TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Home Guard soldiers asked to patrol Norway's oil and gas facilities, cuts in flight connections between Norway and the USA, and other news in Norway on Tuesday.

Published: 4 October 2022 08:12 CEST
Photo by Maksim Shutov on Unsplash

Home Guard soldiers now patrolling key oil and gas infrastructure

In light of the escalating security crisis, the Norwegian Home Guard has started guarding important oil and gas facilities in Rogaland, Vestland, and Møre og Romsdal.

“We’re patrolling (facilities), working with guards and security personnel, as well as assisting the police with things that come up,” operations manager for the Home Guard’s task force at Rogaland Jon Talgø told the newspaper Stavanger Aftenblad.

The police requested assistance from the Home Guard.

Norse Atlantic Airways to cut flight offer between Norway and USA this Winter

Due to falling demand for trips to the USA, Norse Atlantic Airways has decided to cut the number of overseas trips this Winter.

According to Flysmart24, the route between Oslo and Orlando will be stopped from October 15, while the Los Angeles – Oslo route will be stopped a day later, from October 16. Weekly departures on the Oslo – New York and Oslo – Fort Lauderdale routes will be reduced from seven to three and three to two departures, respectively. 

The daily route from Oslo to New York, via London Gatwick, will stay in place, but the flight time will be slightly longer than before.

New tourist record at Pulpit Rock? 

The Pulpit Rock has registered 330,000 visitors this year, thus surpassing pre-corona 2019 visitor figures. 

As things now stand, more than 350,000 visitors are expected to visit the tourist attraction in Rogaland county before the end of the year – which would be a new record. 

The destination has become more accessible thanks to the Ryfast subsea tunnel system. Furthermore, a new ferry connection between the Netherlands and Kristiansand has also supported the inflow of visitors.

New economic forecast 

The Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise’s (NHO) chief economist Øystein Dørum is set to present the outlook for the Norwegian and international economy on Tuesday. 

The projections will be announced at 10 AM CET.

NHO’s economic outlook projections are published four times a year, and they include analyses from forecasters and analysts about the economic situation, unemployment, interest rates, and inflation in Norway.

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the news on Monday

Additional crossings at the Russian border, municipalities encouraged to build wind turbines and other news in Norway on Monday.

Published: 3 October 2022 09:33 CEST
Two-hour queue at Norwegian border 

The queue of cars waiting to enter Norway at its northern border with Russia grew significantly on Sunday, news wire NTB reports.

While there are no signs that Russia has restricted its citizens from leaving for Norway, Finland closed its border to tourists with Russian visas on Friday.

A total number of 295 people entered Norway from Russia at the Storskog border crossing in northern county Finnmark, according to police figures reported by NTB. 174 crossed in the opposite direction.

Norway said on Friday it was considering closing its border to Russians with Schengen visas.

“We will close the border quickly if necessary, and changes can come at short notice,” Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl said.

READ ALSO: Norway to boost security along border with Russia

Municipalities could reconsider wind turbine plans

Municipalities that have previously decided against installing wind turbines could reverse their stance if a government proposal to incentivise the turbines is adopted, NTB writes.

The government wants to reward municipalities for on-land wind turbines more than is currently the case.

“Norway will need more energy in the coming years. That must come from hydropower in the short term and wind on land. If municipalities are be given more in return for allowing wind power plants, this will be a completely different discussion than we have had up to now,” the elected spokesperson for the Lindesnes municipality, Even Tronstad Sagebakken, told newspaper Fædrelandsvennen.

Nature organisation wants ban on rubber underlay at playgrounds

Nature advocacy group Friends of the Earth Norway (Naturvernforbundet) says playgrounds should be built without the soft rubber underlays and other plastic elements because of the amount of small plastic pieces that escape from them into the environment.

“A good number of plastic playgrounds are based on reprocessed car tyres which contain harmful substances for the environment. Others aren’t made from tyres but still contain plastic substances and completely unneccessarry amounts of plastic that can spread in nature,” the organisation’s leader Truls Gulowsen told broadcaster NRK.

Norway to send howitzers to Ukraine

Norway, along with Germany and Denmark, will supply Ukraine with 16 armoured howitzer artillery systems from next year, Berlin said yesterday. Kyiv has sought heavier weapons to boost its fightback against Russia.

The weapons will be produced in Slovakia, with delivery to Ukraine to begin in 2023.

The three countries agreed to jointly finance the procurement of the Slovakian Zuzana-2 guns at a cost of 92 million euros, the defence ministry in Berlin said.

You can read more on this story here.

