Android download: Too Good To Go
Apple download: Too Good To Go

  • eTilbudsavis app

The eTilbudsavis app is a great source of current offers and deals in Oslo, and it covers various categories of goods – from food and electronics to cosmetics and more!

The app provides a good overview of the best offers in the stores in your vicinity.

Android download: eTilbudsavis app
Apple download: eTilbudsavis app

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

How a new energy tax could impact public spending in Oslo and Bergen 

A new energy tax proposed by the Norwegian government could significantly reduce the public spending powers of the city councils in Oslo and Bergen.

Published: 30 September 2022 11:29 CEST
How a new energy tax could impact public spending in Oslo and Bergen 

Earlier this week, the government unveiled plans for new taxes on fish farming and energy production. The basic interest tax on hydropower will be increased from 37 to 45 per cent if proposals are given the green light by parliament.

“The community needs greater income in the coming years so that we can together protect good welfare for all. After many years of increased inequality, it is absolutely necessary that those who have the most, and in many cases have received significantly more in recent years, contribute more,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said at a press conference. 

Bergen and Oslo may lose out on income as a new energy tax will hit the bottom lines of electricity companies owned by local authorities in Oslo and Bergen. In turn, this may affect the municipal budgets of both cities. 

Power firm Eviny estimates that it will have to pay an extra 2.5 billion kroner in tax in 2022 due to the government’s proposal for a tax increase for farming companies and electricity companies, Bergensavisen reports. Bergen Municipality holds 37.75 percent stake in Eviny. 

“We have no idea the extent of these changes yet, but we must expect the yield to be reduced. The uncertainty is a disturbing element in our budget planning,” Per-Arne Larsen, finance councillor with Bergen Municipality, told Bergenavisen. 

In Oslo, the city council could feel the squeeze of the tax rule even more than in Bergen, as Oslo Municipality owns energy firm Hafslund in full. 

Oslo City Council depends on its energy firm’s income to fund public spending. Finance councillor Einar Wilhelmsen told newspaper Avisa Oslo that if the proposed tax increase goes through, the municipality would need to rip up its budget for 2023 and start over. 

Next week will see the state budget for 2023 announced. Municipalities will be waiting to see how much the government is willing to allocate to local authorities- as this may offset losses from the new energy tax. 

READ ALSO: How much money do I need to live in Bergen?

SHOW COMMENTS