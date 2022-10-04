Today in Norway: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Home Guard soldiers now patrolling key oil and gas infrastructure

In light of the escalating security crisis, the Norwegian Home Guard has started guarding important oil and gas facilities in Rogaland, Vestland, and Møre og Romsdal.

“We’re patrolling (facilities), working with guards and security personnel, as well as assisting the police with things that come up,” operations manager for the Home Guard’s task force at Rogaland Jon Talgø told the newspaper Stavanger Aftenblad.

The police requested assistance from the Home Guard.

Norse Atlantic Airways to cut flight offer between Norway and USA this Winter

Due to falling demand for trips to the USA, Norse Atlantic Airways has decided to cut the number of overseas trips this Winter.

According to Flysmart24, the route between Oslo and Orlando will be stopped from October 15, while the Los Angeles – Oslo route will be stopped a day later, from October 16. Weekly departures on the Oslo – New York and Oslo – Fort Lauderdale routes will be reduced from seven to three and three to two departures, respectively.

The daily route from Oslo to New York, via London Gatwick, will stay in place, but the flight time will be slightly longer than before.

New tourist record at Pulpit Rock?

The Pulpit Rock has registered 330,000 visitors this year, thus surpassing pre-corona 2019 visitor figures.

As things now stand, more than 350,000 visitors are expected to visit the tourist attraction in Rogaland county before the end of the year – which would be a new record.

The destination has become more accessible thanks to the Ryfast subsea tunnel system. Furthermore, a new ferry connection between the Netherlands and Kristiansand has also supported the inflow of visitors.

New economic forecast

The Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise’s (NHO) chief economist Øystein Dørum is set to present the outlook for the Norwegian and international economy on Tuesday.

The projections will be announced at 10 AM CET.

NHO’s economic outlook projections are published four times a year, and they include analyses from forecasters and analysts about the economic situation, unemployment, interest rates, and inflation in Norway.