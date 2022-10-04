Read news from:
Unemployment in Norway to rise, says new economic forecast

Unemployment in Norway is set to increase in the months ahead, according to a new economic forecast from the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO).

Published: 4 October 2022 11:19 CEST
The Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO) presented its economic forecast on Tuesday morning. Øystein Dørum, NHO’s chief economist, believes that unemployment in the country is set to increase.

Dørum’s latest forecasts are quite gloomy – he believes that unemployment will rise and describes the current situation in the Norwegian economy as characterised by a shortage of goods, raw materials, and energy. 

At the end of September, registered unemployment in Norway stood at 1.6 percent of the workforce.

After the COVID-19 pandemic in Norway effectively ended, employment growth has been at its highest since the mid-1990s. However, several indicators now point to a cooling off of the labor market in the coming years.

According to Dørum, the Labor Force Survey (LFS) unemployment rate (which accounts for unemployed people looking for work without necessarily being registered at the NAV) will amount to 3.1 percent in 2022 and increase to 3.4 and 3.7 percent in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Decreased demand for labour

Furthermore, NHO’s chief economist warns that the proportion of NHO companies that reported a lack of access to qualified labour decreased in the third quarter of 2022, in line with their employment prospects.

More than one in three companies believe that the market outlook for the next six months has worsened or will worsen.

According to Statistic Norway (SSB) figures, the number of newly advertised job positions is also lower compared to Spring figures, and the decline in unemployment has somewhat leveled off.

The survey among businesses for the third quarter has also shown that more companies now want to reduce the number of workers than increase it.

Every tenth company says they plan to announce layoffs in the next three months. In addition, 8 percent said they plan to dismiss workers, Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK) reports.

“The turnaround has been particularly abrupt in tourism and business-related service provision,” the NHO’s report states.

In conclusion, the NHO assumes that growth in the workforce will level off when activity in the Norwegian economy declines.

 

Which rising costs are consumers in Norway most concerned about?

It feels as if everything in Norway is fast becoming much more expensive than it already was. New figures have revealed which price increases Norwegian households are most worried about.

Published: 23 September 2022 12:30 CEST
In Norway, the cost of living is rising across the board. In August, inflation was measured at 6.5 percent, compared to the same month a year before, figures from national data agency Statistics Norway show.

Additionally, households have been warned on numerous occasions by experts and analysts to prepare for a winter of sky-high energy prices. 

And on Thursday, Norway’s central bank, Norges Bank, announced it was raising the key interest rate by 0.5 percentage points, meaning loan and remortgage repayments will become even more expensive in due course. 

So, which rising cost has consumers across Norway most concerned about? High energy bills have consumers in Norway most worried, according to a survey by Sparebank 1. Norwegian newswire NTB reports that 54 percent of those who responded to the survey are concerned by high electricity prices. 

Analysts in Norway have warned that prices in southern Norway could rise as high as 20 kroner per kWh this winter due to low-reservoir filling levels, the war in Ukraine and soaring gas prices. 

Norway relies on hydro-power to meet its energy needs. However, reservoir filling levels in parts of Norway remain at 20 year lows.

However, the high prices are only felt in south-east and south-west Norway. In north and central Norway, prices are much lower than in the south as reservoirs are fuller and hydroelectric dams typically make more power than these parts of the country need. 

Unfortunately, for those carrying the burden of high energy bills in the south, power from the north is not easily transferred. Typically it needs to be exported to Sweden first and then re-imported. 

After energy prices, the cost of food was the next biggest worry for Norwegian households, according to the bank’s survey results. Some 46 percent of those who answered the survey said food bills were concerning. 

The Scandinavian country is one of the most expensive countries in Europe for food shopping, according to Eurostat, which monitors price levels across the EU, EEA and EU candidate countries. 

Unfortunately, grocery bills in Norway have risen by 10.3 percent over the past year, according to Statistics Norway

As a result, people in Norway are tightening their purse strings and trying to save a few kroner where possible. This is evidenced by the use of the surplus food app Too Good to Go seeing record use last month.

In August, around 245,000 bags of surplus food or groceries were sold via the app- a record for the app. The app allows users to buy surplus food from shops and eateries that would have been thrown away.

READ MORE: Six apps to help you save money on your food shopping in Norway

And finally, 41 percent said that increased interest rates were an issue. Earlier this week, the key interest rate was raised by 0.5 percentage points. 

Norges Bank has said it sees increased interest rates as a tonic to curb inflation. However, this comes with the caveat of higher loan and mortgage repayments. 

For every 0.5 percentage points your loan or mortgage interest increases, your annual interest costs will increase by 5,000 kroner for every million you owe.

